Value Investing For The 21st Century With Chris DeMuth Jr. (Podcast)

Summary

Chris DeMuth Jr. sits down with SA's Jonathan Liss to discuss what value investing means to him two decades into the 21st century.

While stock screeners are nice, uncovering real value is a painstaking process that involves researching hundreds of ideas to find that one diamond in the rough.

Says DeMuth, "If you find something that looks really cheap when everything's really expensive, you're probably looking at a data point, not an opportunity".

It's an investing approach Chris actively practices at his hedge fund, Rangeley Capital, and via his Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, Sifting the World.

What follows is a wide-ranging conversation that ends with some of Chris' top investing plays for the coming year.