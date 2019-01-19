UniCredit: Acceptable Stress Test Results Make This Bank Appealing
About: UniCredit S.p.A. (UNCFF)
by: The Investment Doctor
Summary
The market's perception towards UniCredit is 'another Italian bank'
However, UniCredit's performance is much better than you'd expect, and the bank is trading at just 5 times this year's earnings.
The potential capital deficit under the adverse scenario in the stress test is relatively benign and this year's profits could take care of the majority of the potential shortfall.
Introduction
UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF) is a large bank based in Italy, but with a strong presence in other European key markets in Germany, Austria and Central Europe. Italian banks are often seen as ‘too