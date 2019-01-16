Orocobre Ltd.'s (OTCPK:OROCF) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call January 16, 2019 8:00 PM ET

Richard Seville - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Barber - Investor Relations Manager

Nick Herbert - Credit Suisse

Reg Spencer - Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited

Tim Hoff - Deutsche Bank

Warren Edney - Baillieu Holst

Peter Arden - Bell Potter

Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley

Glyn Lawcock - UBS

Robin Fiedler - BMO Capital Markets

Andrew Hodge - Macquarie Securities (Australia) Ltd

Chris Brown - Morgans CIMB

Richard Seville

Thank you, Amber. This is the call for the December quarterly. I was hoping to have Martin Pérez de Solay to join me today, but he is up at Olaroz. So, you’ll be getting him next time. He’ll also be – as we’ll mention later in the highlights, he’s taking over from me tomorrow. So, clearly, he’ll be meeting many of you in the half yearly results road show.

So, leading on with the results for the quarter, production was up 65% quarter-on-quarter to 3,782 tons of lithium carbonate. That’s our second-best quarter of production at Olaroz and achieved of the back of increasing the pond depths and the inventories to give us more robustness through the potential stormy season.

Sales up 41% to 3,019 tons. Quarterly sales revenue was $32 million, down 20% on previous corresponding period at an average realized price of $10,587 a ton on an FOB basis.

Cash costs for the quarter were $3,974 per ton, down 14% compared to previous quarter, and marginally down on the previous corresponding period. That excludes the recently announced export tax which impacted us by $882 per ton.

Gross cash margins excluding the export tax was $6,613 per ton, down 34% quarter-on-quarter and down 13% on the previous corresponding period due to the lower prices received principally.

We signed three pivotal agreements with joint venture partner, Toyota Tsusho – the new shareholders agreement, the sales and marketing agreement and the Orocobre management agreement. And you may recall that the change of those agreements will allow us to consolidate our accounts.

In terms of our lithium growth projects, the joint venture – or the various partners of the joint venture with Orocobre gave their approvals for the FIB for the stage two expansion on Olaroz. That expansion will increase lithium carbonate production capacity by approximately 25,000 tons, bringing total Olaroz production capacity to approximately 42,500 tons per annum.

Phase two, where we produce technical grade – that's plus 99% lithium carbonate, part of which will be utilized as feedstock for the proposed Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant to be built in Japan.

We’ve commenced work on that, as you know. We’ve done the first phase of that and now we are moving into the second phase of the stage two expansion.

At Naraha, negotiations on EPC contract for the hydroxide plant are advancing rapidly between TTC as operator and Veolia the preferred EPC contractor, and we’re in the final stages now of going through the FIB process.

Several key issues remained outstanding at the end of the quarter, including the capital expenditure revision, operation cost revision and final construction schedule and final EPC terms. We are expecting all that to be finalized shortly, so that we have the FIB done this quarter.

Borax Argentina, overall sales volume in the December quarter was up 14% on the September quarter, to 10,741 tons with sales revenue up slightly – only slightly because of the lower average price received.

Market conditions have not changed significantly over the quarter. But what’s important to note is this operation is self-sustaining now and we are not supporting it with cash from Orocobre.

In terms of corporate, we had available cash of $284 million, and we’ve set out where those expenditures were. And we have net group cash of just less than $217 million at the end of the quarter.

As I mentioned earlier, I'm stepping down from this position at the end of the day. Martin Pérez de Solay will commence his duties as managing director and CEO tomorrow.

On to Cauchari, Cauchari has made some solid progress, with some very good exploration results during the quarter, and we’ll be finishing the feasibility study on that in the second quarter this year.

So, following – that’s our summary of the progress through the quarter. Happy to open the meeting up to questions.

Nick Herbert

Good day, Richard. Wondering if you can provide an update please on January sales and expectations how they're tracking and whether you've had success in clearing that inventory carried over from the end of December.

Richard Seville

Yes. January has been or is being a big export month and we’d expect to get our inventories down to normal steady-state levels by the end of January.

Nick Herbert

And then, just on the pricing side, are you able to disclose, in the December quarter, realized price and the difference that you achieved on the battery grade sales versus the technical grade and what your expectation is for that price differential through, I guess, this current year?

