PCI Media IPO: On The Virtual Reality Industry, But With Low Gross Profit Margins

The company’s most relevant business activities seem to be mature. As a result, believing that this is a growth company does not seem quite reasonable.

In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the company released revenue of $43 million, -7% less than what was reported in the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

PCI Media, Inc. is a media company creating content for well-known brands. The company seems to be very well connected in its industry.

PCI Media (PCIM) seems to be entering into the Virtual Reality industry, which may retain the attention of growth investors. In addition, the company has worked for large corporations like Microsoft (MSFT), Coca-Cola (KO), or Tencent Games (OTCPK:TCEHY). Having said this, the financial accounts show declining revenues and small gross profit margin. With this in mind, as of today, the company does not seem to be a growth stock. Using an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5x-10x, the company should have an enterprise value of about $10 million to $20 million. The company’s financial statements may change in the future, but with the financials that we have today, the business is declining.

Business

In business since April 2000 and based in Venice, California, PCI Media, Inc. is a media company creating content for well-known brands. The company seems to be very well connected in its industry. According to the prospectus, the company’s most successful commercials have been broadcasted during well-known events like the Olympic Games, World Cup, and Super Bowl. In the image below, investors can see some other brands that selected PCI Media:

Large corporations like Microsoft, Coca-Cola or Tencent Games have collaborated with PCI Media in the past. Please check the following work provided as an example in the prospectus.

Additionally, the company has received a large number of prizes including Cannes Lions, Clio Awards, Effie Awards, and an Emmy Award. The image below shows how the PCI casts its activities on its website:

The company’s content includes commercial content including computer graphic content that can be transmitted through television series, digital and social media. In addition, PCI Media has built connections with influencers and offers virtual reality ("VR") and augmented reality ("AR") experiences. With the VR industry growth, this name should interest many institutional investors willing to capitalize on the growth of a new sector. The lines below provide further details on this matter: Source: Prospectus

The company leases several offices, two in New York, whose lease contracts will expire in 2025 and 2022. In Los Angeles, the operations are conducted in two facilities, whose lease contracts will expire in 2020 and 2022. The company should not have to renegotiate new lease contracts in the next two years. On this front, the amount of expense will be fixed. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Market Opportunity

The global advertising market is large and has grown quite a bit in the past. Please note that it may not grow at the same rate in the future. According to eMarketer, global advertising spending was equal to $591 million in 2017. It is expected that it will increase to reach $724 billion in 2020. Only in the United States, eMarketer believes that global advertising spending will be equal to $243 billion in 2020. If the company is able to grow at the same rate, shareholders should benefit quite a bit.

With that, many investors should be interested in the company’s activities in VR and AR. According to IDC, the amount of spending in these two sectors will increase at a 71.6% CAGR worldwide, which is massive. PCI Media seems to be an early entrant to this industry, which should help the company in the future. In the image below, investors could see one of the augmented reality works PCI Media did for Tencent Games:

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2018, the asset/liability ratio is 1.13x, so most analysts will believe that the company’s financial situation is stable. Prior to the IPO, the amount of cash is not small, equal to $3.3 million. The most relevant assets are accounts receivable worth $5.4 million and property and equipment worth $3.8 million. The total amount of assets equals $18.3 million. The image below provides the list of assets:

On the liabilities front, it seems beneficial that the total amount of financial debt is very small. Notes payable are equal to approximately $4.4 million. It is very beneficial that the company can have a large amount of account payables, equal to $6.7 million. Providers trust the company, and it does not have to ask financing from banks. The image below provides further details on the total amount of liabilities:

As of January 16, 2019, PCI Media does not seem to have financing troubles. Most investors will accept that the interest rates being paid are quite reasonable. PCI paid 5.75% per year in one loan and 4.5% per year in another loan. These numbers will not really alarm any investor. The image below provides further details on this matter:

The amount of money to be paid for the notes payable is also not worrying. According to the prospectus, the company is paying 3% per annum. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

With that, investors should notice that the company will have to make payments in the future. In 2019 and 2020, it will have to pay $1.3 million and 1.3 million respectively. PCI Media has cash in hand to make these payments. The table below provides further details on this matter:

Income Statement And Cash Flow

Growth investors will not appreciate PCI media so much as its revenues did not grow in 2018. In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the company released revenue of $43 million, -7% less than what was reported in the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The net income and the gross profit margin were not better either. The company went from reporting $0.057 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2017 to lose $1.77 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The image below provides further details on this matter:

With that, the investors making DCF models may appreciate that the CFO increased from -$2.4 million to $0.047 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in the amount of cash flow is not massive, but this feature is worth mentioning. The image below provides the CFO reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2018:

Regarding the adjusted EBITDA, the company reported $2.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2017 and $1.12 million in the year ended December 31, 2018. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Use Of Proceeds

The use of proceeds is beneficial as the company does not expect to use the proceeds to acquire shares from existing shareholders or to pay debt. The proceeds from the IPO will be used for financing working capital and other purposes. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Valuation And Conclusion

There are many companies operating in the same industry that don’t report positive EBITDA. This feature does not make assessing the valuation of PCI Media very easy. The peers reporting positive EBITDA trade at about 5x-10x EBITDA. It is shown in the image below:

With this in mind, assuming a forward EBITDA of $2 million, PCI Media could have an enterprise value of about $10 million to $20 million. If the company is able to report revenue growth, certain investors may use EV/Sales ratio, and the valuation would get a bit higher. Having said this, the growth margin seems very small, so seeing PCI Media as a growth company does not seem that fair.

PCI Media seems to be entering into a very interesting sector like the Virtual Reality industry. This feature may seduce certain growth investors looking for early entrants in the industries growing at a high pace. Having mentioned this feature, PCI Media reports declining revenues and a small gross profit margin. The company’s most relevant business activities seem to be mature. As a result, believing that this is a growth company does not seem quite reasonable. The company’s financial statements may change in the future, but with the information that we have today, the business is declining.

