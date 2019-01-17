Long Ideas | Basic Materials | Canada

Integra Resources: The Potential Grows

|
About: Integra Resources Corp. (IRRZF)
by: Peter Arendas
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Peter Arendas
Long only, commodities, research analyst
Summary

Integra Resources delivered some very nice drill results over the recent months.

More than 20,000 meters should be drilled also in 2019.

A resource update and a PEA are the main catalysts expected in 2019.

At the current market capitalization of $45 million and enterprise value of $33 million, Integra Resources offers a significant upside potential.

Several months ago, I wrote an article about Integra Resources (OTCQX:IRRZF). I liked the company due to the strong management team, the core of which consists of former managers of Integra Gold that