Retail real estate faces a reckoning

By David Wertheim, Senior Client Portfolio Manager; Paul Curbo, Portfolio Manager; and Chris Faems, Director, Real Estate Securities in Alternatives

Retail real estate is in the midst of a significant transitional phase due to the changes wrought by e-commerce. At Invesco Real Estate, we believe retail real estate investment trust (REIT) landlords should work to differentiate themselves from e-commerce by re-tenanting, undergoing redevelopment and creating mixed-use retail ecosystems. Through our team’s fundamental lens, we have observed a widening gap between higher-quality and lower-quality retail real estate. In this blog, we briefly explore one of the top retail real estate operators today, as the team believes that selectivity within the retail REIT sector is essential due to the deepening bifurcation between the haves and have-nots.

A transitional phase for retail real estate

News headlines have been quick to prophesy the secular decline of US retail real estate. Understandably, the rise of e-commerce over the last decade has greatly impacted iconic companies that have been unwilling or unable to evolve. Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ), once the country’s largest retailer, filed bankruptcy recently after years of floundering. Toys"R"Us, founded shortly after World War II, underwent a full liquidation in the United States. With all these events, it is easy to jump to the conclusion that retail is staring at future obsolescence.

The Invesco Real Estate team, which has managed real estate investments over the last three decades and experienced multiple real estate cycles, sees things in a more nuanced perspective. We believe that retail real estate is in the midst of a transitional phase that likely will create both winners and losers.

Invesco Real Estate believes that retail REIT landlords must differentiate themselves from e-commerce by optimizing the tenant rosters of their centers to create a more robust experiential environment for shoppers. This includes adding into their property mix more tenants that are less impacted or cannot be replaced by e-commerce. To adapt, many retail REITs have increased their floor space for uses such as food and beverage, health and fitness, and entertainment. In some cases, they’ve added grocers as well. Furthermore, adding adjoining hotels, offices and apartments into mixed-use retail ecosystems is a way for retail landlords to create a “shop-work-live-play” footprint that can drive more consistent shopping traffic.

The haves and have-nots of retail real estate

The Invesco Real Estate team has observed a widening performance gap between high- and low-quality retail real estate. After considering company-specific fundamentals, the physical and locational attributes of a retail REIT’s properties, and the evaluation of each company’s balance sheet strength, the divergence between the haves and have-nots of retail real estate becomes quite stark. We find that many of these higher-quality companies are still seeing rising rents and stable occupancy rates, and continue to maintain more flexible balance sheets. The lower-quality companies in aggregate are witnessing declining rents and increasing leverage levels — all signposts for potential troubles on the horizon. Much of this divergence can be summarized in the chart below of e-commerce threats to retail. Invesco observes that higher-quality companies have higher exposure on average to the tenants and centers less impacted by e-commerce.

Source: Invesco Real Estate, as of Dec. 31, 2018. For illustrative purposes only.

Adapting to survive: Simon Property Group1 as an example of retail real estate’s future

As the largest publicly traded retail REIT and the only real estate company in the S&P 100 Index, Simon (NYSE:SPG) owns top-tier retail properties in the United States, Japan and Europe. The company - which operates many Class A malls, many of which combine traditional retail alongside deep portfolios of food and beverage, entertainment, and sometimes hotels and apartments - is no stranger to a changing retail landscape. The company’s adaptability and flexibility to shift its tenant and business model have been vital for the firm to thrive long-term. As an example, six of Simon’s 10 largest tenants at the time of its initial public offering in 1993 are no longer in existence. Even with frequent tenant turnover and boom and bust retail cycles, Simon has steadily increased occupancy over the past 25 years with tenant sales productivity reaching record highs in 2017.

Key takeaways

Although news headlines prophesy deeper pain for retail landlords, the Invesco Real Estate team believes that retail real estate is in the midst of a transition phase. On the positive side, there is little in the way of new supply, but market conditions remain soft due to vacancy challenges from retailers closing stores and/or declaring bankruptcy. To add value over the long term, we believe retail landlords need to evolve with the structural challenges from e-commerce, creating more value for visitors through experiential retail and mixed-use redevelopment.

The Invesco Real Estate team believes that for REIT investors, selectivity is essential due to the sector’s deepening bifurcation of haves and have-nots. In the team’s view, the highest-quality retail real estate names with the best fundamentals, best locational and physical attributes of their assets, and the best balance sheet strength are more likely to not only survive this sea change in the retail space, but thrive as well.

1 As of Nov. 30, 2018, Simon Property Group represented 3.28% of Invesco Global Real Estate Fund, 2.27% of Invesco Global Real Estate Income Fund and 5.17% of Invesco Real Estate Fund. Holdings are not buy/sell recommendations.

