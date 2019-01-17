Novel, Independent Research Supports Concept Behind Nektar's 214 Immune Cancer Therapeutic

As such, modifications of IL-2 that result in a safer cytokine (interleukin) adjunct to anti-PD1/PD-L1 in cancer are candidates for further study, and Nektar may be the 1st with results.

Checkpoint inhibitors are ineffective in the majority of patients with solid tumors. Combining anti-PD1/PD-L1 with agents active on other points in immune pathways will hopefully broaden benefit.

Elegant preclinical work published in the journal Nature by a multinational team affirms the importance of Nektar's goal, and provides independent support for the concept.

NKTR-214 is the 1st modification of potent natural immune stimulant IL-2 that in preclinical cancer models, preserves potency while mitigating side effects. Proof of concept in humans is lacking.

Proof of concept that the potent, natural immune stimulant IL-2 (interleukin-2) can be modified so that severe side effects are mitigated while retaining potency in cancer patients is lacking. Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has led the way with successful use of PEG-modified (or PEGylated) IL-2 in animal models of cancer, but the results of monotherapy in humans with melanoma and other solid tumors are not definitive.

Original preclinical research published in the January 9 issue of Nature provides independent support for the concept behind Nektar's anti-cancer immune stimulant NKTR-214.

Researchers redesign a cancer-busting protein—without the side effects”

is the title of an article by Science magazine news reporter Robert F. Service that puts the Nature article into plain English, and can be read here.

The goal of this multinational team was to preserve the immune-boosting properties of natural IL-2 (interleukin-2) while reducing or eliminating its other pro-inflammatory properties. When IL-2 binds its β and γ receptors on T lymphocytes, immune activity is boosted. When a different portion of the IL-2 molecule binds an α (alpha) receptor on other cells (like a key in a lock), immunity is dampened and inflammation occurs - inflammation similar to the cytokine release syndrome, the most important and potentially lethal side effect of CAR-T cells.

Whereas Nektar modifies IL-2 by adding polyethylene glycol molecules to the α-binding portion of the molecule, the team behind the Nature publication decided to remake IL-2 from scratch, duplicating portions of the protein that stimulate the β and γ lymphocyte receptors, but eliminating the portion that stimulates the alpha receptors.

Like most important proteins in the body, interleukin-2 has a complex 3-dimensional shape, and any alterations in one portion can ruin the function of other portions. This meant that eliminating the α-receptor-binding “key” could disturb the shape and hence ruin the functionality of the β- and γ-receptor-binding “keys” (termed “ligands”). To do so successfully required computer modeling and much trial and error.

The eventual result of this multi-national effort was a completely redesigned protein Neo-2/15 that was shown to have potent anti-tumor effects and reduced side effects in mice with colon cancer and melanoma. Despite a very different amino acid composition, X-ray crystallography showed the shape of Neo-2/15 to approximate that of the protein computer modeled to bind IL2 β- and γ-receptors but not the alpha-receptor.

The magnitude of the effort and accolades received by the multi-national team of researchers validates Nektar’s goals. And while a novel, recombinant, radically redesigned version of IL-2 may eventually become a drug of choice in immuno-oncology, Nektar has simplicity and a head start in its favor.

For one, there has been little problem with immunogenicity of NKTR-214 or other PEGylated drugs which have been in clinical use for over 25 years (see Swierczewska et. al, 2015), an issue that will need to be addressed if Neo-2/15 comes to trial.

Nektar is well along in clinical trials and presented some tantalizing clinical results at SITC 2018. Slide 6 shows complete melanoma regression with NKTR-214 plus Opdivo in 8 PD-L1-positive patients and 4 that were PD-L1 negative or unknown. Slide 16 shows that new (and likely tumor-antigen-specific) clones of T lymphocytes appear in tumors of patients treated with the combination (PIVOT-02 trial) but also in patients treated with NKTR-214 alone (EXCEL trial) - yes, tantalizing.

I was trained to read and critique medical science journal articles, but not to analyze stocks. And I am not familiar with Nektar's management or other pipeline candidates, but NKTR-214 is a candidate that interests me. I thought the recently published effort expended on an IL-2 mimic would interest NKTR investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.