First Republic’s (NYSE:FRC) high-quality growth continues to be recognized by the Street; the shares noticeably outperformed the major regional banking indices in 2018 (by around 20%). Even so, the minimal share price appreciation has allowed the underlying quality of the business to catch up a bit with the valuation, and I think the risk/reward balance is more attractive now early in 2019.

First Republic continues to generate exceptional loan growth, and I think the quality of the franchise – focusing on high net worth individuals, and what I’d call “high potential” younger clients, and a strong focus on customer service – can take the bank further. While a full-blown recession would certainly be a risk factor from here (and credit costs almost have to increase from here), I think this is an opportunity to buy into an attractive business at a reasonable valuation.

Rate Leverage Drives A Nice Fourth Quarter Beat

No two analysts seem to calculate “core” earnings the same way for banks, but on my calculations, First Republic beat EPS expectations for the fourth quarter by $0.04 (or about 3%) on a core basis. Although management did flag decelerating loan growth and some spread risk in 2019, I believe those really shouldn’t be considered surprising updates to the guidance, nor particularly negative.

Revenue rose 12% yoy and 5% qoq on an FTE basis (up 16% as reported), beating expectations by about 4%. Spread income drove this, as net interest income rose 11% (5% qoq) on 14% growth in earning assets and a better-than-expected 10bp decline in net interest margin. Fee income was also strong (up 18% yoy/ up 7% qoq), with wealth management growing 15%/9% on 18% year-over-year growth in assets under management.

Expenses remain reasonably well-controlled, as First Republic continues to operate on a “it takes money to make money” philosophy that isn’t focused on cutting costs down to the bone. Still, First Republic generated impressive 22% growth in pre-provision earnings (or 10% on an FTE basis), and tangible book value per share increased by 12%.

Strong Loan Growth And Customer Recruitment

First Republic continues to do an excellent job of growing its loan book. Loan originations rose 12% yoy and hit a new all-time high despite a 10% yoy decline in mortgage originations. Period-end loans grew 21% yoy and 5% qoq, handily beating the 2% growth seen at the average small bank in the fourth quarter (not to mention the 3% growth seen at larger banks). Despite the drop in originations, mortgage loans were still up about 21%/up 5%, while C&I loans grew 33%/6% and multifamily loans grew 20%/6%. CRE lending isn’t a big business at First Republic, but did grow 10%/3% and outgrew the averages for the sector in the quarter.

Loan yields improved 6bp qoq (to 3.64%), leading to a slight increase in cumulative loan beta (to 18%).

Deposits didn’t quite keep pace, but did grow 15% yoy and 6% qoq, with non-interest checking balances up 14%/2% and CD balances up 57%/1%. Deposit costs increased 6bp qoq and 23bp yoy, leading to a slight yoy increase in cumulative deposit beta (from 17% to 20%) but flat sequentially.

First Republic’s credit quality is in great shape, and I’d expect to see some incremental increase in bad debt expense from here as the economic cycle plays out. That’s nothing to do with First Republic’s underwriting, but just a reality of the cycle.

First Republic continues to leverage its Student Loan Refinance (Eagle Gold) and Professional Loan Program to recruit younger customers that can become high net worth customers in the future. The SLR program added 1.9K households in the quarter and now serves 18.5K households with over $2 billion loans outstanding. PLP added 200 households in Q4, bringing the total to 4.4K, with about $1 billion in loans outstanding. The average age of an SLR borrower is 32, while the average for PLP is 39, and these two programs accounted for 60% of net household growth in the quarter.

A Few Concerns, But Attractive Long-Term Opportunities

I’m still a little concerned about First Republic’s funding situation. Although the deposit base is attractive and low-cost compared to most of its peers, the bank doesn’t really have enough deposits – the loan/deposit ratio is bumping up against 100%. The bank has raised equity twice in the last four months, and while I support raising equity to pay down expensive preferred shares, the reality is that investors should appreciate that this is a bank that has raised equity funding 10 times since its 2010 IPO and may need to do it again to keep funding the business growth.

I’m also a little concerned about the economy heading into 2019. The last Duke/Global Business Outlook showed that almost half of U.S. CFOs expect a recession by the end of 2019 (and more than 80% expect one by the end of 2020), and that can become a self-fulfilling prophecy at some point. C&I lending growth is still quite healthy, with large banks seeing a 7% qoq increase in the fourth quarter based on Fed data, and Wells Fargo (WFC) reported healthy performance (less so for JPMorgan (JPM) ), but the economy does seem to be slowing and First Republic may not get further boosts from rate increases.

Whether business slows some for First Republic in the near term or not, I still believe this is a well-run bank with attractive growth potential. First Republic continues to leverage a high-touch service model at a time when many banks are trying to cut back on personnel and limit face-to-face engagement to cut costs. The benefits are showing up in a net promoter score that is more than double the banking average (72 vs. 35), and above Wells Fargo (-12) and JPMorgan (40), though I’d note that the NPS database isn’t inclusive (I couldn’t find scores for Bank of America (BAC), Bank of the West, UnionBank, or U.S. Bancorp (USB) ).

Between a very strong underwriting track record, a very strong core deposit franchise, and a successful strategy in place to drive the acquisition of younger customers, I believe First Republic can continue to generate double-digit growth for a long time to come, though access to funding is a challenge that management has to handle.

The Outlook

I’ve reduced my earnings expectations some, to account for less spread leverage and an expectation of slower loan growth and higher credit costs, but I still expect mid-teens annualized earnings growth over the next five years, and rolling over into the next year boosts the fair value from my discounted core earnings model to over $100, while my EPS/PE-based and ROTE/TBV-based approaches stay closer to where they were before (in the $80-$90 range).

The Bottom Line

First Republic isn’t dirt cheap, and certainly not as cheap as many other banks, and ideally I’d like to buy in at below both the discounted earnings and ROTE/TBV-based fair value, but that’s not often possible with high-quality growth franchises. Although I can’t rule out the risk that macro headwinds will intensify and lead to lower earnings/expectations and further derating as 2019 plays out, I think this is a window of opportunity to acquire shares in a promising growth banking story at a reasonable long-term valuation.