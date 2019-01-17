What Dividend Growth Investors Can Learn From PG&E Corporation

While this is water under the bridge for most investors who own the company, there are still some key lessons for dividend growth investors.

Introduction

PG&E Corporation (PCG) announced several days ago that it is going to file for bankruptcy. While the situation of the company wasn't superb over the past two year to say the least, this announcement caught investors by surprise, and in the days since the announcement the share price declined over 50%. The share price that reached $70 just a year and a half ago reached a low of $6.91.

The 2017 and 2018 wildfires resulted in California caused some major financial problems for the company. The company faces at least $30 billion in potential liability costs and cannot afford to pay it. The dividend was suspended more than a year ago, but the potential liabilities are so high that the company isn't even close to be able to fund them. Therefore, in order to keep being able to provide electricity and natural gas to its clients it will file for protection under chapter 11.

The purpose of the article is to take the case of PG&E, and try to learn from it. In an attempt to learn from past mistakes, and past events, we try to become better investors in the future. Personally, I never owned shares in PG&E, but I still find this lesson valuable for me, and I will try to take advantage of the events to improve my dividend growth strategy.

PG&E Corporation engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California. The company operates various electricity generation facilities, such as nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, and solar. PG&E Corporation was founded in 1905 and is based in San Francisco, California.

(Source: PGE.com)

Selling after a dividend cut

In a recent article I explained my selling strategy. I explained how having an exit strategy, which is clear, and simple to implement is crucial to preserve capital. My selling strategy is to sell when a company fails to achieve the goals, I set for it. As a dividend growth investor, I expect a company to pay me growing stream of dividends. I can deal with a dividend being frozen for a while, but a dividend cut will result in immediate sell.

Some readers commented that the dividend cut usually comes after most of the damage was done, and therefore, it is not a good strategy to preserve capital. The graph below shows how the stock price that reached $70 in August 2017, dropped to the lower $40s when the dividend cut was announced. It may seem like a good argument against my selling strategy.

PCG data by YCharts

However, I still believe that selling after a dividend cut is a better strategy. You usually cannot see a dividend cut in advance. Sometimes you think the dividend is safe, and sometimes it comes out of the blue. It is even more dangerous to stay invested in the company after a dividend cut. It may start to recover, but you must remember that a dividend cut means that the fundamentals are deteriorating. Therefore, the stock price will continue to drop.

From my perspective, even if the stock price doesn't drop, the risk is immense. The graph above shows exactly the case. Selling it for $40 after the dividend cut could preserve some capital, and even before the declaration of bankruptcy, the share price lagged. The same capital could have achieved higher returns elsewhere.

I sold my position in Kinder Morgan (KMI) when the company announced a dividend cut. I kept following the company and waited for its deleveraging and turnaround process to finish. Only then, when the company was again showing growth, I decided to initiate a small position. I analyzed the company like any new company I analyze, and I have no emotional attachment to any investment.

Diversification across sectors, industries and stocks

Diversification is a key in preserving capital. Holding your personal capital in a low number of companies exposes you to a risk of losing a significant portion of your wealth. In 2008, the entire financial sector suffered from deteriorating fundamentals, dividend cuts, and investors who were focused on this sector suffered much heavier loses compared to the broader market. Companies that were dividend aristocrats like Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C) plunged 90%.

While sometimes the entire industry is affected by a bevy of black swans, sometimes a single event can destroy a single company. This was the case with PG&E. Six months before the dividend was suspended, the company offered a generous 8% dividend raise, that came just six months after a 7% dividend raise. Nobody could see the wildfires coming and anticipate the damage they will do to the company.

In this case there was nothing that could be done, and major forces destroyed the value for shareholders. I find it hard to believe that there was something the company could do in the past to avoid this outcome. $30 billion in liabilities was something that no other management team could deal with.

Because I understand that sometimes there are forces beyond our control that may affect a company significantly, I make sure that I am diversified. I am diversified within sectors, and within industries. I also use the 3% rule where I try to make sure that no position is more than 3% of my portfolio or income. I also use a 5% rule for very diversified companies like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Dividend streaks are not reassurance for future dividend growth or dividend safety

The dividend that seems safest it the one that just got raised. It is usually true, and it is one of the reasons that investors in PG&E were surprised when the dividend got suspended. In the year prior to the dividend cut, the payment was raised significantly twice. Dividend growth investors always track past dividend increases to understand how the management sees the company.

The dividend raises in the past cannot indicate what will happen in the future. They only show the priority of the management. Therefore, as a dividend growth investor, I also invest in companies with relative short dividend growth streaks. I look at the streak and combine it with the intentions and priorities of the company.

The longest streak in history means nothing when a big blow hits a company. It happened in the case of BP (BP), when the company had to deal with major expenses due to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, and it happened in the case of PG&E.

Take into account dividend streak when you want to understand the management priorities. However, never assume that a long dividend streak means that the dividend is safe. Even the largest corporations may fail. PG&E serves 40% of California, and still couldn't survive this complex situation.

Conclusions

Everyone fails as an investor. You may achieve great returns, but you will fail with some of your stock picks. Even Warren Buffet, one of the best investors in history suffered from several failures in his long career as a value investor. He recently sold his shares in IBM (IBM) when it failed to live up to his expectations. Your starting point as investors should take into account that you will get burned in the process.

What separates good investors is the ability to learn from their mistakes. I embrace my mistakes. I analyze them, think of my decision-making process, and try to understand them. I am not ashamed of my mistakes, and I even share them here on Seeking Alpha, so other will be able to learn from my mistakes. I believe that analyzing them and writing about them help me to understand them better.

In the case of PG&E, I learn from other people's mistakes. There are two key issues here. The first one is to understand that even if you are the best stock picker, you cannot control every aspect in the business, and sometimes unexpected events happen. Therefore, diversification is extremely important to lower the volatility of your portfolio and the risk attached to investing in stocks.

The second lesson is to sell your stock when the fundamentals are deteriorating for the long term. So far, I couldn't find a better warning sign for deteriorating fundamentals than a dividend cut. A dividend cut means that the lower revenues or income are not a temporary issue in the short-term. It means that the company believes that in the medium and long-term the company will not be able to achieve similar income.

It is okay to take chances, make mistakes and get messy. Gaining experience is the best way to learn. Just make sure that you learn from your mistakes, and this way you will improve your skills as an investor. I try to make new mistakes, and not repeat my older mistakes.

(Source: SherrylWilson.com)

Disclosure: I am/we are long C, BAC, KMI, JNJ, BP, KMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.