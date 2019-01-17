Miragen In ATTL: Does Not Impress

Miragen (MGEN) is an undercovered smallcap that recently announced positive data from an early stage trial of lead drug candidate cobomarsen in adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATTL). Since ATTL is such rare and aggressive with no established treatment standards for it in Europe and the USA, and since MGEN is a very small company trying to target a difficult disease, we took an interest in the company and ran it through our proprietary IOMachine, a four-factor test for biopharma stocks. Here are the results.

Catalyst

Cobomarsen is also targeting cutaneous T-cell lymphoma or CTCL, in which it is in a phase 2 trial. Its other drug candidate remlarsen is working in cutaneous fibrosis, where it is in phase 2 as well. So, data from these phase 2 trials, as well as starting phase 2 in ATTL, are going to be catalysts for the stock. The remlarsen data should be out in 2H 2019, while CTCL data will be in late 2020.

Trial data

We will discuss the ATTL and associated data in this report. This data was released on January 10. The poster is available here. It says the following:

Cobomarsen is a chemically synthesized MiR-155 Inhibitor. In various non-human studies, it has demonstrated a capacity to regulate various gene expressions related to cell survival. It has been studied in this phase 1 trial in ATTL, which is an aggressive, virus-mediated T-cell disease with median survival time between 4.1 to 8.3 months only for acute ATTL, approximately 10 months for lymphomatous ATLL and 27 to 67 months for chronic unfavorable ATLL. ATTL diagnosis has a problem because the HTLV-1 virus has a lifelong latency in the T-cell it attacks, typically 20-40 years, so symptoms may be very late to develop. Comorbid infections often occur due to immunosuppression caused by dysfunctional HTLV-1–infected T cells.

Below is a table with the data:

Source

As we can see from the above, 5 patients, 2 with acute ATTL and 3 with lymphomatous ATLL in partial remission, have remained stable (stable disease-SD) or improved on cobomarsen monotherapy from 3 to 13 months with treatment ongoing in all subjects as of the data cut-off last month. Although this trial does not seem to be powered to detect the effect of previous/concurrent therapies, these numbers for SD are quite impressive for a patient group with poor prognosis. However, the trial concludes by saying - "Acute and lymphomatous patients, who were enrolled after a partial response (remission) but remain with low tumor burden, have been stable for up to 13 months, in contrast to the natural history of this disease." We think this statement is reflective of the entangled nature of the trial design; meaning, we can see some drug response, but we cannot say for sure if it was due to cobomarsen or prior therapy, or something else. Nevertheless, early signs were indeed observed, and that too in a drug that seems otherwise safe enough; so a progression to phase 2 seems logical. Other than that, no specific conclusion can be drawn from this small, early phase trial. This probably explains the stock's 30% fall in the period since the data was announced, despite a sudden spike premarket on that day.

Execution

The company has a market cap of around $100mn, with a cash balance of $75mn as of the September quarter, and a cash burn of $28mn in 2017 and $10mn in the last two quarters, which indicates that for a phase 1/2 stage company, it has adequate cash. However, as the trials move into higher phases, MGEN will definitely need cash infusions.

Competition

Below is a list of potential treatment options for the indication:

Source

Of these, mogamulizumab is noteworthy because it is already approved in Japan for ATTL, where it has reportedly been doing well.

Opinion

Given what we have discussed so far, you may see we are not overly impressed with cobomarsen in ATTL. The trial data is too early and not differentiated from earlier treatments; the improvement cannot be evaluated without a proper control-arm enabled trial. Moreover, the competition, even in this small space, is formidable. Of course, this is just a single indication, and as we have said, MGEN is also targeting various other indications. Without taking all those into consideration, we cannot determine the stock's value for investors. However, just for ATTL (and DLBCL whose data was even worse), we would not be taking a position in this stock.

This idea was discussed in more in-depth with our subscribers. That means, long before the catalyst became news, Total Pharma Tracker members knew why they should buy or sell it. We discussed the catalyst, ran the stock through our IOMachine, gave them price targets, and guided our members as the stock went through its pre-catalyst phase. What you are getting now is after the story is done. To get these ideas before others, subscribe to Total Pharma Tracker. That may mean the difference between making 5% by buying today or making 50% by buying early.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.