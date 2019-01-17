Value Stocks Episode 10 - FedEx (Podcast)

Growth expectations should be slightly better than GDP growth and inflation over the long term.

Moat is well-established and will likely not be penetrated by Amazon or any other company in the near term.

Recent price pullback has brought shares to a much more reasonable value based on future growth expectations.

Introduction

Value Stocks is a podcast that is unique in that it is one of the few shows that actually focuses on valuing a single stock, each episode, rather than focusing on big investing themes. In this episode, we discuss FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX). FedEx is a courier/delivery services company founded in the 1970s and headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. They have been a leader in their industry for many decades, having quickly adapted to and benefiting from trends such as e-commerce, globalization and technological innovation. Recently, the stock price has dropped almost 40% from its 52-week high of $274, which initiated our interest in researching the company. We hope you enjoy the episode.

Podcast Summary Notes

0:00 - Company Introduction

What do they do?

What is their market cap?

Do you own the stock?

2:45 - Why did you want to talk about this company?

Down almost 40% from its 52-week high

Attractive/strong moat

High-quality company with good reputation and few competitors

4:00 - What do you like about the company?

Price drop

Brand recognition

First-mover advantage

Leadership

Network advantage

7:20 - What do you dislike about the company?

Capital intensive

FedEx Ground business is becoming more competitive due to Amazon and other players

TNT acquisition

Cyclical

19:30 - Thoughts on management?

Excellent.

Industry leaders

22:00 - What are your thoughts on moat?

Strong identifiable moat in the express shipment division due to airlines having high barriers to entry

Strong moat when you assess their whole network which they have built up over the years

26:00 - What are your thoughts on growth, cash flow, and capital allocation?

Growth long term could be slightly above GDP and inflation

Minimal distribution of dividends and buybacks by management

31:00 - Valuation/Intrinsic Value of the business

How did you calculate the intrinsic value?

Is it an above-average business?

42:50 - Final thoughts on the business

46:00 – Thoughts on markets in general and Berkshire AGM

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.