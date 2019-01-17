Uniti Group: What Are They Doing?

There is not enough data available to come to a conclusion yet.

Uniti Group (UNIT) announced a rather complex deal today that was made even more complex by the awkward press release, leaving many commenters (including myself) on SA confused about exactly what happened.

Fortunately, they published an investor presentation that helps clear up some of the confusion. Combined with the press release from Bluebird Network LLC, it is possible to make some sense out of what is happening.

Buying & Selling

While all of these transactions are occurring simultaneously, it is easiest to think of it as separate transactions.

1. Bluebird is being acquired in its entirety by Macquarie Infrastructure Partners for an undisclosed amount. It will continue to operate under the Bluebird name by the existing management.

2. UNIT is acquiring the fiber assets from Bluebird for $319 million, which will then be leased back to Bluebird.

3. UNIT is selling their fiber operations to Bluebird for $6 million, maintaining ownership of the fiber assets which will be leased to Bluebird.

4. Macquarie is prepaying a significant portion of rent for both groups of assets on behalf of Bluebird. The prepayment amount to $144 million for the assets previously owned by Bluebird and $31 million for the assets already owned by UNIT.

The confusion on my part came in because UNIT is referring to everything in net cash terms. They are subtracting the prepaid rent from the cost of the acquisition and adding the prepaid rent to the proceeds of the sale.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is that UNIT needs to come up with $319 million to pay for the Bluebird assets. Embedded in the current deals, they will receive $175 million in prepaid rent, plus $6 million for selling their midwest operations. The remaining $138 million will have to be funded by some combination of cash and debt.

Followers of UNIT know that currently, UNIT is not flush with cash. So they will have to have some kind of capital raise and will possibly take out some more debt to have the cash by Q3 of this year. The good news is that the decision in the Windstream (WIN) vs Aurelius trial should be made by then, which UNIT management and many investors believe will be an upward catalyst.

On the other hand, even assuming a positive decision, dilution is going to come sooner rather than later. If the share price gets strong enough that UNIT can net $25/share in a capital raise, it will take approximately 5.5 million shares. If they can issue at $30, it would take about 4.6 million shares, that would be a pretty optimistic scenario. And that is in addition to any equity they have to raise to fund their cap-ex needs that I discussed in my previous article.

There was some discussion of possibly selling off the towers in Latin America in the UNIT press release. If a deal could be closed, that could be an alternative source of capital for this deal.

Cash Flow

The way UNIT is discussing the rent and cap-rate is initially confusing. Looking at the footnotes in the slide above, UNIT is calculating the cash yield using the first year cash rent divided by their net cash outlay.

Looking at the gross numbers, UNIT is paying $319 million for Bluebird. Year 1, they will get $16.8 million in cash lease payments. The prepayment of $144 million will be amortized over the 20-year lease, so that is $7.2 million per year. The gross rent payment will be $24 million year 1 ($16.8 cash + $7.2 out of prepayment). Since the prepayment is going directly towards the acquisition, UNIT is calculating the cash-yield as $16.8 million in rent divided by the net cost of $175 million, which equals 9.6%.

For the operations that UNIT is selling, they had 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $6.3 million. They sold the assets for $6 million and will receive cash rent of $3.5 million year 1. The prepayment is $31 million, or $1.55 million per year.

In total, UNIT will receive $20.3 million in cash rent year 1 and $8.75 million/year will be taken from the prepaid rent. With the sale of their operations, they are losing $6.3 million in Adjusted EBITDA. Since most of the leasing rent makes it to Adjusted EBITDA, the transaction as a whole should add approximately a $14 million net gain to annual Adjusted EBITDA.

The Devil Is In The Details

Having an approximately $14 million gain in annual Adjusted EBITDA and only having to come up with $138 million in cash sounds like a pretty good deal. However, it is uncertain that the $20.3 million in rent is going to remain constant.

A few particular items jumped out at me in this slide. The lease payment is only fixed for one year, then it becomes partially fixed and the rest variable. There are no details disclosed as to how much will be variable, or how the calculation will be done. We only know it will be a percentage of revenue.

"Minimum Rent Coverage Ratio of 1.18x; Increasing to 1.5x After 5 Years" This gives us an indication of where the current rent coverage is, I doubt 1.18x was a random number they just made up. 5 years from now, there are only two ways that the rent coverage can improve, either EBITDAR goes up, or rent comes down. The introduction of variable rent in year 2 provides a mechanism for possible rent reductions if things are not going well.

Certainly, the hope is that Bluebird will outperform expectations and the percentage rent will be higher than expected. In my mind, how much of the rent is variable is a crucial component to judging the quality of the overall deal. In general, REITs thrive on stable and predictable cash-flow. If the variable component is a relatively small portion of the overall rent, it could be just a nice sweetener to take advantage of the growth of fiber. If the variable rent is substantial, then UNIT might be taking on more risk than necessary. Hopefully, those details will be disclosed more thoroughly in the future.

Conclusion

I do not think enough details have been released to form a concrete opinion on this latest transaction. On the positive side, UNIT is gaining new assets with a minimal amount of cash required. The initial cash flow is positive with a decent yield. Without knowing whether or not the variable rent will be a token amount or will be a material portion of the rent, it is impossible to estimate cash flows after year 1. Hopefully, UNIT will be forthcoming with the variable rent formula and their projections.

UNIT's biggest problem remains the same, they are low on cash and their cash flow is not enough to cover both expected cap-ex and the dividend. UNIT will need to raise capital just to cover their cap-ex needs unless they cut their dividend, and now they will need to raise additional capital to fund this deal.

UNIT's dividend remains tenuous. If they have to issue 4 to 5 million shares, that will increase their dividend payments $9.6-$12 million/year at the current dividend rates. The Q1 2019 dividend remains at risk for a cut, especially if Judge Furman continues to delay his ruling or if the ruling fails to create the anticipated bounce in share price. It is not a secret that UNIT is going to start issuing equity, that fact could restrain any bounce and it is never comforting when a REIT is spending their money before they know what the cost of capital will be.

