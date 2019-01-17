How Much Is Gamestop Worth To A Private Equity Firm?

In this article, I will create a very simple Leveraged Buyout model to estimate the value of Gamestop for a private firm.

A private firm could achieve outstanding returns by acquiring the company at $18 per share, at an EV/EBITDA-multiple of less than 4.

Although Gamestop's core business is in a secular decline, the company will continue to generate strong cash flows for a few years.

Gamestop's (GME) downturn comes as no surprise to anyone who has been paying attention to the videogame market. The continued growth in digital downloads has been decreasing Gamestop's market share for years. In addition, the rise in popularity of DLC and microtransactions have shifted consumer dollars from new titles to digital purchases.

Despite all of that, Gamestop has managed to generate strong (although declining) cash flows, making it valuable to a private firm willing to extract cash for as long as possible. Credit: Cryptic Images

Reasons to Believe Gamestop Will Sell Itself

Almost everyone knows that Gamestop is looking for buyers by now. The board of directors has confirmed multiple times that they are "engaging with third parties regarding a possible transaction."

There is still a chance that these talks won't lead to a sale. However, I firmly believe that the sale will happen for the following reasons:

Depressed valuation: Wall Street has almost completely given up on Gamestop. At its current price, the stock trades at an EV/EBITDA of ~3. (Counting the cash from the sale of Spring Mobile and discounting $100M of the current 2018 EBITDA estimate: EV=$1300M EBITDA=$434.3). A private firm could easily generate great returns by acquiring Gamestop at an EV/EBITDA of less than 4.

Sale of Spring Mobile: Although the Spring sale was smart given its attractive price of $700M (7 times EBITDA), Gamestop did not need the cash and had just improved Spring's profitability thanks to a new agreement with AT&T.

In addition, according to their latest 10-Q, as of November 3, 2018, Gamestop did not consider the sale of Spring Mobile to be probable, giving us reason to believe that the Spring sale happened because buyers were only interested in the core business of Gamestop.

No Permanent CEO: Gamestop has been without a permanent CEO since May, when Michael K Mauler abruptly resigned for personal reasons only 2 months after being appointed. This makes me assume that the board is not interested in continuing to lead the company and would prefer cashing out.

Risks

The current cheap valuation of Gamestop is justified given the existing threats to its core business. We will probably see the stock go back down to $12 per share if a deal does not go through, which would be an attractive entry point for those that believe the company will survive another generation of consoles.

The major threats to Gamestop are streaming, consoles without optical drives and the ban of preowned games.

Streaming: Subscriptions services such as PlayStation Now, Xbox Game Pass and EA Access are already hurting Gamestop's pre-owned business, since almost all of their catalog is composed by older titles.

However, if new services like the upcoming Google's Project Stream gain popularity, we may see more and more new titles launching on these services, hurting console and new game sales. Nonetheless, most industry experts agree that we will see one more physical generation before completely moving to streaming, giving Gamestop at least 8 more years. By then, the collectible and retro businesses may be big enough to maintain profitability.

Consoles without optical drives: According to the latest edition of Nielsen’s annual US Games 360 Report, 66% of surveyed console players prefer buying the physical version of a game. Although a cheaper console alternative without optical drive may sway some physical buyers, consumers with a slow internet connection and consumers that like trading games will still prefer physical media.

Ban of preowned games: Microsoft already tried to restrict used games when it launched the Xbox One console back in 2013. This announcement was met with huge backlash by the gaming community and Microsoft was forced to backtrack on this policy. It is therefore unlikely that the new generation of consoles will again attempt to get rid of physical game sharing.

My Leverage Buyout Model and Valuation

For my very simple model I used the following base data:

At an acquisition price of $18 per share, we get an equity value of approximately $1880M. Gamestop had $454.5M of cash and $820M of long-term debt in the third quarter. Since we are almost at the end of the fourth quarter, I added the $700M obtained from the sale of Spring and $145.5M from the earnings in the fourth quarter to the cash balance.

Implied Equity Value 1,880.0 Plus: Debt +820 Less: Cash Balance -1300 Estimated EV-valuation 1400 2018 EBITDA (Excluding Spring Mobile) 434.3 EV/EBITDA-multiple 3.22x

I assumed the deal would be funded with a split of 70% debt and 30% equity:

Debt 1,316.0 70% Equity 564.0 30% Total Funds used 1,880.0

These are the other factors I used for my projections:

Interest rate, % (financing cost debt) 8.0% Depreciation of sales % 1.5% Capex of sales % 1.2% Net Working Capital of sales % 6.8% Corporate tax rate 23.0% Minimum Cash Balance 400

Expected returns if the private firm exited the investment on their fifth year:

Year 5 Assumptions in millions EBITDA 417.4 EV/EBITDA Exit Multiple 3.22x Net Debt -315.6

Year 5 IRR Calc Equity value Entry 31/01/2019 564.0 Exit 31/01/2024 1,661.3 IRR 24.1% ROIC 2.9x

Notes:

The ending debt balance for 2018 was calculated by adding the current debt of $820M and the debt used by the private firm of $1316M.

For the 2018 and 2019 data I used the current analysts revenue and EBITDA consensus estimate.

I removed $700M of revenue and $100M of EBITDA from tech brands in 2019 and maintained the expected revenue growth. 2020 and beyond are personal projections which could be vastly different to internal projections and actual results.

The private firm will use all excess cash as soon as possible to pay down debt and only maintain a $400M cash balance.

I expect the new generation of consoles to release in mid-late 2021, this should provide a nice boost to comparable sales.

in millions 2018A 2019E 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E Net sales 8,904.4 7876.2 7,246.1 7,608.4 7,988.8 7,589.4 growth, % (3.5%) (4.0%) (8.0%) 5.0% 5.0% (5.0%) EBITDA 534.3 433.2 380.4 418.5 439.4 417.4 margin, % 6.0% 5.5% 5.25% 5.5% 5.5% 5.5% Depreciation -132.4 -117.1 -107.7 -113.1 -118.8 -112.8 Cash flow Interest expenses -55.3 -80.9 -62.8 -47.0 -29.1 -6.7 Taxes -86.6 -54.1 -48.3 -59.4 -67.0 -68.5 Capex -105.0 -92.9 -85.4 -89.7 -94.2 -89.5 Increase/decrease in NWC 18.9 42.8 -24.6 -25.9 27.2 Excess cash used for debt paydown 900.0 Free Cash Flow Available for Debt 224.2 226.7 197.7 223.1 279.8 Less: Debt Repayment -1,124.2 -226.7 -197.7 -223.1 -279.8 Ending Debt Balance 2,136.0 1,011.8 785.0 587.3 364.2 84.4 Estimated EV-valuation 1,400.0 1,396.6 1,226.4 1,349.1 1,416.5 1,345.7 Less: Debt -820.0 -1,011.8 -785.0 -587.3 -364.2 -84.4 Plus: Cash Balance 1,300.0 400.0 400.0 400.0 400.0 400.0 Implied Equity Value 1,880.0 784.8 841.4 1,161.7 1,452.3 1,661.3

Conclusion

There is no doubt that Gamestop is a cheap stock. However, the secular decline in its core business and the existing and upcoming major threats to its profits are enough to justify this depressed valuation.

Nonetheless, the company is priced so cheaply that a private equity firm with capable management could extract enough cash from the business to justify an acquisition at a premium to its current price.

In conclusion, I expect that Gamestop will be acquired before the end of February at $18-$21 per share. If the acquisition does not happen we will likely see the stock trade back to $12 per share unless the company announces a considerable buyback program with all of its excess cash.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.