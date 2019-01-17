Kohl's: Expect Another Dividend Increase In 2019

Kohl's (KSS) remains a strong performer for a department store after its holiday sales update indicated that it is still capable of growing sales against tough comparisons. The company is also managing its gross margins well, leading to EPS guidance being narrowed down to the top end of its earlier guidance range.

This continued strong performance sets Kohl's up well to announce another dividend increase for 2019.

Good Holiday Season Results

While the company's +1.2% shifted comparable store sales performance for November/December 2018 doesn't appear to be particularly strong on the surface, it should be noted that it comes against a very tough comparison with November/December 2017. Kohl's delivered +6.9% comps in November/December 2017. Despite that tough year-over-year comparison, it still posted better holiday comps than other department stores (such as Macy's (M) and J.C. Penney JCP) that had easier year-over-year comparisons.

Kohl's +1.2% shifted comps for November/December 2018 appears to be roughly in line with its expectations from a couple months ago where its comments indicated that shifted comps for Q4 2018 could close to +2%. The company's overall comps for Q4 2017 ended up slightly lower (at +6.3%) than its November/December 2017 comps, so the easier comparison for January 2019 may help boost its Q4 2018 shifted comps above +1.2%.

The idea that Kohl's holiday season performance met expectations was reinforced by the adjustment to its 2018 diluted EPS guidance. This was narrowed to a range of $5.50-5.55, from its previous range of $5.35-5.55. This indicates that Q4 2018 was not overly promotional and that sales met expectations, leading to a clean inventory situation exiting FY 2018. It also indicates that Kohl's gross margins in Q4 2018 were likely to be the same or slightly better than its gross margins in Q4 2017.

A Look At 2019

Kohl's ability to deliver positive shifted comps against a tough comparison for November/December improves my confidence that it can achieve comparable store sales growth in 2019 that is similar to 2018 (around +2%). As well, with a clean inventory situation to start the year, the company may be able to keep gross margins the same (or even marginally better) compared to 2018 despite increasing digital sales (with its typically lower gross margins).

I am thus keeping my valuation estimate at $75 for Kohl's using a fairly conservative multiple. I also expect the company to increase its dividend again. If its dividend increases by around 10% to $0.67 per quarter, then Kohl's would have a dividend yield of around 3.6% at $75 per share or approximately 4.0% at its current share price.

Potential Challenges

Kohl's has performed well in a strong economy, and I am comfortable with its ability to deliver 2+% comparable store sales growth in the current environment. However, economists believe that the odds of a 2019 recession have risen to around 25%. If a recession occurs, the company will likely end up with negative comps (for reference, Kohl's recorded -6.9% comps in 2008, although that was a particularly deep recession). It has a pretty strong balance sheet and should be able to weather a recession without long-lasting effects.

Tax refund delays resulted in a significant hit to Kohl's results in February 2017 that wasn't fully made up over the rest of Q1 2017. The IRS is planning on issuing refunds despite the government shutdown, so this may not be an issue this year. It is worth monitoring the pace of refunds, though, to see whether there may be an impact on Q1 results.

Declining brick-and-mortar comps continues to be something that Kohl's (and many other retailers) will need to continue grappling with as well. If Kohl's comps are around +2% overall, that means its brick-and-mortar comps may be around -3%. The company has been managing this fairly well, but digital sales may increase to around 40-50% of total sales by the mid-2020s, making it hard to maintain gross margins.

Conclusion

Kohl's is doing quite well for a department store, delivering a top sales result for the sector despite having a difficult comparison to the +6.9% comps it had during November/December 2017. It is also managing to improve its gross margins despite the increasing proportion of digital sales.

The potential for a recession is something to watch out for, but absent a recession, the company appears able to grow sales and maintain its gross margins. Thus, another dividend increase appears likely for 2019, and I'd expect a quarterly dividend of around $0.67 per share going forward.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KSS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.