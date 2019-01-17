KMI Earnings Confirm The Stock Is Cheap

In this context, repurchasing shares and selling puts are two ways to take advantage of the situation.

As the stock price is not rising, I still estimate the company is undervalued.

The Q4 earnings confirmed the stability and the predictability of the business.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) released Q4 earnings with no surprise. Q4 revenue was lower than expected while DCF and EBITDA exceeded forecasts. But the discrepancies are not significant. The FY 2018 results and the 2019 outlook correspond to the previous announcements.

Considering the lack of surprises and the stock price at about $17.2, I estimate the shares are still undervalued. The stability of the low stock price and the predictability of the business provide two opportunities. First, management can take advantage of share buybacks as an attractive tool to return capital to shareholders. Second, selling put to get more shares becomes an interesting strategy.

Before getting into the details of these opportunities, let's have a look at the Q4 results.

Image source: Rozbor via Pixabay

Q4 earnings as expected

During the Q3 earnings call, management indicated:

"For 2018, KMI’s budget contemplates declared dividends of $0.80 per common share, DCF of approximately $4.57 billion ($2.05 per common share) and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $7.5 billion. We currently expect to exceed those DCF and Adjusted EBITDA targets."

The Q4 results confirmed these forecasts. The DCF grew by 7% YoY to reach $1.273 billion. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 3% and amounted to $1.962 billion.

Thus, for the FY 2018, DCF and Adjusted EBITDA matched the outlook expressed during the Q3 earnings call at $4,73 billion and $7.568 billion.

As expected and as it was the case during the previous quarter, the natural gas segment was stronger than the CO2 and terminals businesses.

With the Q4 results as planned and with the cash from the sale of the Trans Mountain project, the adjusted net debt/EBITA ratio decreased to about 4.5. As a result of the cash generation and the debt reduction, Moody’s (MCO) and Standard & Poor’s upgraded the ratings of the debt. And management expects Fitch Ratings to follow during this year.

Besides the stability of the business, KMI seems isolated from the current events. For instance, management indicated the U.S. government shutdown had no impact for the company. KMI needs some government approvals for some projects, but none of them are on the critical path.

Also, management said the production curtailment in Alberta didn't impact revenue and operations. The assets in Alberta depend on take-or-pay contracts.

The bankruptcy of the utility PG&E is the only recent event that could impact KMI. Two contracts with PG&E represent revenue of about $93 million a year, which correspond to about 0.7% of 2018 revenue. Despite the importance of these contracts for PG&E, the outcome is uncertain.

The decisions related to the capital allocations will be announced during the analyst day next week. So far, we know the company will need to take on some small debt to finance the capital and the dividend in 2019. But the net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is expected to stay at 4.5 at the end of 2019.

The outcome of the KML strategic review will be announced during the next earnings call.

Half of the yearly dividend in one month

The earnings couldn't be more boring as even the outlook didn't change from the previous guidance. As a confirmation, DCF and Adjusted EBITDA are expected to amount to about $5 billion and $7.8 billion in 2019.

Management confirmed the dividend increases in 2019 and 2020 to $1/share and $1.25/share.

Considering the lack of surprise, the stock price barely moved AH. At the time of writing, the stock price dropped by 1.55% to $17.2. After the Q3 earnings call, I had provided my estimation of fair value at $24.9/share.

With the Q4 results as expected and with the unchanged outlook, my estimation is still the same. The table below presents some valuation ratios based on the Q4 results.

Source: author, based on company reports

And the table below presents the DCF yields and the expected dividend yields at $17.2/share.

Source: author, based on company reports

With the predictability of the cash flow and the lack of short-term catalysts, the low market valuation is unlikely to change. I see two positive outcomes from this situation.

First, as long as the stock price stays below my estimation of fair value of $24.9, repurchasing shares is accretive to the shareholders. Thus, share buyback is an attractive option for management to return capital.

Second, considering the stability of the stock price and the low valuation, I keep on selling puts to acquire more shares. As the stock price approaches $17, selling puts at a strike price of $17 offers a premium of approximately $0.5 with a maturity of about one month. The premium corresponds to half of the expected dividend for the FY 2019. If the options are exercised, I am happy to keep the shares that I estimate to be undervalued at a stock price below $17. If my options are not exercised, I will sell again put options as long as the stock price stays below $18.

The risk of selling puts with the goal of being long is to miss a rally of the stock price while getting only a small premium. But considering the predictability of the business and the lack of catalysts on the short-term, this risk is limited.

Conclusion

The Q4 earnings and the outlook confirmed the stability and the predictability of the business. As a logical consequence, the stock price didn't move much AH.

Thus, my estimation of the intrinsic value at about $24.9/share didn't change. With the stable results and the lack of short-term catalysts, the stock price is unlikely to rise. Thus, repurchasing shares is still an attractive option for management to return capital to shareholders. And selling puts is an interesting strategy to be paid to get more shares at a cheaper price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.