Kinder Morgan Outperforms 2018 Guidance, More Growth Ahead

Summary

Kinder Morgan continues to grow its cash flow generation to enable dividend increases.

The firm outperformed its own 2018 guidance by a wide margin.

Covering recently completed and soon-to-be completed projects, and how that positively impacts Kinder Morgan's cash flow position.

According to the long communicated plan, Kinder Morgan will increase its dividend to $1/share in 2019, boosting its yield to 5.7%.