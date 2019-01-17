Integra Resources: The Potential Grows
About: Integra Resources Corp. (IRRZF)
by: Peter Arendas
Summary
Integra Resources delivered some very nice drill results over the recent months.
More than 20,000 meters should be drilled also in 2019.
A resource update and a PEA are the main catalysts expected in 2019.
At the current market capitalization of $45 million and enterprise value of $33 million, Integra Resources offers a significant upside potential.
Several months ago, I wrote an article about Integra Resources (OTCQX:IRRZF). I liked the company due to the strong management team, the core of which consists of former managers of Integra Gold that