Richard Seville

No, we won’t disclose that. We’ve given average price and that’s what we've done consistently. And it’s not as simple as just looking at grade of product. The complexity there, as we talked about in the past, is the size of the customer, whether it’s a longer-term arrangement or a spot.

All of those complexities actually mean that, whilst on average you may have a premium of, let’s say, $2000 per ton, on average, with a battery grade product within the market, it won’t necessarily be there on all contracts and in all arrangements.

And you can see that very much, say, with Albemarle’s export statistics out of Chile compared to SQM’s export statistics out of Chile. So, we’re not going to provide any further information on that. We’ll just continue to provide our average pricing.

Nick Herbert

Okay, fair enough. I don’t want to push it, but just is it fair to assume at least in that December quarter that it was well above that, I guess, that typical $2,000 per ton figure that you talked to?

Richard Seville

Again, it depended where we are selling. I think it’s better to say that, within our customer mix, there are some customers – and we refer to the quarterly, so lithium hydroxide manufacturers, who will purchase a lower quality product at a lower price and then the battery quality products, but also purchase a higher quality product at a higher price than them. And then, when you’re looking at the technical grade products, there will be a variety of prices in them depending on application. So, there is a range of outcomes there, Nick, and I can’t give anything absolutely simple.

Nick Herbert

Okay. And then, maybe just finally if you can provide a comment, if you’re able to, just on your views at the moment, what you’re seeing in terms of pricing and expectations for this year?

Richard Seville

We are right in the middle of those negotiations, as we were in the call just before Christmas. David is working with – David Hall, that is, is in Japan at the moment working with TTC on those arrangements. And it’s premature to provide any guidance on that at this point in time. We would expect that we’ll have all those arrangements in place or enough of them in place to be able to know where we’re tracking in the coming months. And subject to it being part of board policy, if you see what I mean, we should be in a position to provide guidance in the half-yearly results.

Nick Herbert

Okay, great. Thanks, Richard. And all the best in the new role. Cheers.

Richard Seville

Thank you.

Reg Spencer

Thank you. Good morning, guys. Just a little question around the CO2 recovery circuit, if I can. When should we expect to start to see material benefits on reagent costs or consumption, now that that circuit has been installed? Would you be able to quantify – if that was running at steady-state, what impact that would have had on your December quarter cash costs?

Richard Seville

Reg, I’m not so close to the figures to be able to provide you with guidance on that. I think we should have a follow-up call on that.

Reg Spencer

Sure.

Richard Seville

Rather than giving you something that is not correct.

Reg Spencer

I understand. I’ll take that offline. Lastly, from me, I’m interested in your comments around your sales and marketing strategy for 2019, such that you may look to reduce the volume committed to lithium hydroxide manufacturers. Just wondering if you could potentially expand on that, given I think most people’s expectation for lithium hydroxide market are such it’s still strong, demand is strong and still growing. I was just wondering if you’re able to expand on that comment please.

Richard Seville

Well, that’s true. The demand for hydroxide is growing. The hydroxide manufacturers have to make a margin and cover their costs ongoing from carbonate through to hydroxide. So, it’s more a matter of the price we can receive to a process compared to what the prices we can receive to our final end user. And that has changed somewhat, let’s say, over 12 months. So, right now, it’s considerably better for us to be developing our relationship with end users and selling less into the hydroxide markets. If we do that, then we will have a better average price. So, it’s simply a matter of our responses to market dynamics, Reg.

Reg Spencer

Okay, understood. Thanks very much.

Tim Hoff

Hi, Richard. Just following on from Nick’s first question, what’s the steady-state of finished product inventory levels that you will be targeting or what sort of quantum is there?

Richard Seville

We’ll be targeting two to three weeks as sort of the typical amount of product on site. And if we end up with more than a month, it’s too much. And if we are probably down at a week, it’s too little.

Tim Hoff

But, yeah, as far as total, how much would you have down import as well? Is that another two to three weeks or is that another four to…

Richard Seville

No, it goes through pretty fast. So, I’d like to come back with a better figure than that. I’m familiar with what we’ve got on-site and hence my comments there. If we want to look at what might be sitting in transit, it would be better to have a follow-up call with Neil.

Tim Hoff

Right. I’ll follow up with him. And, I guess, around Reg’s question on costs, are you able to talk about a general trajectory that you guys are sort of looking at for costs going forward? Do they hang around this $4,000 a ton level or do they head down towards that $3,500 a ton?

