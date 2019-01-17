Aptinyx: A Call Option On NMDA Receptor Platform

The drug candidate, NYX-2925, could still work out, but there is no edge or reason to believe it will at this point.

Shares of Aptinyx (APTX) cratered, losing a whopping 67% of their value on Tuesday after the company announced that its lead drug candidate, NYX-2925, did not achieve a significant separation from placebos at daily dosage of 10mg, 50mg, and 200mg for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy. Although the data was not a complete zero, the data implies a low probability of success from Aptinyx's lead program. However, the company still anticipates completion of a Phase 2 study on NYX-2925 in fibromyalgia, which had positive interim data for its primary endpoint of central sensitization of pain as demonstrated on a functional MRI (fMRI) scan. Aptinyx also owns some earlier stage assets with potential.

Let's take a look at the results from Aptinyx's Phase 2 study, what the company can do with NYX-2925 in painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, the balance sheet, and why the company is essentially a call option at this point.

Painful Peripheral Diabetic Neuropathy - Mostly a Failure

There's really no way to spin this story - NYX-2925 did not achieve its primary endpoint in its Phase 2 study, which was looking for a statistically significant reduction in pain relative to a placebo at different dosing levels. Aptinyx treated a total of 300 patients dosed with NYX-2925 at 10mg, 50mg, or 200mg or a placebo. Although management did not provide much color, the 50mg and 200mg dosing regimens demonstrated the greatest improvements, with the 50mg regimen showing a reduction of 1.61 points on the Numerical Rating Scale (NRS) for pain (standard measurement of pain scores) versus a 1.23 point reduction from the placebo. This resulted in a p-value of 0.1586, which is not statistically significant.

In short, there's no real evidence that NYX-2925 provides much benefit relative to placebo. Pain can be difficult, as pain scores typically improve with a placebo, making it even more challenging to demonstrate a difference. Additionally, the NRS remains the standard way to measure pain, though I believe it introduces a considerable amount of subjectivity. A pain score of 5 for me might be a 3 or a 7 for you, and I think it is hard to quantify how much better one feels.

On the plus side, there were no serious adverse events discovered in the study, so NYX-2925 appears to be relatively safe. Subjects also had "clinically meaningful" trends of improvement on secondary endpoints like sleep and pain on walking while undergoing the 50mg regimen. However, it will be challenging for us to evaluate how meaningful these improvements are without more detail.

In addition to the peripheral diabetic neuropathy study, Aptinyx is also running a Phase 2 study for fibromyalgia for NYX-2925. This study is not yet complete, though final data should be posted in H1'19. Instead of using NRS as a primary endpoint, Aptinyx is looking for fMRI scans to demonstrate changes to specific brain markers associated with pain in fibromyalgia. Thus far, the company has seen robust effects on these biomarkers, so there is some to demonstrate the ability to reduce pain. Strong data from both trials would have been ideal, positive data from the fibromyalgia trial could potentially salvage the product. Aptinyx could also pursue changes in treatment duration, dosing regimens, or attempt to treat a different indication, but I will admit the outlook for NYX-2925 is not super bullish at this time.

Balance Sheet Positioning, Other Programs Leave Investors with a Call Option

If there's any saving grace for Aptinyx, it is that the company raised money at a fairly opportune time and valuation, leaving the company with $166 million at the end of Q3. With a $13-15 million quarterly cash burn, Aptinyx likely has a decent runway to figure out where it wants to go.

On top of a cash balance, Aptinyx has other assets early in development. Aptinyx has NYX-783 for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The drug candidate showed compelling preclinical evidence and demonstrated tolerability in humans in a Phase 1 study, and it was granted a fast track designation from the FDA. NYX-783 may treat the underlying cause of PTSD, which would make it more of a treatment than simply a product that reduces symptoms.

Aptinyx's other drug candidate is NYX-458 being investigated to treat the cognitive impairment associated with Parkinson's disease. The theory behind NYX-458 is that it could correct the function of NMDA receptors to address the cognitive symptoms associated with Parkinson's. This potential product is still very early, currently undergoing Phase 1 studies to establish safety and tolerability. This would be a large potential target market, but again, this is just a promising compound at this point in time.

All told, investors are essentially left with a call option. Had the Phase 2 gone well, the stock may have gone to $40, but since it did not, the stock currently sits at $6. Pain is a tough disease to treat and an even tougher disease to prove superiority versus a placebo, so the fact that NYX-2925 looks like a possible failure is not totally shocking. More importantly, the failure underscores why I don't advocate investing in Phase 2 biotechs, and if you do choose to speculate in this field, it is often best done as part of a basket.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.