Back in December, I wrote an article about the then upcoming presidential elections in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a poor country rich in natural resources such as copper or cobalt. Given the political history of the country, share prices of mining companies operating in the country, such as Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF), Katanga Mining (OTCPK:KATFF), Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) and even Barrick Gold (GOLD), were endangered. After a one-week delay, the elections took place on December 30.

Despite some discrepancies announced by various observers, the elections were relatively calm, without any excessive violence. However, the situation started to get more complicated last week, when the announcement of the preliminary results was postponed. The preliminary results were announced several days later, on Wednesday, January 9. And this is where the problems started. The official results claim that the elections were won by Felix Tshisekedi, who won 38.5% of votes, followed by Martin Fayulu (34.7%) and Emmanuel Shadary (23.8%). However, according to many observers and analysts, these results are highly unlikely. The pre-election polls indicated a strong lead taken by Fayulu. Moreover, the Catholic Church, which had its observers directly at the polling stations, indicated a landslide victory of one of the candidates long before the official results were announced. Winning 38.5% to 34.7% can hardly be called a landslide victory. Although the church hasn't provided the name of the winner, according to AP, some of the diplomats familiar with the results held by the church claim that it is Fayulu:

The influential Catholic Church, which deployed 40,000 observers at all polling stations, said official results did not match its findings, and diplomats briefed on them said rival opposition candidate Martin Fayulu won easily.



Two diplomats said all major election observation missions, including those of the African Union and the Southern African Development Community, showed similar results to those of the Catholic Church.

Pierre Englebert made an interesting statistical analysis based on the pre-election polls and the official results. According to him:

The probability Tshisekedi could have scored 38% in a free election is less than 0.0000. There is a 95% chance his real numbers would be somewhere between 21.3% and 25%.



Even if we include all the people who intended to vote for his ally Vital Kamerhe and attribute all the non-responses in the polls (the 10% who replied “don’t know,” “refuse to answer,” etc.) to Tshisekedi, his 95%-confidence interval would rise to 31.5%-35.6%. There would still be a virtually zero chance he would have got 38.5%.



By that same token, the polls suggest Fayulu would have obtained between 39% and 43% (not 34.7%) of the vote, and Shadary between 14% and 17.4% (not 23.8%).

The discrepancies can be explained in several ways. Maybe the opinion polls were highly inaccurate or a huge number of voters changed their minds just before the voting. However, this doesn't explain why there is a significant difference between the results collected by the Catholic Church and the official results. Another explanation is that the elections were manipulated. As the current regime saw that its candidate, Emmanuel Shadary, cannot win, they just made a deal with Tshisekedi, who is believed to be less radical in comparison to Fayulu. In this case, the current government may see Shadary as a lesser evil that provides them with a higher probability of keeping a notable political and, especially, economic influence.

After the information about potential manipulation of the elections started to spread across Congo, the relatively calm situation started to worsen. According to The Guardian, at least 9 people were killed and many more were injured since Thursday. The same source states that Fayulu's team claims to have evidence that he received more than 60% of votes. Moreover:

The Fayulu camp figures are also very similar to those cited in hundreds of pages of documents leaked by a whistleblower and passed to the Guardian overnight on Thursday. The documents, which the Guardian has been unable to verify independently, are purported to be the electoral commission’s authentic count.

On Saturday, Fayulu appealed against the official results at the constitutional court. According to a Congolese constitutional law expert, the court could confirm Tshisekedi's victory, order a recount, or cancel the results altogether and call fresh elections. The problem is that any of the above-mentioned decisions has the potential to start a new wave of violence.

On Sunday, the Southern African Development Community, an organization involving 16 African countries including South Africa and Angola (important partners of the Democratic Republic of the Congo), urged the Congolese government to recount the votes. On Monday, the International Conference of the Great Lakes Region that includes 12 African countries, also demanded a vote recount.

The Financial Times claims in an article published today that it has two separate collections of voting data at its disposal. Analysis of one dataset that represents 86% of the total votes cast during the elections shows that Fayulu won 59.4% of votes and Tshisekedi only 19%. These results are in line with the second data set that contains data collected by the Catholic Church observers. According to the Catholic Church data, Fayulu won 62.8% of votes.

As can be seen in the chart above, the presidential elections haven't weighed on share prices of three mining companies with strong exposure to the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Ivanhoe Mines, which develops the world-class Kamoa-Kakula copper project and Kipushi zinc project, is up 8.14% year to date. Glencore, which owns a controlling interest in Katanga Mining and which also trades meaningful amounts of cobalt, copper and other metals that originate in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, is up by 3.52%. And Katanga Mining itself is up by 38.44% year to date.

The main reason for this is that despite various complications and the controversy surrounding official results, the country has successfully avoided any huge waves of violence. For now. However, the future development is still insecure. The international pressure, especially the pressure generated by the neighboring African countries, may lead to the recount of votes and maybe even to a peaceful transition of power. On the other hand, the situation may deteriorate pretty quickly, especially if one of the sides or its supporters refuse to acknowledge defeat.

Conclusion

Ivanhoe Mines and Katanga Mining are companies that particularly have large upside potential. Ivanhoe has even the potential to become a new mining major over the next decade. However, both of the companies need a safe and politically stable environment in the Democratic Republic of the Congo first. Right now, their shares are highly risky. In the coming days and weeks, we should see the risks diminish or escalate. In the near term, investors should keep a closer look at the political situation in the country. If the situation is resolved positively, there will be the right time to consider an investment. It is also important to note that if the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo worsens significantly, cobalt prices should grow rapidly, as more than 50% of annual cobalt supply comes from this country.