Richard Seville

We want them to head down towards the $3500 a ton and we are working towards that through not only things like the CO2 recovery circuit that Reg referred to, but, of course, increased production rates which spread our fixed costs around better and impact on our unit costs. So, there’s good potential to bring those down in those areas and other reagent consumption. So, no, not happy at $4,000. Much prefer to see us at $3,500.

Tim Hoff

And is $3,500 – would that be implied sort of at nameplate capacity of 17,500?

Richard Seville

On purified, probably. Again, I’d like to get into the detail and refresh myself with models. On primary, and we can look at our model through our – for our investment decision there, when we’re looking at primary production, it’s significantly less than $3,500. So, if we’re doing 100%, 17,500 of purified in the future, it will be in that range of $3,500.

Tim Hoff

All right. Excellent. All the best for the future. And thank you very much for the questions.

Richard Seville

Yeah, thanks.

Warren Edney

Thanks, Richard. I just want to ask a question about the costs, not specifically, but more a matter of – in the quarterly comment about the fact that there were positive impacts to reagents and also obviously economies of scale with the increase of production, are they sustainable now? Or was that more of a one-off or do we need more other things to occur?

Richard Seville

No, they are sustainable. The work we’ve been doing – we've done some very good work operationally over the last 12 months, I have to say. And the work we’ve done in ponds, for example, and then maintaining these concentrations – the strategy to maintain concentrations through the winter period better will result in lower reagent consumption. As you may recall, if you run low concentrations into the plant, you use up more soda ash and you have lower production. So, the whole thing, you’ve got a double whammy there. So, by managing our ponds differently and maintaining concentrations throughout the slower months by inventory management, that will sustain those lower operating costs and those lower reagent consumptions.

Warren Edney

Okay. And then, the next big turn will be the CO2 circuit?

Richard Seville

Correct.

Warren Edney

Thank you. And I just wondered, if you could, just quickly run through what the marketing arrangements are. I see your comment there. But what sort of specifically changed to allow you to sort of change your contract arrangements and all that sort of thing in terms of proportion sold in the short-term market and the long-term market?

Richard Seville

Well, a number of things there, Warren. Firstly, it’s the sort of agreement between the parties that – joint venture parties that we should be building a book that’s more based around long-term contracts. And secondly is having the stability in operations to allow us to do that. So, having been through two years of learning, now we’re into a good, solid third year, product for qualification processes having all been done, we’re now in a position where we can act on that strategy. So, stable operations and strategy.

Warren Edney

So, was the previous strategy more to sort of try and optimize the amount that you get when that market was very high? Is it a real sort of change in, I guess, the overall structure complete? Perhaps I'm not quite clear on this. But was it because the production was a bit more volatile in the past that you actually had to sell more into the short-term market rather than actually coming to longer-term arrangements with customers? Is that the sort of drive?

Richard Seville

There is a combination of both activities there. One is that the strategy of the joint venture was not focused on long-term contracts in the way that Albemarle has developed them. And we’re sitting in the process of looking at annual renewals and six-month renewals with long-term relationships. So, difference between contract and relationship, if you see what I mean.

Warren Edney

Okay, all right.

Richard Seville

Prior to entering into a long-term contract, where you've got a committed price and volume, both customer and supplier have to be confident that it’s going to be delivered. So, that improvement in operational performance and improvement in reputation and confidence allows you to step into that area with confidence.

Warren Edney

Right. Thank you.

Peter Arden

Hi, Richard. Some of my questions have been answered. Just one on Naraha and the EPC contract there. It’s good that there’s been rapid progress. Is that in a relative sense, though, because it still sounds like there is a fair bit of work to do there? And if that work drags on to finalize that EPC contract, is it going to impact on the commissioning schedule?

Richard Seville

There was a lot of rapid work in December and a lot of – and that’s going to continue into the year. So, it’s not impacting on our schedules. The contractor is still living with its commitments on time of delivery of the project. So, no, it’s not going to impact on our schedules.

Peter Arden

Okay. Thanks, Richard. And all the best for your future.

Richard Seville

Thank you.

Rahul Anand

Hi, Richard and team. Thanks for the opportunity.

Richard Seville

Hi, Rahul.

