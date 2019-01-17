Kinder Morgan Outperforms 2018 Guidance, More Growth Ahead
About: Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)
by: Callum Turcan
Summary
Kinder Morgan continues to grow its cash flow generation to enable dividend increases.
The firm outperformed its own 2018 guidance by a wide margin.
Covering recently completed and soon-to-be completed projects, and how that positively impacts Kinder Morgan's cash flow position.
According to the long communicated plan, Kinder Morgan will increase its dividend to $1/share in 2019, boosting its yield to 5.7%.