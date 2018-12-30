Frontier Communications (FTR) is a company that the market is pricing for bankruptcy. A large portion of their debt outstanding trades subpar, some significantly subpar. A real liquidity crunch is a few years out still, and if there is any merit to the company's statements, things are actually ripe for a turnaround and if you ask me. The market is saying with supreme confidence that the equity here is basically a worthless part of the capital structure. I'm taking that bet. I first heard about Frontier from a guy who did the first forensic accounting analysis behind the GSE conservatorship who among other things suggested they did a horrible job of explaining the capex overspend so far this past twelve months. Access to capital only gets cut if revenue/EBITDA continues to contract as it has, aka more of the same.

Investment Thesis: With something like over 40% of the stock short, the common trading like a call option at like less than even a single digit multiple of leveraged free cash flow, I couldn't resist looking deeper. Put me down as cautiously optimistic.

This is the hallmark of leveraged finance. Can the equity escape the debt black hole that is swallowing it? The purpose of this article is to say hey, I think it can. If I'm right, then the commons could soar over 10x on the back of one of the largest short squeezes I'll ever see. If I'm wrong, then I'll walk away with nothing. I'm playing this like a lottery ticket but I think the odds are actually not half bad. I figure investors dumped after this last quarter because of the goodwill writedown, but who knows. The company is in the middle of a rebranding. I think the premise here is to call it FiOS.

Indicators Of A Turnaround

The biggest indicator is that Data & Internet Services revenue has been stable for four quarters:

The second indicator is that the company is forecasting an increase in Adjusted EBITDA for Q4:

The company has a history of missing its objectives, but let's take a look at the most recent one:

They want to grow revenue by like $37.5-$50M a quarter by 2020. There are 8 quarters to do that. That's like $5M a quarter of revenue enhancements on a straight line basis. I don't particularly think straight line as how this is going to play out, if it plays out. If it plays out, I'd expect to see the teams pick out the lower hanging fruit first, aka some big revenue enhancements hitting sooner than later. McCarthy says this:

So we've had of those teams we've absolutely had teams that are working on everything from re-segmenting and going after the commercial base, but the lion's share of the teams have been working on the consumer side. So that should be the place where we see some opportunity rather out of the gate to make changes in the trends. And that's, the teams are evolving that will spin up, spin down, move on to different opportunities that have been assessed and quantified. And as we do that, we build more competency and we see the acceleration of the pace of change. And that's the thing that we're balancing, how much change introduce and really go after these things. And we're all about getting it done as quickly as possible, but also not overloading any specific group that is charged with a specific part of the customer, so that's where assurance process or the acquisition process.

I think you kind of need some context about why that's relevant. It's time to tell the story. Verizon was offering a 3 year bundle in 2016. Everything today is a 2 year discount. The ROI on building wireline network is primarily related to the take rate of homes passed, where the breakeven point is if you pass 100 potential homes and you have 25 buy your service. The way these networks get built out is you start by offering deep discounts to get to 40 out of 100. You lose money during the discount period but come out profitable in the long run. When the discount period ends, a lot of people flip flop carriers and that could partially explain the possibility of inflated churn because they go to another discount.

UBS Presentation Revenue Specific Excerpts

CEO Dan McCarthy talks specifically about revenue enhancements in the context of pockets of inefficiency in the business. That is to say, as the business has evolved and built out its asset base it has not yet fully leveraged its ability to effectively win new business to stabilize revenue:

The key priorities that we’re focused on for next year are really around improving our revenue trends, executing on our transformation effort and really continuing to de-lever the balance sheet. Now, this transformation is very different in many ways. It’s really focused on couple of different key themes, but it’s about really stabilizing the revenue trends in the business and then taking cost out by focusing on improving business performance and business processes. Other ways are really affecting some of our CapEx levels, so when you look at that we’ve taken apart the entire organization, and identified those areas and we’re sequencing them in a way that helps us first stabilize revenue and then moves forward with driving improved EBITDA as we take the OpEx out of the business. Yes, the plan actually, we launched the plan in late summer. So, we've been working on what we think are the higher opportunity revenue levers to pull. So the teams that are doing that, we’ve about 13 different teams cross functionally working on different specific opportunities. We have another probably 26 opportunities that are sequenced behind those.

Dan's commentary here shows that he understands exactly what needs to happen. This is really the thesis behind this entire article. I think that it is possible for revenue to not just stop shrinking but for the company to pivot and grow revenue.

The Story

I think it pays to see what AT&T did with U-verse:

In areas where AT&T deploys U-verse through FTTN, they use High-speed digital subscriber lines with ADSL2+ or VDSL technology. Service offerings depend on the customer's distance to an available port in the distribution node, or the central office. To qualify for U-verse TV service (only available through VDSL2), the customer must be less than 3500 feet (1000 meters) from a VRAD, the VRAD must contain an available port, and the copper wire-loop must pass qualification. Where pair bonding is available, the maximum service distance can extend to 5500 feet (1600 meters). In so-called "fringe" areas, AT&T provides High Speed Internet through IP-DSLAM ADSL2+, which does not require pair bonding or a VRAD and operates at slower bitrates than pair-bonded VDSL2. In practice, VRADs are not installed in many older urban neighborhoods as AT&T prepares to abandon the fixed-line broadband market.