Rahul Anand

I've got a couple. Firstly, I’ll ask Nick’s question a different way. I want to understand, okay, if we can’t have the cost numbers, can you perhaps help us with the product mixes then? If the CO2 plant is now up and running and totally commissioned, does that mean you have the ability now to produce 50% battery grade?

Richard Seville

Yes. And it wasn’t constrained by not having the CO2 up and running.

Rahul Anand

From the cost perspective of having cheaper CO2 available?

Richard Seville

Sure. That certainly will help us. So, I think it was in November we commissioned the CO2 circuit, Andrew?

Andrew Barber

[indiscernible].

Richard Seville

Yes. And it’s been a good success and certainly that kind of improvement, as with other aspects in the purification circuit that have been happening incrementally, all the way through the last two years, is leading us to a position where we are very, very comfortable with that circuit’s performance. And it’s set us up well for continuing to increase our penetration into battery grade markets through this year.

Rahul Anand

Okay, thanks. And would you be able to provide me perhaps the delta between the technical grade and battery grade at this point in time in the markets in terms of pricing?

Richard Seville

I’d point you to the public domain information in Asian metals and others at the moment. There is information there with Benchmark, Fastmarkets, that’s all there and will give you good feelings of the averages.

Rahul Anand

Right. Okay. I just wanted to – I was just trying to get to whether the deltas – because you’ve talked about switching the contracts and sort of going to more technical. So, I just wanted to understand whether the cost situation has changed significantly from what the delta between the pricing is?

Richard Seville

You’re talking about the Delta on our margin or the delta between the products?

Rahul Anand

Between the products to start with and whether that’s greater than the cost to upgrade because I thought once the CO2 plant comes in, then you’re actually incentivized to…

Richard Seville

I understand your angle of the question. Look, there has been historically a significant delta between battery grade. If you go back 5, 10 years, there’s about $500 a ton. That’s expanded to the thousands of dollars a ton and, if you went through last year, to being about $2.000 a ton or something in that order. Where it’s going to sit as we look forward is my caution about providing a guidance figure because we are still in the middle of negotiations. So, it would be inappropriate for me to actually say, for us, we are going to have this kind of delta. So, we need to really see how our arrangements are finalized during the coming weeks before we can actually make a comment on them.

Rahul Anand

Okay. Excellent. Thanks for that. Just a final one is related sort of more bigger picture. Argentina, the currency seems to have stabilized now. Does that mean the inflation creeps back in in terms of the labor costs and starts being a bigger impact in US dollar terms?

Richard Seville

In the short term, yes. If you got local inflation and maybe devaluation, then you’re going to get some short-term impacts on costs. However, you should look at why the currency has stabilized at these levels, then you’ll see it’s very much due to government policies. You’ve got very high interest rates in the country at the moment which are unsustainable. And as those interest rates get wound back, then we will see the currency devalue again. So, it’s this challenge of volatility, which you can very much see on the graph that we present in the quarterly report. So, I wouldn’t be expecting the currency to be sitting at these levels for a significant period of time because government will be changing its tack, relaxing things as things get generally more stable.

Rahul Anand

Okay, understand. Thanks a lot for that, Richard. And all the best for whatever your endeavors are. Cheers.

Richard Seville

Thanks, Rahul.

Glyn Lawcock

Richard, hi.

Richard Seville

Hi, Glyn.

Glyn Lawcock

Hi. Apologies, I wasn’t around – I was on holidays when you had the call just before Christmas. So, I have a question just relating to that, if I may.

Richard Seville

Yeah.

Glyn Lawcock

I’m just trying to understand, when you made the guidance for the half back in October, we were a month into the quarter and four months into the half and you felt the December half-year pricing would not be materially less than the June half, but it turned out to be so. Was that a result of customers reneging on contracts as the spot fell? Or was it, you just didn’t have them contracted, but you were hoping to get them contracted at a price that you thought you’d achieve, but you just couldn’t get it done. Just trying to understand…

Richard Seville

There’s a bit of both, Glyn. We had some product that was unallocated and we had one particular customer that reneged at one price and would only pay at another price. So, it was a bit of both.

Glyn Lawcock

A little bit like the iron ore guy. The Chinese are just as bad in lithium as they are in iron ore when the iron ore price fell.

Richard Seville

That’s your comment.

