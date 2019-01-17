Knowing When To Retire

At some point in your career, you're going to become financially independent (if you aren't already). Maybe that means you can afford your living expenses on 4% or 3% withdrawals from your portfolio. Maybe it means that you have passive income that reliably equals or exceeds your living expenses. However you want to define it, it will happen and when it does, working will become a purely optional activity.

What will you do when you reach that point? This question is fun and empowering leading up to your financial independence, but can transmogrify, ironically, into a quagmire of doubt and indecision as you close in on or surpass your financial independence goal. Why do you suppose that is?

I'll tell you what my theory is. People are rational. I mean, who in their right mind would want to exchange a predictable and known stream of income for an unpredictable and unknown stream of costs? Uh....let me think about that... no thanks! As much as she might want to retire, any rational person will hold off on pulling the trigger at least until she figures out what to do next. This isn't about irrational fear of the unknown. This is about not being stupid! And while she figures out the question of what to do next, why not keep those lovely paychecks flowing? Banking a bit more savings while you eliminate variables and plan the next steps certainly can't hurt you.

Or can it?

Let's completely reframe the issue of "knowing what you're going to do next" into "knowing what you actually want out of life." Adventure. Excitement. New possibilities. Living in a way where anything can happen... and probably will. These things are utterly foreign to a predictable life at the office, but they all involve one fundamental problem. By definition, you CAN NOT know the outcome ahead of time. When you reframe the issue in that way, you realize that the IDEAL time to retire (once you're financially prepared) is precisely when you have absolutely no idea of what comes next. Banking more savings that you don't need while you spend time making plans, vitiating the opportunity for the adventure and excitement you've always wanted? Utterly irrational. Yes, more money can absolutely hurt you.

It's hard to quit a high paying job. The good news is that saying "no" to more money is only hard the first time you do it. With enough practice, you really do stop caring about getting more of what you don't need. Living without a plan is antithetical to the way most of you got to a position where you're financially secure enough to retire, so obviously it won't come naturally to you. It isn't supposed to. Learning this particular skill is like going to the gym - if it doesn't make you sweat hard, you're doing something wrong.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not any form of advice, and I am not any kind of advisor.