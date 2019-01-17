A Bearish Paradigm Shift For Retail Stocks

The landscape has changed once again. E-commerce sales are picking up relative to brick and mortar.

This past June, Hedgeye Retail analyst Brian McGough warned that the acceleration for retail driven by “brick and mortar” sales would be ending soon.

As of a couple weeks ago, we officially crossed the Rubicon where McGough predicted that brick and mortar will get outpaced by e-commerce for the foreseeable future.

With a much greater margin benefit for brick and mortar versus e-comm, that shift could have a major bearish impact on Retail stocks (XRT).

This is a really critical point for retail,” McGough explains in the video above. “Sales are incrementally happening more in e-comm than they are for brick & mortar. That is a huge decremental margin hit and it started a couple of weeks ago.”

