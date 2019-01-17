Verizon's Big Bet? That It Doesn't Have To Make Big Bets

The impact of promoting others' services may not be understood until it’s too late.

Investors' growing preference for safety and certainty from telco stocks is certainly understandable. AT&T (T) has been hammered for an expensive and somewhat questionable decision to acquire Time Warner, while Comcast's (CMCSA) foray into the world of wireless has been anything but fruitful. The melding of telecom and entertainment hasn't been easy one… for anyone.

Verizon (VZ), however, may still ultimately regret its decision to play things conservatively and focus only on its core infrastructure business. Companies no longer have a "core" business. Rather, the primary business model in the "new economy" - admitted or not - is the collection of a large customer base that can be sold a myriad of products or services.

The catch: It's a reality that won't become clear to Verizon for a long while.

Vestberg Knows What He Wants

The arrival of any new CEO usually brings with it an element of uncertainty. It didn't take Verizon shareholders long to figure out what Hans Vestberg was all about, however, even before he took the helm in August of last year.

"We are not going to be owning content," Vestberg explained in July. He added for good measure, "We are not going to be competing with other content providers," steering Verizon away from some of the pitfalls other telcos stumbled into.

The message leaves little doubt as to where the company will place its focus, but to the extent doubts lingered, shortly after he took over he made clear "We believe 5G will disrupt the entertainment industry further and are excited to provide our customers with the choice of the best network, the best content and the best partners."

Verizon's MO: "As [5G-capable] mobile devices become available in early 2019, Verizon plans to quickly move to be first in 5G mobile service."

On the surface, it wasn't and isn't a bad plan. Not only was Verizon the first to launch a commercial 5G platform for at-home broadband, but it's also arguably leading the charge into the 5G-based future of wireless/mobile service for smartphones.

Simultaneously, the company has decidedly gotten out of the home-grown, or at least home-aggregated, video content business.

Go90, which only launched as Verizon's in-house digital platform in 2015, was shuttered last year primarily due to a lack of interest. Between a well-established Netflix (NFLX) and more robust alternatives, the platform never had a prayer of surviving.

That's not to suggest Verizon is getting out of the TV business altogether, because it isn't. Its aim is to make it easy for other providers to plug into Verizon's blazing-fast "pipes," jibing with Vestberg's past comment that "Our network is our asset. I think we have another way to deal with our assets, our distribution."

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Music, now offered to Verizon's so-called unlimited subscribers, is one use of those assets, though the company is rumored to be working on a streaming video game platform that will also be fun and easy to use at 5G speeds. Walt Disney (DIS) and Verizon are tinkering with 5G as a means of delivering video entertainment as well. Users of its at-home 5G service can get YouTube TV at no charge.

The one thing Verizon isn't doing, however, is its own video thing at a time when most other major tech and telco players are.

Punting

AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner is admittedly risky, but not terribly unusual in light of recent deal-making.

The lines that have traditionally separated media, technology and telecom powerhouses are being blurred, if not obliterated. Google's Chromecast was Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) arm's-length foray into the streaming business. Comcast has melded cable television with telephony. Sprint (S) made a point of including access to Hulu with subscriptions because T-Mobile (TMUS) was willing to give Netflix service away with its plans. AT&T owns DirecTV. Disney and Fox will soon be one. Apple is finally making its own content after going back and forth for years about offering "skinny" bundles.

Don't think for a minute all of that deal-making and bundling was or is profitable on all fronts for those organizations though. In many cases, delving into video was a loss-leader, intended primarily to pull people into an ecosystem that may or may not yield profits at a later time.

Also don't think for a minute, however, that the current status of the combined entertainment/telecom industry is in its final form. It most definitely isn't. It's evolving.

The direction of that evolution is fairly clear too.

It's been examined more than once and in more than one way, but PwC's technology, media, and telecommunications head Mark McCaffrey arguably posed it best in the middle of last year, explaining:

"The distinctions between print and digital, video games and sports, wireless and fixed Internet access, pay-TV and OTT, and social and traditional media are blurring. So to succeed in the future, companies must re-envision every aspect of what they do and how they do it. That means having, or having access to, the right technology and premium content, delivered in a cost-effective manner to an audience that is engaged with the brand."

Verizon comes close to meeting McCaffrey's criteria, save one big one - "having, or having access to, the right technology and premium content." Its technology is second-to-none, but it's ceding tremendous control of the content it's going to pass along to the creators of that content. AT&T, for better or worse right now, isn't doing that any more than it absolutely has to.

McCaffrey's outlook added a specific point to the premise that underscores the concern at hand. He notes "There's a lot of focus on user experience and loyalty, with companies trying to create a more direct relationship with consumers of content."

Again though, not Verizon. Verizon's plan is to ultimately put third parties in charge of Verizon's relationship with those content consumers. That can be dangerous, even if seemingly benign. Netflix can be piped in through any carrier's network. SlingTV is ISP-agnostic. It's promoting YouTube, building loyalty for Google. It's steering consumers right to Hulu, making consumers loyal to Hulu without necessarily cultivating loyalty to Verizon.

It's dangerous, because AT&T will eventually have a comparable 5G network that can just as effectively deliver Netflix, Hulu and SlingTV. (Oh and by the way, while you're enjoying your Netflix, here's some Time Warner content you can also enjoy).

It's also not an absolute, to be clear. There are gray areas. Certainly Verizon will have some say in which and how video and audio content is delivered to Verizon subscribers. And any such control will be in sharp contrast with say a Google, which is more than content to only play the role of the middleman.

Google's strategy works, however, because it can be a middleman for any provider to any consumer.

Meanwhile, primary rival AT&T is at least working to become a self-directed player in the entertainment arena with Time Warner and DirecTV. It's a bit clumsy thus far, but it's something to build on.

Bottom Line

Maybe it won't matter. Maybe Verizon will reboot something like Go90 at a later date - once the over-the-top-television market gels and the company knows exactly what to build - and make it work.

In the meantime, it's still going half-throttle with its Fios TV One service, which is a traditional cable service delivered to homes. That might be a stepping point into other TV services, though it's a small-scale business for the company right now.

It can't be ignored, however, that before Vestberg took over Verizon had already made several false starts in the television arena due to a lack of willingness or wherewithal to stick with a video product long enough to make it viable. There's little doubt that Vestberg will be even less committed to something in-house, as he's repeatedly pointed to third-party providers as the one and only solution. That's not apt to be a long-term solution though, even if it looks like a cost-effective, safe decision right now.

There's a reason entertainment and telecom and tech companies are dealing with the headache of vertical integrations, even if they don't fully understand that reason yet. Five years from now, Verizon may well be wishing it had done something - anything - meaningful with an in-house video product.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.