I started my blog to write about investment ideas and other investment related thoughts. "An open book" as I called it. The thing is, I now have an actual book of business. It's small and humble, but growing and I want to dedicate my time and efforts to it. It's called Long Cast Advisers... I recently posted on my firm's website my presentation on INS for the MOI 2019 Online Conference. That presentation includes information about my firm in general and about that idea specifically. I think it's a fascinating business.



I've also just recently posted our 2018 "year end letter". I'm most likely to continue to post primary ideas on my business website rather than on my blog as I am not a blogger. When I started writing my blog in 2012, I was a former sell-side analyst trying to figure out what to do next, and I was impressed (maybe floored is the right word) by what oddballstocks, otcadventures and countless others were doing with off-street research.



Now, I'm a sole business owner of a one-person investment management firm. If I can simplify for anyone what I've learned in my first three years, I'd say this: If you like researching stocks, don't start an investment management firm because it's far more complicated then just picking the right stocks ...



you gotta pick the right stocks

you gotta own them at the right weighting

you gotta find clients who appreciate your worldview

you gotta have enough assets to make it all meaningful

and you gotta manage the administrative burden with an eye on time and costs



... it's complicated but the effort to get it right is enervating and presents an array of constant professional challenges besides the obvious "finding good stocks and owning them at the right concentration."



When it's done right, there are tangible benefits to my clients. When it's done wrong... oooph, in this business you live with your mistakes a long time. That's where patience comes in. Or as they say in the kitchen, "make it right or make it twice" (at least that's what was said back when).



It's been a most unexpected pleasure forging relationships through the blog forum and even deeper relationships with my clients through my business. I aim to focus on that going forward, so I can continue the endeavor of increasing mine and their prosperity. If it interests you as well, please drop me a line.