Glyn Lawcock

No, no. Can I ask a follow-up, if I may? Just looking at today’s market then – no, no, I don’t want to understand what you’re going to be settling. I’m just curious, if you look at producers now that converted to China, some of them are back at breakeven, but then they are pushing back on their raw material supplies, like the spodumene guys and you could see spodumene down $200 to $300 a ton. That’s going to open up a margin again for producers where the spot price could then fall again because, if I look at your margin, despite what was a poor price, it’s still a very, very healthy margin that you’re making. So, if you see spodumene prices come down and that leaves room for carbonate prices to come down, am I missing something in that logic that margin compression could still keep occurring as we keep pushing – as China pushes back on all its supplies?

Richard Seville

I think in the short term, you can always get those kind of things happening in markets and they can be somewhat irrational, if that’s the right term. And then, there’s a response back the other way. So, that’s the overall print of volatility as we talked about before on pricing on what is, when you look at longer term, obviously, subject to demand and supply matrix being delivered, a very strong sector to be in. So, yes, I suppose there is potential for margin compression to a certain point. And then, it becomes inelastic. And the question would be what is that point where it can’t compress any further. And when I had done the numbers on what it looks like for pricing in China based on certain concentrate prices, I can’t see much margin compression there, to be honest.

Glyn Lawcock

But spodumene at $900 and costs of probably $400, there’s quite a bit of compression that can go on.

Richard Seville

But analysts are using different pricing on spodumene concentrates at the moment. I'm not sure about yourself, Glyn. I asked Tara to give me a kind of view yesterday on where people are heading on that. I’m talking about the numbers I do back on those reduced concentrate prices.

Glyn Lawcock

Okay. So, much lower than last year’s price…

Richard Seville

Yeah, exactly. And that’s supporting – those kind of prices are supporting current carbonate pricing.

Glyn Lawcock

Yeah. So, just a final one then, Richard. So, if you sort of had to characterize the backdrop for your discussions, is it as tough as it was or tougher than it was when it all sort of went a bit awry in the final quarter of last year?

Richard Seville

I don’t think it’s as tough because we are better prepared and the market has kind of gotten used to where it is. So, change makes things difficult rather than where you are necessarily, if you see what I mean, Glyn. So, no, we are comfortable where we are sitting in our negotiations. We've got good product which people want and people are concerned about long-term supply. So, short-term over-prints, but nothing has really changed for the longer term.

Glyn Lawcock

Okay, that’s great. Thanks, Richard. And all the best.

Richard Seville

Thank you.

Robin Fiedler

Hi. This is Robin on for Joel. I just had a follow-up question regarding the price outlook. Last call, you indicated that you don’t expect much improvement from the fiscal Q2 pricing. Has the sentiment improved in the past month at all? Has it stayed the same? Or has it gotten worse?

Richard Seville

I think what I said is don’t expect a bounce, was the quote. Our market conditions haven’t changed from the time of that call. There is significant variability in conditions and sectors and geographies and different markets. All in all, as I mentioned before, our products are well received. We expect to get good pricing, but I’m not expecting any particular trend from where we are right now.

Robin Fiedler

Okay. And can you give us an indication of how far along 2019 contract negotiations are on a percent of completion basis?

Richard Seville

We are a great way down the path on that. Our books are looking pretty full. We can schedule. We can [indiscernible] forecast internally at this point in time and we are in the process of bolting things down, I think would be the better way of putting it.

Robin Fiedler

Okay. And lastly, has there been any further discussion with the potential of upsizing planned hydroxide plants to 20,000 tons? Or is 10,000 tons a definitive capacity at this point?

Richard Seville

10,000 tons will be stage 1. And assuming there was a stage 2, the site we have will allow us to go to 20,000 tons.

Robin Fiedler

Any sense of the timeline between when you would look to launch phase 2 after phase 1?

Richard Seville

We haven’t provided guidance on that. But, clearly, we want to be moving fast if the customer demand is there. So, the joint venture’s attitude towards it is very much settle the operation down and then move on to the second stage. But there is nothing formal. It’s more a matter of, let me say, strategy.

Robin Fiedler

Okay, understood. All right. That’s it for me. Thank you.

Richard Seville

Thanks.

Andrew Hodge

I’ve got three questions. And apologies if one of them has been answered before. First one is just on the capital that’s already been spent on phase 2. I just wanted to check it. It looks as though that about $9 million got spent in that quarter. Is that right?

