Value Stocks Episode 10 - FedEx (Podcast)
Recent price pullback has brought shares to a much more reasonable value based on future growth expectations.
Moat is well-established and will likely not be penetrated by Amazon or any other company in the near term.
Growth expectations should be slightly better than GDP growth and inflation over the long term.
Introduction
Value Stocks is a podcast that is unique in that it is one of the few shows that actually focuses on valuing a single stock, each episode, rather than focusing on big investing themes. In this episode, we discuss FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX). FedEx is a courier/delivery services company founded in the 1970s and headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. They have been a leader in their industry for many decades, having quickly adapted to and benefiting from trends such as e-commerce, globalization and technological innovation. Recently, the stock price has dropped almost 40% from its 52-week high of $274, which initiated our interest in researching the company. We hope you enjoy the episode.
Podcast Summary Notes
0:00 - Company Introduction
- What do they do?
- What is their market cap?
- Do you own the stock?
2:45 - Why did you want to talk about this company?
- Down almost 40% from its 52-week high
- Attractive/strong moat
- High-quality company with good reputation and few competitors
4:00 - What do you like about the company?
- Price drop
- Brand recognition
- First-mover advantage
- Leadership
- Network advantage
7:20 - What do you dislike about the company?
- Capital intensive
- FedEx Ground business is becoming more competitive due to Amazon and other players
- TNT acquisition
- Cyclical
19:30 - Thoughts on management?
- Excellent.
- Industry leaders
22:00 - What are your thoughts on moat?
- Strong identifiable moat in the express shipment division due to airlines having high barriers to entry
- Strong moat when you assess their whole network which they have built up over the years
26:00 - What are your thoughts on growth, cash flow, and capital allocation?
- Growth long term could be slightly above GDP and inflation
- Minimal distribution of dividends and buybacks by management
31:00 - Valuation/Intrinsic Value of the business
- How did you calculate the intrinsic value?
- Is it an above-average business?
42:50 - Final thoughts on the business
46:00 – Thoughts on markets in general and Berkshire AGM
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.