My understanding is that Frontier has been building out its fiber network. If you believe them, and I do, it sounds like Frontier has done a very poor job of marketing to these "fringe" areas with higher speed internet. This is the low hanging fruit if you ask me. My wishful understanding is that that is what this re-branding is all about. If true, this turnaround has legs. If not, it's clobbering time for equity. If you read the last two transcripts (quarterly and UBS), it seems like my understanding of what is happening is what is happening, albeit it seems like the company does a very poor job of explaining it. The following are excerpts from Dan McCarthy:

I actually think that there is a chance that revenue may show some signs of growth if they do this right. It looks like they are starting to proactively consider more things that they can do. Hill Holiday partnering with Frontier sounds like the best thing that's happened:

Churn on a forward basis should be lower, according to Dan, due to deeply discounted triple play bundles rolling off:

The network is going to be ready for action. This is consistent with the AT&T U-verse thesis:

And here is where Dan basically outlines the U-verse thesis:

If Frontier has done a poor job of marketing high-speed DSL (1000 meters from fiber) and if they are able to hone in on that, as it sounds like they're doing, then this could be blockbuster.

Other Sources Of Blowout Quarter Upside

Increased penetration in the CAF opportunity seems like future upside:

McCarthy is gunning for a slightly increasing ARPC (Average revenue per customer):

Confirmed Q4 EBITDA, which is MORE than Q3:

The rate of change for the transformational teams continues to increase:

Overall, the company's statements are in the right direction.

The Reward

I think that if this is turned around, the common shares are worth $30-50 if revenues are growing. That's up to 8x LFCF. I think that it could go higher if the growth really sticks but it's tough to say right now. It all boils down to execution right now:

The question is when (if ever) the company is going to show results that the market will begin to appreciate. I figure if I'm right they will do $800m of leveraged free cash flow in 2019 and grow from there on out. It likely won't be enough to redeem the massive 2022 debt wall but it will be close. Either way, with those numbers, they will be able to roll the debt. With Charter as their primary competitor and their spending cuts due to the Time Warner deal, Frontier has the marketing edge for the 100 Mbps speed.

If you assume EBITDA stabilizes, the CEO guided $50-$100M less Capex next year vs 2018. So LFCF should go up from $625M to $700M. Equity Analyst Keith Snyder from the CFRA recently proposed a valuation of $5 based on an Enterprise Value to EBITDA of 5.2x (below peers) to reflect more leverage and inferior growth prospects. Without multiple expansion, with $17.4B of net debt and $880M of Adjusted EBITDA per quarter and 103M shares outstanding the EV/EBITDA is 5.0x. If the company is able to increase EBITDA $125M/quarter by the end of 2020, without multiple expansion the common shares should be valued at $26. This doesn't take into consideration two years of debt paydown worth $1.4B. At $200M a quarter of debt paydown, the stock should go up $2/quarter on top of this (or $16). $26+$16 = $42 by 2020EOY at a constant EV/EBITDA multiple. This doesn't factor in multiple expansion, which you might expect as this turns into a growth company.

The Risk

Right now, the market is saying that I'm wrong. A large chunk of the debt trades subpar. The stock is heavily shorted. It's like the company is going to file bankruptcy this next year or worse. This stock could be a $0 with no stretch of the imagination. If the numbers continue to trend downwards as they have been, then this glimmer of hope will fade and the company will get restructured, likely with a significant amount of their creditors converting to equity holders. Existing equity would get wiped. There isn't material insider ownership, which at this point is kind of interesting. I'm sure at least one person in management plays the lottery and the odds here seem better to me.

Management here has a history of missing guidance and has done a real poor job of explaining what I think is actually happening here. They also don't have a meaningful stake in the company themselves. Usually situations priced like this are completely dead and going under, but in this case, there is a fighting chance and if they're doing what I think they're doing, it's more than just a fighting chance and it's coming in like a bullet train. The rebranding started in August and it sounds like things are going well.

Back in 2010 Comcast rebranded as xFinity. That's basically what's happening here. The media's perception of the rebrand was for the company to distance itself from its negative reputation. From what I could tell, the prevailing interpretation on the rebrand was that it was a waste of money without much measurable results. In this case, however, at Frontier, it seems like the rebranding coincides with a new sales approach. It seems like the company has had lots of issues integrating its acquisitions that it seems to claim are mostly water under the bridge at this point. As an investor it's sometimes difficult to tell the difference between one-time expenses and business as usual. In this case, given the compressed valuation of Frontier, I'm willing to give them a chance because of what I think is the asymmetric reward over risk even though I am willing to admit the risk is real here. If the trends do not change, the equity is probably worthless.

Summary & Conclusion

The company will be giving further guidance in February. The reality is that bankruptcy is still a few years off, and if they are able to execute according to their plan, they should be able to refinance and if they are able to turn the corner and grow, all bets are off. 2019 is the year. They are prioritizing the revenue enhancements and those are the ones that would make the biggest difference to this company's future:

If you work for this company in upper management, or have a chance to talk to the CEO, a book that I recommend is The Goal. From what I see, you guys are doing well. The things you are talking about are the right things to talk about and the direction you say you are heading in seems to be the right one. You could do a better job of communicating this to investors, but who knows, maybe I'm wrong about what's happening. In this article I didn't cover everything that's happening, just the big keys that I think will unlock a bright future for Frontier.

An investment here really boils down to believing that management has not been doing the best job of figuring out how to optimize its customer experience on the sales front and has come up with a plan to do a better job of that. I don't know the specifics, because they don't really get into anything that isn't high level, but I like where their heads are at. I'd like to see some IP-based/address based Geo-location sales tactics with some sort of awareness of where their fiber is and distance from it, but who knows. What I do know is that the risk/reward here looks favorable enough for me to take management for their word at this point in time.

If they show revenue growth, with 40% of the float short, this will spike fast. Shorts ought to be nervous around earnings because their current positioning seems to be one of complete confidence that this is going under. They stand to make like $200M, but the amount they can lose here if I'm right is billions.