Richard Seville

It’s $19 million total.

Andrew Hodge

Yeah.

Andrew Barber

That’s about right, Andrew. That’s what the numbers are.

Andrew Hodge

And as a follow-on from that, when I’m looking at the capital spend that you guys had and the cash balance for the quarter, I notice that you guys made a capital injection to the SDJ of a materially bigger number that’s now into the 20s. And so, I just wanted to work out, are you guys carrying some of the other joint venture partners or what’s the reason for the bigger under $25 million injection?

Richard Seville

Well, I can’t answer the question on the $20 million injection, but I can say that we are carrying JEMSE, the government entity. I’m not sure if those matters are linked and I would suggest you have a follow-up call with Neil on that.

Andrew Hodge

Okay, all right. And then, the third question was just, obviously, in the last quarter, as you kind of talked about, things are a little bit weaker on the sales side. I’m just trying to work out, looks like you’ve got a reasonable inventory of products that you could be able to try and sell, do you expect to be able to try and sort of have slightly bigger than sales and production numbers over the course of the second half of the financial year?

Richard Seville

Well, as I mentioned to an earlier question, we've pretty well moved the excess inventory this month or have moved or are moving. So, as I mentioned in the December call, that January is going to be a big month and it is a big month. So, inventory levels should be coming down to normal levels as we go forward.

Andrew Hodge

Okay, great. Thanks very much, guys.

Richard Seville

Thanks.

Reg Spencer

Thank you. Sorry, just a follow-up from me on the hydroxide. Richard, are you able to give us an indication of what a possible sales price of the technical grade product from your stage 2 plant into Japan might be? I know previous discussions I think I might have had with yourself or Neil whereby you wouldn't be transfer pricing that carbonate across your hydroxide. It would have to be at some kind of arm’s-length. Is that carbonate being sold to the hydroxide plant at market or would that be discounted to market?

I'm just trying to get an idea of what the margins otherwise might be for the hydroxide you produce out of Japan, given that it’s certainly going to be high cost than, say, an integrated hard rock operation in Australia.

And then, comparing that margin to what your margins might be on just selling straight carbonate, albeit at technical grade, is this a case whereby it’s really just being able to serve your customers if they're increasingly wanting a hydroxide product or is there genuinely an economic advantage of producing that hydroxide?

Richard Seville

There’s two aspects. One is, our customers want us to provide a hydroxide product and that’s where if we move to 811 cathodes, that’s where with current technology, it needs hydroxide. So, market is trending there.

But on top of that, there is actually a good margin there, Reg. You should look at the work we have put out with – back I think in November last year. When you look at the integrated cost base of integrated hard rock, not integrated hard rock and integrated brine, and we would see our costs based on that work that’s there at the bottom of the cost curve. You should have a look at that.

The upgrade cost is only $1,500 a ton. And as we talked about, if our prime cost in Argentina, our current combined cost of 4 – let’s use 3 just to do simple arithmetic. And if it was one-to-one conversion, you’ve got $4,500 a ton cost of hydroxide in Japan in very rough numbers.

Reg Spencer

[indiscernible] transfer pricing that product?

Richard Seville

Sure. That’s why I talk about the cost base as an integrated producer. So, it’s therefore where you allocate that margin, if you see what I mean, within the value profile.

Now, we will sell – the concept is that we will sell that primary product, plus 99%, at the same price that the market – that the converters, the current lithium hydroxide converters would be buying at. So, we’ll peg markets. We’ll peg the price to the market that that would be sold to if there was an independent converter. And there will be plenty of them around, I’m sure.

Reg Spencer

Okay, understood. Yeah, I guess, I'm thinking about it as more of a disaggregated scenario. But, you’re right, on an overall margin for a consolidated group, yeah, it would be – yeah.

So, at this stage, the margin would be booked in Argentina as opposed to Japan?

Richard Seville

The margin to get to a non-transfer price, yes. And then – correct, Reg.

Reg Spencer

All right, great. Thanks very much for clearing that up.

Richard Seville

Thanks, Reg.

Richard Seville

We’ve done no work on that. Clearly, there is potential on the longer-term, but it’s not something that we’ve done any work on at this stage.

