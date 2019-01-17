Best Dividend Stocks: TJX's 20% Dividend Raises

In 2022, TJX Companies will become a Dividend Aristocrat, but I would not wait until then to buy, since the company is fairly valued now.

The company also buys back its own stock. It has reduced its diluted outstanding shares by 54% over the last 20 years.

While the company's yield is only 1.65%, its history of 20%+ dividend increases is very impressive, especially with a payout ratio of still only 28%.

The first name that I want to present as an excellent dividend stock is TJX Companies.

Introduction

In my latest article, "The Best Dividend Stocks: What To Look For?" I explained what I look for in dividend stocks. It's a combination of earnings growth, modest payout ratio and high dividend growth, with a qualitative sauce of future-proofness. I also showed that the biggest companies usually underperform versus the market, and that companies that are in the second quintile of payout ratio (with an average of 41%) outperform versus the other quintiles.

In this article, I will present the first stock that I think is one of the best dividend stocks available to long-term investors: TJX Companies (TJX).

TJX may not be on the radar of most dividend investors because its yield is rather low: 1.65%. I know that a lot of DGI investors tend to look for companies that have a dividend of at least 2% or more, so TJX may fall out of the boat. But this is completely unwarranted. With just one year of that sweet patience, your yield on cost will already be above that 2% threshold. That makes TJX an underappreciated dividend stock, in my opinion.

Here, I will try to convince you that TJX is an excellent dividend growth company for the very long run.

The company

Most investors might know TJX, but nevertheless, a short introduction, since I know that there are a lot of international readers too. TJX Companies is a retailer. It sells off-price apparel, including shoes and accessories such as jewelry. It also has home fashion: furniture, lamps, rugs, gifts, lighting, etc. You get the picture.

The company operates stores under seven different names - T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Winners, HomeSense, T.K. Maxx and Sierra Trading Post - as well as online.

(Source)

It operates more than 4,000 stores at this moment, but company management sees opportunities for more than 6,000, which already makes for an appealing investing story. The stores play on the eternal desire of consumers to hunt for deals. And that, in turn, gives the stock an extra edge for investors: resilience during a recession. This is the earnings per share history of TJX, and you can see that during both of the recessions (early 2000 and the Great Recession), the company was able to grow its earnings without a problem:

TJX Normalized Diluted EPS (Quarterly) data by YCharts

TJX was founded in 1956 and, not unimportant for dividend investors, it has paid a rising dividend for 22 years now.

The Amazon monster

If you hear about retail, the dreaded "A"-word is never far away: Amazon (AMZN) is cannibalizing a lot of sectors, and it is especially the bogeyman of the whole retail sector. But TJX seems not to be harmed by Amazon. It has a very solid online strategy, and the online stores of TJX actually reinforce its offline stores by creating brand loyalty. It is no coincidence that Amazon wants offline stores too, just as Alibaba (BABA) has its Hema brick-and-mortar stores and JD.com (JD) plans to roll out 1 million small convenience stores in China. TJX has anticipated the trend of multi-channel integration of offline and online, and is doing very well as a result.

TJX: The stock

Like a lot of stocks, TJX has had a volatile 2018. But all in all, it was a good year: the stock was up 17% on the last day of December from the first day of January:

TJX data by YCharts

For those who would have followed the company from a distance and would be surprised by the low stock price ($47.53 at the moment of writing), TJX stock was split in a 2/1 operation on November 7, 2018.

The most recent quarter: Excellent results

TJX is already in its Q4 of FY 2019. The Q3 results were very good. Comparable store sales went up by a very high 7%:

(Source: TJX Q3 2019 Earnings Announcement)

You can see that the Q3 2019 numbers are excellent, but before you get too worried about the numbers of Q3 of FY 2018, which were flat, let me explain that they were an exception. During that quarter, the weather negatively impacted the results: it was a warm October, which impacted the apparel sales of Marmaxx, and the hurricanes also had an impact, because people have better things to do when there's a hurricane than to go hunting for sales.

With non-comparable sales added, TJX was able to grow its sales in Q3 2019 by a very high 12% - a number which (almost?) all the other offline retailers can only dream of. Most importantly: the comparable sales were driven by more customers, always a healthy sign for any retailer.

There is a lot of store growth left too: company management talks about 6,100 stores over the long term, which is basically 50% more than now. This bodes well for revenue and earnings growth for the medium and longer term.

TJX as a dividend stock

In my last article, I explained that dividend doesn't make a stock outperform the market on its own. It is dividend growth in particular that makes dividend stocks outperform the broader index substantially. The top 20% of dividend growers outperform the S&P 500 by an average of 8.70%:

(Source)

A 1% or 2% raise keeps up the dividend growth streak but will not let your stock beat the S&P 500 return over the long haul. I always strive for at least double-digit growth for years to come.

For TJX, this criterion is a low bar to jump over. The company has a really tremendous, consistent and impressive dividend growth rate history:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

This is the kind of dividend growth that I am looking for. A lot of dividend investors miss this because they focus on the current yield, and TJX's yield is "only" 1.65%. Its 4-year average yield was even lower at 1.31%. The reason is that the stock price appreciates along with the dividend increases.

This is really a hidden dividend gem, because if you look at the YOC (yield on cost), you would see that if you bought TJX you would only have to wait for 1 year before your YOC would be over 2%, which would attract a lot more DGI investors. For real DGI investors, a waiting period of just 1 year is not even worth mentioning.

What is also very important to check for dividend stocks, of course, is the payout ratio. If that ratio is too high, then consistently high dividend increases for the future are more in danger than with a low payout ratio. But again, TJX has an excellent track record of consistently low payout ratios:

TJX data by YCharts

As you can see, the company still only has a payout ratio of 28%, which means that it has plenty of room left for dividend raises of around or above 20% for years to come. Its very solid A+ credit rating and its low 32% debt/market cap ratio also give confidence that TJX is a safe dividend stock.

The company is returning a lot of cash to its shareholders:

(Source: TJX 2018 proxy statement)

As you can see, TJX buys back its own shares enthusiastically. And these constant buybacks have brought down the company's diluted outstanding share count in an impressive way:

TJX Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Annual) data by YCharts

So, since 1998, TJX has bought back 1.5 billion shares outstanding, reducing the total outstanding number of shares by 54%. That is incredible, and is one of the reasons TJX will be able to keep growing its EPS and, maybe even more important for DGI investors, its dividend by high double digits without bleeding too much cash for that reason.

Valuation

DGI investors are, just like the customers of TJX, very price-conscious. That means the stock's valuation shouldn't be too high. And at this moment, that is certainly the case:

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

As you can see from this F.A.S.T. Graph, TJX is near or even a bit under its average P/E ratio of the past few years. So, this is a great time to buy the stock. Finviz estimates that the stock will grow 11.64% annually over the next 5 years, and because of the company's buybacks, I think this might even prove conservative. Add in a dividend of around 2% and you will have solid double-digit returns for years to come.

Conclusion

If you invest for the long term, TJX may be one of the best dividend stocks there are. The company has an outstanding dividend history: it has raised its dividend for 22 years, with an average raise of more than 20%, and I expect this to continue in the foreseeable future. In 2022, TJX will become a Dividend Aristocrat, having paid an ever-increasing dividend for 25 years. I wouldn't wait until then to buy this excellent dividend stock.

In the meantime, keep growing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TJX, AMZN, JD, BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.