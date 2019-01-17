Continue To Hold Bank Of America For The Long Term

The company should continue to benefit from being a large operator and having a best in class asset structure leading to a runway for growth.

Bank of America (BAC) has seen its shares fall in the last few months and are well off their highs. The stock came under pressure as the yield curve inverted and investors started to worry about a possible recession. However, despite slowing loan growth in the last quarter, 4th quarter earnings showed just how well Bank of America is doing. With continued performance, improving efficiency, and a large asset base, the company will continue to perform well in the long run. Investors who buy shares now will benefit from a low valuation leading to above average market returns in the coming years.

Performance

Bank of America reported Q4 results that beat on both the top and bottom lines. Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenue saw exceptional growth of 11.3% and earnings grew 49% on an adjusted basis. Quite exceptional for a company of this size no matter which way it's looked at.

Looking at some highlights below, we can see the impressive performance for ourselves.

Loans rose 5% to $290 billion, quite positive considering provisions fell. This means the company continued to make loans to higher credit quality individuals and did not have to reserve funds for default. Because of this, the company can now continue to gain a higher return, or use the capital for a slower time to make riskier loans. However, it is nice to see that the company is focused on continuing to improve quality which inevitably helps in a downturn.

In all categories outside of normal consumer banking loans grew. A very positive thing to see when the stock has been under pressure due to concerns for lack of growth. Furthermore, deposits continued to increase which means the company has higher amounts of capital to put to work so long as it can find enough areas to put it to work in. Ultimately, we don't want to see capital/deposits on hand rise too much as the company has to pay interest on part of these deposits.

Quite positive is the fact that income rose by double digits in all divisions, helping of course lead to the massive growth we saw in EPS.

The company saw improvement in all of its most noted measurable performance metrics. However, one quarter doesn't tell the store so let's review the full year below.

The company saw a modest increase in revenue of 4%. The much larger growth came in EPS which even when excluding the benefits of tax reform grew an impressive 43%.

Sure enough, the company is not risking its credit profile to produce these returns as mentioned earlier.

The company saw charge-offs decline as well as nonperforming assets. Some of this improvement can be attributed to the healthy job environment and economic strength. This continues to prove to investors that if anything the consumer environment and economy remain strong and are not near a recession. While it can be certainly said it has been a long run, that does not mean it must come to end.

The company continues to invest in both what it identifies as "High-Tech" and "High Touch."

The returns are starting to show as digital use continues to grow. With a consumer-friendly app, efficiency should continue to improve as the necessity of larger staffs at branches is reduced. So is the need for continued branch expansion as there won't be much you cannot do from a mobile device. Less in person transactions means less expense for the company. Despite this, Bank of America continued to increase its presence with 81 new financial centers in 2018. It also invested in existing branches by renovating 567 branches.

As the company continues to grow its digital presence and enhance its consumer experience, it will find strong retention and growth in its customer base. This comes as family and friends see the recommendations of Bank of America as their primary financial institution. Ultimately, I believe the best in digital now will have a long runway for growth in the future. As they improve their technology experience and offerings, the customer base grows.

Finally, looking at the balance sheet, we see investors are in good shape.

The company saw its book value per share increase to $25.13, not much higher than where shares are currently trading. This represents a great value to new and even current investors as it's clear there is little or no premium being assigned for growth. The stock trades as if there will never be growth again. In the bear case, it could be argued investors are paying $1 for $1 worth of assets thus, they are paying fair value. However, we should continue to see the book value increase as the company generates larger streams of earnings and continues to reduce shares outstanding. There is now 9.67 billion shares outstanding representing a decline of 200 million shares in just the last quarter. On a year-over-year basis, they have decline 6%. Pretty impressive and expected to continue.

Valuation

Looking at valuation compared to peers, we see Bank of America shares have some value.

The shares trade with a low forward P/E ratio despite having arguably the best results from the banks this quarter. The shares also have the lowest P/B ratio next to Citigroup (C), despite having the lowest PEG ratio. That being said, we must see how it compares to its 5-year trading history.

Currently, it looks like the stock has some value in some areas.

While in the last 5 years the banks have come a long way thus the lower valuation metrics in 2015/2016, we see that now the bank is stronger than ever and it's not necessarily showing up in its valuation. The shares have a higher earnings yield than the 5-year average and a lower PEG ratio. Additionally, on a forward-looking P/E basis, it appears attractive as well. Paying less than 1.1x book for a company getting stronger and financially more lucrative is a deal in my eyes.

A return to even 1.5x book at current levels would put shares around $37, or about 42% higher than here.

Risks

There are risks to be aware of. As a bank, the performance is highly tied to the economic activity globally. We have seen a slowdown internationally, however, Bank of America is actually more U.S.-focused than some peers. This should help shelter it just a bit. A slowdown in increasing rates will of course hamper growth going forward, however, a healthy income stream will remain for now and as older loans expire and new ones are made, they will be done at higher interest rates. This should help with some growth for now. Shares could come under pressure if there is a signaling that the economy has weakened enough that there will be no more rate increases for the foreseeable future.

Investors should expect mild returns in this case. However, shares already seem to be trading with this fear baked in thus the cheap valuation. Investors with a longer-term time horizon will benefit from the long-term reduction in shares outstanding and increased dividend payments. They also should fear less about the future knowing there is increased capital return regulations.

Bank of America is required to pass financial stress testing for the Federal Reserve. This is done annually and no new shareholder return plans are announced until the Federal Reserve approves these plans. As such, if the bank fails to meet the required standards, it could put capital returns at risk of being lower. However, it appears that Bank of America is improving year over year and as long as this is the case, it can continue to improve its return profile.

Conclusion

Bank of America shares continue to trade at very cheap levels. Despite the last few years of greater financial strength, the shares do not trade much higher on a valuation basis than they did 5 years ago. Investors with a long-term time horizon can continue to benefit from a growing dividend and share repurchases. Along with this, the company should be able to continue to reduce its risk profile and increase its earnings power as it has been doing.

I believe banks are slowly becoming a safer investment than many realize and offer an opportunity to benefit from the generally negative sentiment regarding the space. Banks will continue to exist and be a necessary part of the economy. This should bring investors confidence that despite the various changes in dominance of industries over the last century, banks will still be here. Bank of America is a value play that investors should consider in their portfolio if they find it meets their criteria.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser and all views expressed in this article are that of my opinion. Al investors should invest at their own risk and seek more information from a financial adviser. I am not making an recommendations in this article and am not held responsible for financial loss.