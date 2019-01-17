Smartsheet Acquiring Bootstrapped Startups To Drive Growth
About: Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR)
by: Sramana Mitra
Summary
Earlier this week, Smartsheet announced the acquisition of Slope manufacturer TernPro for an undisclosed sum.
This was Smartsheet's second acquisition so far.
Earlier in the year, it announced the acquisition of another small startup, Converse.ai, for an undisclosed sum.
According to a MarketsandMarkets research report, the global Enterprise Collaboration Software market is expected to grow from $34.6 billion in 2018 to $59.9 billion by 2023, translating to an annualized growth rate of nearly