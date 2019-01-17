Technology And Communication Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

This “Tech & Com” dashboard has been reshuffled after GICS structure changes in September 2018. Two industries are not in the table: media (GICS code 502010) and interactive media and services (GICS code 502030). The moving parts in these industries make difficult to set historical baselines for our metrics.

Executive summary

Semiconductors are significantly underpriced relative to their historical averages. Combining 3 valuation factors, wireless telecom is not far behind. Moreover, the profitability of both industries measured in ROE is also better than the historical baseline. Combining the same ratios, computers/peripherals and communication equipment look close to fair price. They are above the profitability baseline. Other industries listed here are overvalued. Software and entertainment are the most overpriced: both have all metrics worse than their historical baselines.

Anyway, I think systemic risk is more important than market valuation to manage a portfolio (click here to learn more about it).

Since last month:

P/E has improved in computers/peripherals, electronic equipment and deteriorated in communication equipment, entertainment, IT services.

P/S has improved in entertainment and deteriorated in telecom, software.

P/FCF has improved in communication equipment and deteriorated in computers/peripherals, entertainment, telecom, IT services.

ROE has improved in entertainment and has not changed a lot elsewhere.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) has lagged the SPDR S&P 500 ETF by about 1.5%, whereas the communication ETF (XLC) is ahead of the benchmark, also by about 1.5%.

On this period, the 5 best-performing S&P 500 technology or communication stocks are Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), Global Payments Inc. (GPN), Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS), Netflix Inc. (NFLX), and PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free articles. Past performance is not a guarantee of future result. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

STX Seagate Technology Plc COMPUTER ACLS Axcelis Technologies Inc. SEMIANDEQUIP AMAT Applied Materials Inc. SEMIANDEQUIP MU Micron Technology Inc. SEMIANDEQUIP SGH SMART Global Holdings Inc. SEMIANDEQUIP ADS Alliance Data Systems Corp. TECHSVCE SABR Sabre Corp. TECHSVCE SAIC Science Applications International Corp. TECHSVCE AMCX AMC Networks Inc. MEDIA TGNA TEGNA Inc. MEDIA

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in technology and telecommunication as on 1/15/2019

I take 4 aggregate industry factors: price-to-earnings (P/E), price-to-sales (P/S), price-to-free cash flow (P/FCF), and return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Computers/Peripherals 15.24 24.67 38.21% 1.32 1.24 -6.85% 35.48 21.68 -63.63% -1.63 -8.33 6.70 Wireless Telecom 15.67 27.57 43.17% 1.52 1.75 13.43% 46.07 31 -48.62% 12.06 -14.25 26.31 Communication Equipment 32.09 28.48 -12.66% 1.55 1.61 3.76% 23.43 24.1 2.78% -1.66 -9.61 7.95 Entertainment 36.90 23.46 -57.28% 2.88 1.54 -86.96% 41.00 19.9 -106.05% -6.08 -3.21 -2.87 Electronic Equipment 25.91 21.26 -21.87% 1.37 1.3 -5.21% 27.17 21.35 -27.25% 1.20 -1.77 2.97 Software 53.91 33.79 -59.53% 5.12 2.81 -82.09% 47.53 23.95 -98.47% -16.70 -8.17 -8.53 Diversified Telecom 15.85 19.95 20.53% 1.74 1.2 -44.83% 22.51 23.83 5.55% -3.34 -11.97 8.63 Semiconductors* 23.48 31.77 26.08% 2.61 2.41 -8.42% 21.68 28.86 24.89% 4.61 -1.34 5.95 IT Services 27.26 24.11 -13.07% 2.30 1.18 -94.92% 26.38 20.23 -30.40% 10.98 2.86 8.12

* Averages since 2003

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

Price/free cash flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLK and XLC with the benchmark in one trailing month.

Chart by TradingView

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADS, MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.