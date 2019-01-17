Brexit Update: Economic And Political Implications

Summary

As expected, the lack of political consensus on what Brexit means for the UK led to the country's parliament rejecting the draft Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration, implying that continued uncertainty is likely to weigh down on economic sentiment and activity.

Given UK parliament's rejection of the deal, the probability of the current arrangement being implemented on time, or indeed altogether, is reduced.

The UK corporate sector had broadly backed the Withdrawal Agreement as the first step towards a more business-friendly settlement but feared that political divisions around the exit agreement threatened to scupper the plan. After yesterday's events, firms remain highly uncertain about the Brexit political process, and are increasingly frustrated that a "no deal" scenario remains an option, implying continued contingency planning.

With regards to our near-term growth projections, the impact of yesterday's lost vote is likely to be limited because of conflicting pulls, but it does provide support to our more cautious assessment when compared with the consensus.

Our scenario continues to predict that the economic consequences of a no-deal Brexit would be significant. The UK economy lacks sufficient strength to absorb the full impact of a chaotic Brexit.

The no-deal scenario assumes that the UK would be in recession from mid-2019 to early 2021, and that its economy would contract by 0.9% in 2019, 2.4% in 2020, and 0.5% in 2021. By 2026, real GDP would be 9% lower in the no-deal scenario when compared with the September 2018 baseline, which assumes an orderly exit and transition period for the UK.