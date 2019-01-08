Introduction

On 8 January, Equinox Gold (OTCPK:EQXFF) announced its 2018 highlights and 2019 guidance. The company delivered on most of its promises in 2018 and grew its proven and probable reserves by 480% to 5.7 million ounces of gold. Despite all positives, there are a few items that were delayed, like the mineral resource estimate for the Piaba pit and the first gold pour at Aurizona. I think that 2019 is shaping as a year in which Equinox could gain more mainstream attention as the company expects to produce between 230,000 to 265,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $900/oz to $950/oz and start construction of the first phase of the Castle Mountain project.

What was accomplished in 2018

The highlight of the year was the $158 million acquisition of the Mesquite gold mine in California, which I’ve covered in detail here. Equinox’s management said that it bid for a few other mines in 2018 but that it wasn’t in the market to get a deal at any price, which I like as an investor.

Using the mid-range 2019 guidance, Mesquite is expected to produce 152,500 ounces of gold at an AISC of $975 per ounce this year. Using a gold price of $1,250 per ounce, this gives the operation a $40 million sustaining cash margin:

Source: Equinox Gold

Based on current reserves, Mesquite should operate through 2021, followed by several years of residual leaching. The exploration potential is quite good with 1.18 million ounces of resources in the measured and indicated category as of the end of 2017:

Source: New Gold

What I really like about Mesquite is that it’s a similar operation to Castle Mountain and the two projects are just 200 miles apart. There are a lot of regulatory, social, permitting, operating and administrative synergies that can be realized. Equinox also said that it has already identified optimization opportunities at Mesquite.

During 2018, the construction of Aurizona progressed and there were several good drill interceptions from the Piaba West and Tatajuba targets as Equinox embarked on an aggressive 34,000-meter drill program focused on resource growth, target development and discovery.

Source: Equinox Gold

Source: Equinox Gold

An updated mineral resource estimate for Piaba was expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2018, which was then pushed to the third quarter and then wasn’t released by the end of the year. I’m disappointed that this was pushed into 2019 without an explanation by the company.

Another disappointment for me was the delay of the first gold pour for Aurizona. It was supposed to take place in late 2018 but it was delayed for early January. As of the time of writing, first gold pour still hasn’t been announced, although Equinox said on 20 December that the crusher has been energized and dry tested.

At Castle Mountain, the long-awaited pre-feasibility study was released in July and I think it showed some mixed numbers:

Source: Equinox Gold

The project has pretty good reserves and exploration potential, low AISC and the life of mine is very long at 16 years, but the internal rate of return is mediocre. The grades are low, and the strip ratio and recoveries look bad, but this was expected. A while back, former Newcastle CEO Gerald Panneton was talking about Castle Mountain being a $1 billion project but it’s hard for me to see it at the moment. Still, overall it looks like a good project in a decent jurisdiction.

During 2018, Equinox also sold the Koricancha mill and spun out its copper assets into Solaris Copper. I was happy to see Koricancha go as it was bleeding money and I’m not a big fan of toll milling. Regarding Solaris, I think it was a good move as Equinox’s copper assets were pretty much valued at zero and a listing of the business at some point in the future will give shareholders a free lottery ticket in case any of the projects makes it big. I’ve covered Solaris here but one significant development since the writing of this article has been an option agreement on the Ricardo project in Chile with Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), which allows the latter to earn an 80% stake after gross expenditures of $130 million or $30 million plus the delivery of a feasibility study for a mine.

What to look forward to in 2019

Equinox’s priority right now is putting Aurizona into commercial production without a hitch. If all goes well, the project should produce 85,000-105,000 ounces of gold in 2019 at an AISC of $800-$875 per ounce. An updated resource estimate and an underground study should also be delivered soon and I expect them to significantly extend Aurizona’s mine life.

Looking at Castle Mountain, construction should start around the middle of 2019 and production is scheduled for the first half of 2020. The initial capex for phase one is just above $50 million. I think that cash flow from Mesquite and Aurizona will provide a significant amount of the sum, but I can’t rule out a share issue this year.

Regarding Solaris Copper, Equinox plans to list the company in the first half of 2019, which should provide a nice boost to the company's valuation considering that Solaris is currently valued at zero by the market.

Looking at Equinox’s corporate plans, I expect the company to move to the main market of the TSX and maybe list on a major US stock exchange in 2019. The management is looking to keep G&A expenses in the lowest quartile for the gold industry, which should make investors smile.

I’m sure Equinox will continue looking for another potential mine acquisition in 2019. The company’s plan is to have an annual production of over a million ounces of gold per year by the end of 2023, and only half of that can come from the current assets (Mesquite, Aurizona and Castle Mountain phase two). Taking into account the management’s comments in 2018, I think that the acquisition targets are likely to be located in South America and West Africa.

Conclusion

Equinox Gold had a decent 2018 and I was pleased with the acquisition of Mesquite, the exploration results at Aurizona, the sale of Koricancha and the option agreement for Ricardo. However, I was a bit disappointed with the PFS for Castle Mountain and the delays at Aurizona.

I think that 2019 is shaping as a defining year for the company as it has to prove it can deliver by putting Aurizona online smoothly and finance the construction of Castle Mountain. I expect Equinox to move to the main market of TSX and list on a large US stock exchange and maybe buy another mine or two. I also think that the listing of Solaris Copper should add some value, although it's very difficult to estimate how much. Overall, Equinox should pop up on the radars of many investors this year as it makes its way in the majors category.