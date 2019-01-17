Equity Values And Business Cycles

Cyclical contractions rarely have anything to do with valuations or corporate debt.

Equity losses will be widely blamed on valuations and debt, even though they will more likely be caused by unstable NGDP growth, which leads to lower profits and wages.

After the recent pullback in equities, while earnings are strong, the P/E ratio is back to the teens. Corporate leverage is also in a conservative range.

This chart is basically a "Financial Accounts of the US" version of the P/E ratio. Also, here I show corporate debt as a ratio with corporate profit.

Going forward it seems that there are two likely paths:

1) Stable NGDP growth leads to slightly lower profit growth, but higher wage growth and higher real total growth.

2) Unstable NGDP growth leads to lower profits and wages.

If (2) happens, equity losses will be widely blamed on valuations and debt, even though they will more likely be caused by unstable NGDP growth. In hindsight, it will always look like high valuations caused equity contractions and high debt levels, because equity prices will be lower and vulnerable firms will suddenly be too leveraged. But cyclical contractions rarely have anything to do with valuations or corporate debt.

