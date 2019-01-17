Gold Weekly: Macro Investors On The Defensive

Trading momentum is positive for gold over the short term. The long-term technical picture remains challenging.

Macro investors are on the defensive after the severe turbulence last December 2018, resulting in stronger demand for haven assets.

The strength in gold prices is driven by short-covering so far this year.

Introduction

In this report, I wish to discuss mainly my views about the gold market through the World Gold Shares SPDR Gold Minishares Trust ETF (GLDM). GLDM is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault in the custody of HSBC bank.

To do so, I analyse the recent changes in speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC) and ETF holdings (based on Fastmarkets' estimates) in a bid to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then, I discuss my global macro view and the implications for monetary demand for gold. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

Speculative positions on the Comex

The CFTC statistics are public and free. The CFTC publishes its Commitment of Traders report (COTR) every Friday, which covers data from the week ending the previous Tuesday. In this COTR, I analyze the speculative positioning, that is, the positions held by the speculative community, called "non-commercials" in the legacy COTR, which tracks data from 1986.

It is important to note that the changes in speculative positioning in the gold futures contracts do not involve physical flows because it is very uncommon for speculators to take delivery of physical on the futures contracts that they trade. Due to the use of leverage by speculators, the changes in speculative positions in gold futures contracts tend to be much greater than the changes in other components of gold demand like ETFs or jewellery.

As a result, the impact on gold spot prices tends to be relatively more important and volatile, which, in turn, affect the value of GLDM because the latter physically holds the metal in vaults in London and, therefore, have a direct exposure to spot gold prices.

Gold ETF positions

The data about gold ETF holdings are from Fastmarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex. Fastmarkets tracks on a daily basis a total of 21 gold ETFs, which represent the majority of total gold ETF holdings. The largest gold ETFs tracked by Fastmarkets are the SPDR® Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD), whose holdings represent nearly 40% of total gold ETF holdings, and the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), whose holdings represent roughly 15% of total gold ETF holdings.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

Due to the US government shutdown, the CFTC has temporary stopped the publication of its Commitment of Traders report (COTR) since December 21, 2018.

As I discussed last week, the net spec length rebounded markedly last December, principally driven by short-covering.

Given the continued strength in gold prices at the start of the year, the speculative community is likely to have continued to lift its net long exposure to Comex gold.

Let’s take a look at the recent fluctuations in open interest to better assess the fluctuations in positioning in the gold market.

Source: CME

The notable fall in open interest in the year to date leads me to suggest that short-covering remains the driving force. Indeed, the combination of rising gold prices and falling open interest means that shorts are covering.

This suggests that we remain in the initial phase of the normalization of gold’s positioning. The second phase will be characterized by a rise in open interest. In other words, fresh buying will drive the rally in gold spot prices.

I continue to expect a significant increase in speculative demand for Comex gold in the first quarter of 2019, which should push Comex gold spot prices higher, and ergo, drive the value of the World Gold Shares SPDR Gold Minishares Trust ETF proportionally higher.1`

Investment positioning

Source: Fastmarkets

ETF investors were net buyers of 6 tonnes of gold, suggesting that investor sentiment regarding gold remains positive at the start of the year in spite of a recovery in global risk-taking appetite.

Gold ETF inflows were largely concentrated in the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), amounting to ~3.5 tonnes over January 4-11.

The surge in volatility in risk assets in December seems to have prompted investors to approach defensive assets with a more positive bias. I expect demand for haven assets like gold to continue to grow in the coming months, for, even though the Fed hiking cycle seems to have paused for now, investors realize that the US cycle nears its end and a cautious approach may be warranted.

Trading positioning

The technical picture is positive for gold over the short term.

Source: Net Dania

As can be seen above, gold is above its 20 daily moving average, a sign of positive short-term momentum. The key resistance is at $1,300 per oz.

The technical picture has improved over the long term but remains challenging.

Source: Net Dania

As can be seen above, gold closed above its 20 monthly moving average last December, signaling that gold could move still higher in the months ahead. However, gold is still capped by its uptrend line from its 2015 low. If gold manages to close above this uptrend line by the end of January, the bullish breakout, which started in the summer of 2017 (when I initially changed positively my gold view), could restart and push gold prices much higher.

To play a rally in gold prices, I propose the World Gold Shares SPDR Gold Minishares Trust ETF. Although investors won't be able to touch the physical gold, they will be directly exposed to the fluctuations of gold spot prices.

GLDM – World Gold Shares SPDR Gold Minishares Trust ETF - Review

GLDM is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard bank.

According to the official website, stricto sensu:

All of the Trust’s physical gold is held by the custodian; namely ICBC Standard bank, in their London vault except when the gold has been allocated in the vault of a sub-custodian.

In such instances, ICBC Standard bank has agreed that it will use commercially reasonable efforts to promptly transport the gold from the sub-custodian’s vault to the ICBC Standard’s London vault, at ICBC Standard’s cost and risk.

The gold bar list is updated at the end every working day (EST), on the website below the “Bar list” section.

The Trust has entered into an agreement with ICBC Standard Bank plc, the Trust’s Custodian, which will ensure that all of the Trust’s gold is held in allocated form at the end of each working day.

The investment objective of the fund is to replicate the performance of the price of gold, less trust expenses (0.18%), according to GLDM's factsheet.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

According to the prospectus, stricto sensu, GLDM is:

Easily Accessible: listed on the NYSE Arca

Secure: The shares represent fractional, undivided interests in the Trust, the sole assets of which are physical gold bullion and, from time to time, cash.

Cost Effective: The ETF allows investors to buy gold at a much lower cost than if they had to purchase, store and insure their physical gold by themselves.

GLDM offers the lowest expense ratio of just 0.18 among its peers. GLD, IAU, and BAR have an expense ratio of 0.50%, 0.25%, and 0,20%, respectively.

GLDM’s average spread (over the past 60 trading days) is 0.08%, which is a touch lower than that of its competitor IAU, at 0.09%.

GLDM's average daily volume (over the past 45 trading days) is ~$4.5 million, which is much lower than that of IAU, at ~$126 million.