Richard Seville

The quality of that product would be more technical grade than industrial grade. It will be typically 99.2% and better. So, it will sell in the short term to traditional markets and then be available for whatever we choose to do. So, if the market continues along its current trend to be hydroxide requiring, then Naraha will be expanded to produce more hydroxide, and this will be the feed for that. The option is also to go to be a battery grade carbonate. So, at the moment, it’s considered as unallocated, I think, is the best way to put it, but with ready markets for that quality of product.

Richard Seville

The current commissioning timetable has Naraha taking off at almost exactly the same time as the stage 2 expansion. And if we are looking at the stage 2 expansion at Olaroz, previously, we’ve guided as a general sense a ramp up profile of two years. With the work that we’ve been doing on the ponds, there’s the potential for that actually to be a little bit shorter. But let’s use two years for that.

Naraha also would be a short-term ramp-up and its limitation being the commercial offtake arrangements from the qualifications periods into the sectors rather than the ponds system that you have in Olaroz, creating a more softer environment. So, it would be hard to ramp up there.

As you know, stage 1 production can be used to feed Naraha, but it’s planned over – once the ramp up is complete, the sufficient production for that to be all from stage two production. So, very much in line at this point in time as we see it.

Richard Seville

We are not over-dependent on Chinese customers. I think if we look at our split, we have a pretty even split between Korea, Japan, China, rest of world. And how those segments go would vary from, say, 25% to 33%, is the kind of pretty regular split there. So, we have not been over-dependent on Chinese customers.

Our strategy is to make sure that our book, as it evolves and matures, has the bulk of it with, I’d say, high-quality, almost brand-name customers to be the bulk of what we are doing and not to be over-reliant on one particular sector. Of course, we need to be exposed to China. China is the biggest growth market. But we do not want to be overexposed to China.

Chris Brown

Good day. Richard, happy new year. Mate, just following up on your last comment there about Korea, Japan, China and the rest of the world, how much of your product goes out through the Atlantic? And I assume 75% goes out through Chile into the Pacific.

Richard Seville

Yeah. The majority goes out through Chile. I’d have to go – if there was [indiscernible] different times of the year, that would be worth actually a follow-up call with David just to give those kind of split. We do put some out through Buenos Aires and we do get some soda ash in through Buenos Aires, particularly during the winter periods to manage the risk of passage across the Andes.

Chris Brown

Right. Thanks, Richard. Another one if I can. The hydroxide plant ownership consortium, is that going to be in the same proportion as the Olaroz project? Will the provincial government be involved in that? Will any other parties be involved?

Richard Seville

Economic ownerships on equity basis are 75/25 Orocobre/TTC.

Chris Brown

Right. And if I can ask a third one, if you do release more information, more numerical information on the benefits of the CO2 project, although you did some time ago, would you release that to the broader ASX? And I’m sure you would. And then, my second one, when will you consolidate the accounts in Orocobre’s reporting?

Richard Seville

Yes, I’m sure more information will be provided on the benefits of the CO2 circuit. Most likely an investor presentation rather than a specific announcement. In terms of consolidation, that’s planned to be done for the full year or the second half results.

Andrew Barber

Chris, it will be effective from 1 January. Unfortunately, under the accounting rules, we’ll need to present the – in the full-year results, we’ll need to present the first half as equity accounted and the second half as consolidated. So, it will not be until the following financial year that you will see a fully consolidated set of accounts.

Chris Brown

Okay. Thanks very much for that, guys. And, Richard, all the best. Well, actually, can I ask you one thing? Your ongoing relationship, I think you mentioned that you would – you’re not stepping back entirely. You will maintain the association or the relationship with Toyota Tsusho through that. Can you elaborate anymore on that? Is there any more elaborate on?

Richard Seville

Not really. It’s very much what the new managing director wants me to do. I am available to support him. But, really, it’s his show from now on. So, principally, I’ll be a non-executive director and then happy to assist him as is appropriate, as is mutually convenient, if you see what I mean. But, clearly, very happy to do so. After all, this is an enterprise I've much enjoyed that I'm so proud of, if I can put it that way. So, certainly, want to see it go and do greater things.

Chris Brown

Yeah. Listen, again, congratulations and thanks very much. No doubt, we will catch up in the future. Thank you.

Richard Seville

Yeah. Thanks, Chris.

Richard Seville

Thank you for attending the December quarterly call. And thank you for your support through the years. So, thank you very much. Bye.