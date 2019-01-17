JPMorgan Scratched, But Still In Fighting Trim

Low-to-mid-single-digit long-term growth can support a fair value of $120, and I believe JPMorgan remains one of the best banks in the business.

’Tis but a scratch.

A scratch? Your arm’s off! No it isn’t!”

- Monty Python and the Holy Grail

All good things come to an end, and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) saw its impressive string of 16 consecutive quarterly EPS beats come to an end in the fourth quarter of 2018. Even so, I’d argue the underlying trends in the business are better than sound, and JPM is well-placed to continue growing share in key areas like consumer banking, commercial banking, payments, and custody, while maintaining a strong position in its more volatile trading and i-banking businesses.

The market is already pricing banks like a recession is coming, and while I won’t say that has totally de-risked a potential recession in 2019 or 2020, it has established a more reasonable risk/reward outlook. If JPMorgan can meet my long-term expectations of low-to-mid single-digit core earnings growth, these shares should trade around $120 today.

A Miss Without A Major Smoking Gun

Depending upon how you adjust JPMorgan’s earnings, the company’s “core” EPS came in around $2.05 to $2.17, missing the average sell-side estimate of $2.20 no matter how you cut it. Charitable contributions, markdowns on PE investments, and tax adjustments account for most of the difference between reported and core earnings, but JPMorgan came in light on revenue (weaker trading), high on provisioning expense, and a little high on operating expense.

Revenue rose 3% yoy as reported and 5% on an adjusted basis, with the CCB business growing 13%, the CIB business contracting 4%, the CB business shrinking 2% (though up 3% adjusted), and AWM down 5%. Within the consumer (CCB) business, Consumer and Business was up 18% and Card / Merchant / Auto was up 14%, with double-digit growth in both card sales volume and merchant processing, while Home Lending was down 8%. Consumer lending was up 2% qoq on a core basis, which is decent compared to the large bank average in the quarter – Fed data indicates large bank mortgage lending was down 1% qoq in the quarter, while consumer lending was up more than 3% (and in this case, JPMorgan’s “consumer” lending includes mortgages).

CIB was more disappointing, as trading revenue fell 10% yoy on an adjusted basis, with fixed income down 18% (down 35% sequentially) and equity trading up 15% yoy, but down 17% qoq. Expectations were that the market volatility in the fourth quarter would lead to weaker results, but this was still worse than expected. Citigroup (C) did comparatively worse in its trading operations, while Bank of America (BAC) did quite a bit better.

All told, net interest income rose about 9% yoy, while fee-based income fell 1%. Expenses rose 5% from the year-ago level, leading to modest mid-single-digit growth in pre-provision profits and 5% growth in tangible book value per share. JPMorgan could arguably have preserved the quarterly beat record by cutting back on expenses if management had really wanted to, but the company continues to invest in longer-term growth, which is what I think good companies are supposed to do.

Pursuing Organic Growth In A Slowing Market

How 2019 will shape up for companies, banks included, is obviously a big question today. I expect loan growth will be okay, but I’d note that loan growth throughout this cycle has been generally lower than expected. I also don’t expect much further leverage from rates, though I’d note some banks will still see loan repricings. Deposit cost pressure could still be an issue, but JPMorgan’s deposit beta has remained attractive next to peers like Citi and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

Part and parcel of JPMorgan’s growth plan is further growth in its consumer business. In addition to launching its online bank (Sapphire), JPMorgan is pursuing branch-based growth in new markets. The bank has opened its first branches in Boston, Washington, D.C., and Philly, and will soon be opening branches in the Twin Cities and Pittsburgh.

How this plays out for its rivals will be interesting to see. In terms of their in-market deposit share and branch network, PNC (PNC), Wells, BofA, Citizens (CFG), and U.S. Bancorp (USB) would seem to have the most to lose from JPMorgan’s ambitions, and I’ll be curious to see how aggressive JPMorgan gets with loan and deposit pricing to scale up those branch investments.

JPMorgan is also continuing to look to expand its payments and custody businesses. I’ve talked about these efforts before, and I’m not sure there’s a lot to add here, other than that these are very lucrative and often quite “sticky” business lines, and well worth JPMorgan’s ongoing investment (particularly on the IT side). Last and not least, it’s sounding like JPMorgan may be gearing up for a more aggressive go at BlackRock (BLK) and Vanguard in the passive ETF marketplace; JPMorgan already has a solid presence in more active strategies, but these are large entrenched players.

The Outlook

As I’ve done with First Republic (FRC), and as I expect I’ll be doing a lot more this season, I’ve lowered my near-term earnings expectations for JPMorgan by a few percentage points, largely on less spread leverage, somewhat slower loan growth, and ongoing spending, as well as higher provisioning and higher returns of capital to shareholders. The net impact to valuation isn’t significant, though, as my discounted core earnings model still suggests a fair value of around $120 on mid-term earnings growth of around 4% (annualized) and longer-term growth around 2% to 3%.

I get a similar result with my ROTE-driven P/TBV model. I would note that the market, in general, is paying less for similar levels of ROTE than just a year ago, but that gap is far wider for lower-earning companies (like Citi) than higher-earning players like JPMorgan and U.S. Bancorp.

The Bottom Line

I won’t discount the psychological impact of JPMorgan’s first miss in a long time, but I believe this remains one of the best large banks in the business. No super-regional bank is immune to a full-blown recession, but barring a serious erosion in expectations (and/or further bank sector derating), I believe these shares offer an attractive risk/reward balance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.