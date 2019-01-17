What's Behind Macy's Fall?

But we're staying on the sidelines, as we think margin pressures will continue.

Most of the challenges cited by management seem to be one-offs.

The stock price is down over 20% since the announcement.

Investment thesis

Macy’s (M) comparable sales growth in November/December came in below expectations at 0.7% (owned stores) and 1.1% (owned and licensed stores). Consensus estimates were pointing to a 1.8% (owned and licensed) increase, and management guidance was for 1.5-2.5%.

On the day of the announcement, the stock price fell 17%, from $31.71 to $26.34, and resumed the decline in the following days as the stock was downgraded and the price targets were cut to reflect new estimates.

M data by YCharts

For the full year, Macy’s lowered 2018’s earnings guidance despite an increase in credit revenue guidance ($755-765 million from prior guidance of $740-755 million) and asset sales gains ($360 million from prior guidance of $300-325 million). This reflects an overall weakness in the core retail business. We believe the underperformance is mostly due to pressure on gross margins as the company incurred in increased markdowns to clear high inventory levels.

According to management, several factors contributed to the elevated stock levels:

The fire at Macy's West Virginia distribution center. A longer-than-expected break in sales between a strong Black Friday/Cyber Monday and the week of Christmas. An overplanning of some categories (e.g.: women's sportswear, seasonal sleepwear, fashion jewelry, fashion watches). Changes to the pre-Christmas “earn & redeem” promotional event.

With that in mind, Macy’s full-year EPS guidance is now $3.95-4.00 (down from the previous $4.10-4.30), based on flat total sales growth (previously 0.3-0.7%) and “down slightly” gross margin (previously “up slightly”).

We recognize most of the challenges presented in this period are non-recurring. However, given the weakening trends across the company’s core business, we’re expecting pressure on the top line and gross margin to remain constant in the following year and prefer to step aside.

Company Profile

Macy's is one of the premier US retailers. The company operates approximately 690 department stores, employs around 130,000 people, and its sales amount to ~$25 billion/year. It sells a wide range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

The company is also focused on monetizing its real estate portfolio by selling stores and warehouses in non-strategic locations, where the redevelopment value of the real estate surpasses the operation value.

Financials

Macy’s financial performance has been less than favorable in the last few years. Annual revenue has declined over 11% since 2013, and gross margins fell about 100bp to 39% in 2017. EPS has followed the same trend as net sales, although in 2017, the company benefited from the US Federal Tax Reform, which boosted earnings to $5.07 per share, from $2.01 and $3.26 in 2016 and 2015, respectively.

So far in 2018, based on the nine months reported, net sales increased $249 million, or 1.5% compared to 2017, and comparable sales (owned plus licensed) rose 2.7%. Gross margin improved 50bp to 39.9%.

Regarding its financial position, Macy’s has been deleveraging, as the total debt-to-equity ratio is below 1 for the first time in several years and interest coverage is conservative at 6.6. Liquidity-wise, the company has maintained a free cash flow conversion ratio above 100% in the last three years.

Guidance

Everything was pointing towards 2018 as the start of Macy’s financial turnaround, and that enthusiasm peaked in mid-November, when the company raised its full-year guidance. According to management’s expectations, net sales would grow after all (0.3-0.7%), led by the 2.3-2.5% increase in comparable store sales (owned and licensed), and gross profitability would increase slightly. Also, inventory position would go down, and EPS would range between $4.10 and $4.30.

All that changed after weak year-end holiday sales. Macy’s revised guidance now includes 2% growth in comparable store sales, unchanged total net sales and a slight decrease in gross margin. EPS estimates are now in the $3.95-4 range, and the company's inventory position should remain unchanged compared to 2017.

Conclusion

Although Macy’s updated guidance is still better than expectations from the beginning of 2018, we believe we saw a temporary increase in consumer spending this year and estimate a slowdown in 2Q2019, which should pressure its business.

Expense cuts, real estate monetization and secondary growth initiatives like Backstage, Vendor Direct, Store Pickup, Loyalty and Growth50 are encouraging but yet to prove effective. At this stage, investors require core retail EBIT stabilization and sustainable growth to become more constructive on the stock.

Other catalysts include improved merchandising and supply chain management leading to gross margin expansion and returning more value to shareholders through rising dividends or approving share buybacks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.