Semafo: The Boungou Mine Is A Game Changer

In my opinion, Boungou is a catalyst for Semafo, driving down the company's total costs of production.

A few days ago, I published an article on Perseus Mining (OTCPK:PMNXF), a West African gold mining company. Today I would like to look at Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF), another gold miner operating in West Africa. Let me start with this chart:

Chart 1

Source: Simple Digressions

First of all, it looks like the West African miners are gaining strength compared to GDX. As the chart panel on the left shows, in December 2018, the West Africa/GDX ratio bounced off its support level starting a new leg up (the circle and arrow marked in red).

Secondly, there is clear evidence (the panel on the right) that since May 2017, Semafo shares have been trading in line with West African peers (the red rectangle titled “consolidation”). Of course, this situation may change (Semafo shares may be stronger or weaker than their peers) or Semafo shares may continue performing like its peers. However, keeping in mind that very soon the company plans to bring online its second gold mine, there is a good chance for a breakout to the upside. Additionally, according to my discounted cash flow valuation model, Semafo shares are undervalued now, supporting my thesis on an incoming breakout.

A quick look at the company

Currently, Semafo runs two open pit mines in Burkina Faso:

Mana

The Mana mine started its operations in 2008 and since then produced 2.0 million ounces of gold. The charts below show the historical and expected production and costs (an all-in sustaining cost of production or AISC):

Chart 2

Source: Simple Digressions, using Semafo's reported data

I think it is easy to spot that since 2015, Mana has been producing less and less gold. Additionally, costs of production have been rising. I guess there are two main reasons standing behind these negative developments:

Lower grades – between 2008 and 2018, the average grade went down from 3.62 grams of gold per ton of ore to 2.36 g/t.

Higher strip ratios (between 2015 and 3Q 2018, the average strip ratio went up from 14.3 to 20.5). A high strip ratio (defined as waste tonnage divided by the ore mined) means that the company has to remove more waste to get access to the ore. As a result, costs of mining are significantly higher.

Now, apart from operating an open pit mine, Semafo is developing the underground part of Mana (located below the Siou pit) hosting 515.8 thousand ounces of gold (30.2% of total reserves held at Mana). The first production is expected in the second quarter of 2020. When the underground part is online, the company assumes that the annual production at Mana will stabilize at around 210 thousand ounces of gold. What is more, an all-in sustaining cost of production is expected to go down from the current $1,000 per ounce of gold to $614-$825 (2021 – 2023). Well, it looks like very soon the Mana mine will be upgraded to a low-cost operation.

Boungou

In 3Q 2018, Semafo declared commercial production at Boungou, the newest mine owned by the company. According to the latest mineral reserve estimate (December 2017), Boungou hosts 11.2 million tons of ore grading 4.11 grams of gold per ton of ore, totaling 1.48 million ounces of gold. Definitely, it is a high-grade open pit operation expected to produce its gold at the life of mine average all-in sustaining cost of $570 per ounce.

A few days ago, Semafo released production figures for 4Q 2018. According to that announcement, the Boungou mine had a very good start, producing 53.1 thousand ounces of gold last quarter. What is more, gold grades and recoveries were significantly higher than initially planned. In my opinion, Boungou should be considered a short-term catalyst for Semafo. Interestingly, it looks like Mr. Market has forgotten about this fact.

Valuation

It is pretty easy to find the value of Semafo - the company has published two detailed economic studies for both operating mines. As a result, using the data disclosed in these studies and the following assumptions, I have built a simple discounted cash flow valuation model for Semafo. Here are the main assumptions:

Gold price: $1,300 per ounce over the life of the mines

Total gold recovered, AISC and CAPEX: according to Semafo

G&A costs: $16M a year (or $4M a quarter – according to the latest financial statements)

Tax rate: 17.5% (the standard CIT rate applied in Burkina Faso)

To calculate taxes, I am using a depreciation charge of around $150M a year

Discount rate: 8% Semafo holds a 90% stake in both mines – the calculations have been adjusted appropriately

The model returns an after-tax net present value of Semafo’s core business

Note: In the case of the Mana mine, I could use a lower discount rate (for example 5%). The mine has been operating for ten years up to now so the mining risk is pretty low. Additionally, it is located in the western part of the country where the terrorist risk is much lower than in the east. As a result, the net present value of Mana, calculated using a discount rate of 8%, is most probably underestimated.

And here is the final table disclosing the main figures.

Table 1

Source: Simple Digressions and Semafo's reported data and guidance

As the table shows, one share of Semafo is worth $2.64. In my opinion, this value should be considered a floor value:

As discussed above, the net present value of Mana is, most likely, underestimated (I am using a discount factor of 8% instead of a more appropriate rate of 5%).

The calculations do not take into account the exploration potential at both mines. And this potential is pretty high, particularly at Mana. According to the last estimate (December 2017), the Mana measured and indicated resources (exclusive reserves) amount to 2.7 million ounces of gold.

Risk factors

Semafo operates in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The region bears a set of specific risks such as, for example, a terrorist threat or pandemic risk. What is more, the legal environment in West Africa is pretty shaky, which means that any company operating in the region has to be prepared for a sudden change in the law.

Of the two mines operated by Semafo, the Boungou mine is, in my opinion, more risky than Mana – it is located in the eastern part of Burkina Faso (Graph 1) where the terrorist risk is high (much higher than in the western part of the country):

Graph 1

Source: Semafo

Currently, the company is developing the underground part of the Mana mine. As a rule, such a process carries a set of specific risks as, for example, a construction or contractor risk. In other words, apart from typical operational risks any mining company faces during day-to-day operations, Semafo may face additional risks related to construction of the Mana underground mine.

Summary

In my opinion, Semafo is a very decent gold mining company operating in Burkina Faso. I realize that this country (similar to other West African jurisdictions) is, most probably, unsuitable for a conservative investor. In particular, the Boungou mine is located in the eastern part of Burkina Faso where a terrorist risk is pretty high (refer to this announcement for more details).

However, investors accepting a higher risk may be interested in Semafo shares due to their significant undervaluation. According to my discounted cash flow valuation model, one share of Semafo is worth $2.64. Today these shares are trading at $2.07 a share (as of January 15, 2019), demonstrating a 27.5% upside potential. However, the value returned by the model does not take into account the fact that the Mana mine is a growth story. For example, the measured and indicated resources are 1.6 times higher than reserves. Additionally, the value of Mana may be underestimated due to applying a high discount rate of 8%.

Finally, due to bringing online the Boungou mine, since 1Q 2019, we should see significantly lower costs of production reported by the company. For example, this year, Boungou is expected to produce its gold at an all-in sustaining cost of production (AISC) of $419 per ounce, driving the total AISC (calculated for both operations) from $1,000 per ounce in 3Q 2018 to a mere $615. I guess that Mr. Market is not aware of it.

Final note Did you like this article? If your answer is yes, please visit my Marketplace service, Unorthodox Mining Investing. In December 2018 I launched the detailed coverage of royalty/streaming companies related to the precious metals sector (for example, Sandstorm, Metalla, Maverix etc.). During a precious metals market meltdown these stocks perform much better than classic miners. Last but not least, in January Unorthodox Mining Investing is available at a 5% discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEF, GDX, KL, SAND, ARREF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.