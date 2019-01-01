Stocks

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers have introduced bills that would ban the sale of U.S. chips or other components to Huawei, ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOY) or other Chinese telecom equipment companies that violate U.S. sanctions or steal trade secrets. The proposed law drew sharp criticism from China, where Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying called the U.S. legislation "hysteria" amid a bitter trade war between Beijing and Washington.

Meanwhile, Berlin is now considering ways to bar China's Huawei from a 5G network buildout. It's a shift from the German government's position from October, when it told lawmakers it saw no legal basis to exclude any vendors from an upcoming 5G auction. Competitor watch: Nokia (NOK) and Ericsson (ERIC) could benefit as Western governments increasingly ban Huawei from their markets.

Investing legend Jack Bogle died Wednesday at the age of 89. He helped bring investing to the masses through his creation of the index fund and founding of the Vanguard Group, which now has $5.1T in assets under management. Considered one of the world’s greatest investors, Bogle preached a philosophy of buy and hold investing, and avoidance of market timing.

Tribune Publishing has approached Gannett (GCI) about restarting some dormant merger talks in recent weeks, according to the WSJ. That was before Monday's $1.36B hostile bid by MNG to acquire Gannett. While the company was recently cold to resuming talks with Tribune (TPCO) that broke down two years ago, things may change now that Gannett is a target.

Apple will cut back on hiring for some divisions following disappointing iPhone sales and missing its revenue forecast for the holiday quarter. However, key groups - such as the AI team - will continue to add new employees at a strong pace, Bloomberg reports. CEO Tim Cook is said to have made the disclosure to employees earlier this month in a meeting the day after he sent a letter to investors about Apple's (AAPL) recent struggles.

In a development that could impact Carter's (CRI) and The Children's Place (PLCE), Gymboree Group has filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time in less than two years. The move will see the children's clothing chain shut Gymboree and Crazy 8 brand stores, and sell high-end line Janie and Jack. More than 20 U.S. retailers, including Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) and Toys "R" Us, have filed for bankruptcy since the start of 2017 amid fierce e-commerce competition.

Hoping to gain some market share, Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAY) has unveiled two "heat-not-burn" products called the Ploom TECH+ and Ploom S, which will be available in Japan from Jan. 29. The country has emerged as a fertile test ground for vaping devices since e-cigarettes using nicotine-laced liquid are prohibited. According to Nomura, Philip Morris's (PM) IQOS had a 71.8% share of Japan's HNB market last year, while BAT's (BTI) Glo had 20.1% and Ploom TECH had 8.1%.

Showdown with SpaceX? United Launch Alliance, a joint venture between Boeing (BA) and Lockheed Martin (LMT), said it will conduct the final design review for its new flagship Vulcan rocket within months. It's a crucial milestone for the company as it tries to move into full production ahead of a first flight in spring 2021 after slipping from its initial 2019 timetable.

Looking to bring down the prices of its cars, especially the Model 3, Tesla (TSLA) is shooting for more cost cuts. "The Tesla customer referral program will end on Feb 1. If you want to refer a friend to buy a Tesla & give them 6 months of free Supercharging, please do so before then," Elon Musk wrote in a tweet.

Offshoring or Brexit fallout? Production is moving out of England for British sports car brand Lotus as Chinese owner Geely (OTCPK:GELYY) transfers manufacturing to a new plant in central China capable of putting out 150K vehicles per year. Geely also owns a suite of automotive businesses, from Volvo Cars to Proton, and has stakes in Mercedes-Benz-owner Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) and truckmaker Volvo Group (OTCPK:VOLVF).