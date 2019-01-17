Buy Canada Goose: Brand Momentum And Acquisition Game Changer

Valuation is more reasonable at the current level with upside based on continued brand momentum which is unrivaled in the retail apparel space.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) finished 2018 up 38% despite a volatile Q4 which saw shares reach an all-time high of $72 before falling to a low of $40 in December amid the broad market correction. My message today is that shares are a buy here under $50 with a growth story that is not only intact but has strengthened since the last earnings release in November. The sell-off was unjustified. What I'm seeing is brand momentum and revenue growth unrivaled among retail apparel brands. Canada Goose makes a quality product and consumers are buying.

Canada Goose weekly stock price chart. Source: Finviz.com

Before I get called-out cheerleading, I'm well familiar with the bear case for this stock. I published Headwinds Facing Canada Goose back in October when the stock was trading at $62 per share. Briefly summarizing the main points; at the time I presented four points that made me skeptical.

Canada Goose Bearish Case

Uncertain product replacement cycle

DTC (store network/ online) cannibalizing wholesale

Potential for future brand fatigue

Extreme valuation

Three months later and I'm now bullish on the stock. First, the stock reached my $40 price target ($40.22 12/24/2018) which led me to reevaluate my view. The nearly 45% correction in shares from the all-time high to that low in December has undone what I felt was stretched a valuation. The stock may have been a good short at $60+ but it's now a strong buy.

Second, a couple of developments in the last quarter have added to the bullish case for the stock and in my opinion improved the company's growth outlook. A forward guidance boost by management and the seemingly out-of-nowhere acquisition of footwear manufacturer Baffin have effectively addressed some of the criticism I expressed previously. For all intents and purposes based on a number of headlines (here and here), it appears growth remains strong this winter season. There is no sign of brand fatigue.

The Bullish Case For Canada Goose

Unrivaled brand momentum

Looking at comparables in the retail-apparel industry along with some other consumer targeted companies thrown in for reference, Canada Goose's consensus revenue growth at 34% stands above all others. The growth here is real.

Consensus Revenue Growth. Source: Data by YCharts/author compilation

Consensus estimates for the next two years have only climbed higher over the past year. Whether or not you think Canada Goose brand is a fad or would pay the premium for one of its trademark $900 parkas, they are apparently selling fast.

GOOS Revenue Estimates for Current Fiscal Year

data by YCharts

Reviewing Q2 earnings results for the quarter ended September 30th, the numbers are overall impressive and guidance became even more bullish. The company expects EPS growth of at least 40%.

EBITDA margin reached 24.15% for the trailing twelve months, and management is guiding for expansion of 150 basis points for 2019 compared to fiscal 2018. There's no reason to suggest guidance won't be reached. The company is becoming more profitable as it scales.

GOOS EBITDA Margin (TTM)

data by YCharts

Not A 'One-Trick Goose'

One of the points I mentioned previously in the bear case is my perception that Canada Goose was a "one-trick-goose," overly dependent on the high-priced parkas. I no longer believe this. Recognizing that the heavy winter coat line will always be the company's bread and butter, the steps to expand its product line have been commendable.

Something I only recently realized is that Canada Goose has a unique product because there are only a limited number of comparable options in the luxury-premium segment for outwear clothing. Of course, you can go to Burlington Coat Factory (NYSE:BURL) and buy a winter jacket for $40, but that's not what Canada Goose is competing against. There is relatively significant demand worldwide for premium clothing with high-end technical fabrics and Canada Goose has been able to produce those items at scale.

Actually, it appears they can't produce the items fast enough. Browsing the company's online store, it's shocking how many items are listed as 'sold out'. Wholesale channel department stores like Saks 5th Avenue and Nordstroms.com also have limited inventories with a number of styles and sizes unavailable. This is bullish for the next earnings.

Baffin Acquisition

Canada Goose is leveraging its premium brand image to new product lines including sweaters and potentially boots in the near future. In November, the company announced an acquisition of a small Canadian designer and manufacturer of footwear named Baffin. The deal was for $32.5 million in cash and 1.5 million in shares equivalent to approximately $125 million Canadian Dollars by my calculation. While it's still unclear how the brand will be utilized, I predict we will see a 'Canada Goose branded boot' in the next year.

Going through the Baffin website, it appears there is a variety of styles and functional lines, not all of which would translate directly to the Canada Goose brand. However, a launch of a premium line of 'winter boots' line under the Canada Goose logo could be a big hit with customers. Canada Goose was successful in pushing the outwear market towards a more premium price point and it can do the same for winter boots. The footwear segment represents a new growth opportunity depending on which direction management takes it.

China Fears Overblown

Some of the current price weakness I believe has been related to the diplomatic imbroglio between China and Canada regarding the detention of by Canada of Huawei Technology’s executive in response to a U.S. extradition request. There was some concern that China would retaliate against Canada or Canadian companies. Also, in what may have been a coincidence, the opening of Canada Goose's Beijing Store was delayed about 2 weeks.

The South China Morning Post reported that when the store did open there were long lines. I think the impact of the delay to quarterly revenues were likely minimal and the perceived scandal largely a non-event as it relates to Canada Goose. China is an important part of the growth story, but only one part.

Canada Goose Beijing Store opening. Source: South China Morning Post

Growth Here Is Cheap

GOOS currently trades at ~69x TTM earnings which is down from 100x where it was for a good part of the second half of last year. For a company with expected EPS growth of 40% and revenue growth averaging 25% for the next three years, I think the current growth premium is more than justified. I think shares are cheap here. The bullish case comes down to recognizing the amount of "white space" the company still has internationally. Expectations for sales to double by 2022 could be low.

GOOS PE Ratio (TTM)

data by YCharts

I see upside in GOOS shares to $69 implying a market cap around USD $7.5 billion from a current level of $5.1 billion. I recommend buying or adding to a position on any further weakness. Depending on how well the brand can incorporate the footwear segment, this could possibly be a $100 stock down the line. The next earnings release will be important to confirm underlying strength in the brand during the important winter season.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.