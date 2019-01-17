Alamos Gold - A Detailed Look At Gold Production 2018

AGI offers an opportunity at these low prices in my opinion. The stock is near historical lows and looks cheap now even after a sharp reversal since early 2019.

Alamos Gold is expecting to produce between 480K to 530K of gold in 2019 at an AISC of $920-$960 per Oz. Production is supposed to be 600K Oz in 2021.

Alamos Gold released its 4Q'18 production results on January 14, 2019. It was another excellent quarter overall with solid gold production with higher production in Young-Davidson and Island Gold.

Investment Thesis

Alamos Gold (AGI) was created on February 21, 2003, from the merger of Alamos Minerals and National Gold. Alamos Gold owns four operating gold mines located in Canada (Northern Ontario) and Mexico (Sonora).

Alamos Gold offers a straightforward, easy-to-follow business model with four producing mines and "a portfolio of six low-cost development projects." Furthermore, the company is showing a solid debt-free balance sheet with total cash of $206 million as of December 31, 2018 ($606 million in total liquidity).

The company owns development projects in Turkey (Kirazli, Agi Dagi, and Camyurt), in Manitoba, Canada, with Linn Lake and Mexico with the extension of Mulatos (La Yaqui, Cerro Pelon). 4Q'18 Production for the four producing mines is indicated below:

Note from the company: Operating results from Island Gold have been included from November 23, 2017, following completion of the Richmont Mines acquisition. Including results prior to the completion of the acquisition, Island Gold produced 22,100 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 98,600 ounces for the full year.



One element that plays in favor of Alamos Gold is that 60% of the production comes from Canada with the majority of the asset NPV in Canada, as the graph below is showing:

Alamos Gold - Preliminary Gold Production and balance sheet details

The company announced on January 14, 2019, its production details for the fourth quarter of 2018 and full year 2018. It also guided for 2019. A corporate presentation dated January 2018 is also available.

1 - Revenues and Trend

During the fourth quarter of 2018, Alamos Gold generated revenues of $163,2 million. One important indication is that Alamos Gold sold 131,164 Oz in the fourth quarter while production was 125,600 Oz.

John A. McCluskey, President, and Chief Executive Officer said:

Alamos produced a record 505,000 ounces of gold in 2018, meeting production guidance and marking an 18% increase from 2017. This was driven by strong performances from Mulatos and Island Gold, the latter setting a new record for production and continuing to demonstrate strong potential for growth in mineral reserves and resources

Revenues were up 1% from the same quarter a year ago and up 11.2% sequentially due mostly to a higher price of gold which is still below $1,300 per ounce. However, the company managed to get $1,244 per Oz this quarter which is "$17 per ounce above the average London PM Fix" according to the company. Below is the historical price of gold realized for AGI since 3Q'15 (Alamos Gold got $1,229 per ounce in the preceding quarter which was also $16 above the average London PM Fix).

2 - Gold production details and trend

The company produced 125.6K Au Oz this quarter, up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year, and up 1.3% sequentially. It was a good quarter and a production record 2018 of 505K Oz, an 18% increase compared to 2017.

The production reflected stronger performance from Young-Davidson mine and record production from Island Gold mine. The company indicated that it received:

Schedule 2 Amendment for new tailings facility at Young-Davidson: Schedule 2 Amendment received from the Federal government in December 2018, securing tailings capacity for all existing Mineral Reserves and Resources at YoungDavidson

However, the output at the Mulatos mine seems a miss this quarter? I was expecting about 10K Oz higher. Looking at the press release two ratios are quite concerning this quarter.

Combined recovery ratio went down to 68% in 4Q'18

Waste-to-ore ratio went down as well to 0.51 which is quite low.

I am hopeful the company will address this subject in the next conference call.

Quick Production review

Source: AGI Presentation 01/2019

3 - 2019 Guidance

Source: AGI Presentation

Alamos Gold is expecting to produce between 480K to 530K of gold in 2019 at an AISC of $920-$960 per Oz.

Total CapEx for the company is expected to be $290-$315 million in 2019 up from $217-$236 million in 2018. The Kirazli spending is supposed to be $75 million in 2019.

Production is expected to be 600K Oz in 2021 reflecting a full output of Kirazli in Turkey (Initial total production is expected in H2 2020).

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Alamos Gold released its 4Q'18 production results on January 14, 2019. It was another excellent quarter overall with solid gold production with higher production in Young-Davidson and Island Gold. However, I was a bit disappointed with Mulatos this quarter.

AGI presents a stable gold miner with a good projects pipeline. Notably, the Kirazli project in Turkey with an estimated production of over 600K Oz per year starting H2 2020

Two critical takeaways for new investors:

1 - The company's balance sheet is solid with no debt after repaying AGI high-yield notes in the first quarter of 2018. Project pipeline will be paid with existing cash and cash flow from operations.2 - Alamos Gold is operating in the USA and Mexico exclusively now and will add Kirazli in Turkey next year, which is also a "safe" environment for mining.

Alamos Gold stock had dropped considerably since July 2016, and it is perhaps the best time to consider this miner as long-term investment potential. It is this type of gold miners who will profit the most from a new positive trend in the gold price that has just started and will push the price of gold between $1,375 to $1,450 in 2019 as Goldman Sachs recently predicted.

The bank’s analysts led by Jeffrey Currie raised their price forecast for gold, predicting that over 12 months the metal will climb to $1,425 an ounce -- a level not seen in more than five years.

One last thinking is that I see Alamos Gold the best candidate to create a possible 50/50 Joint venture with Eldorado Glod (EGO) in Turkey. Alamos Gold is already committed to Turkey with the Kirizli project and knows the situation. Eldorado Gold needs to build a costly mill in its Kisladag mine and requires financial support for such program with an estimated cost of $520 million with production expected to be early in 2020. Eldorado Gold owns two mines in Turkey (Kisladag and Efemcukuru,) and such collaboration could be very positive for both companies, especially with a bullish gold price in 2019.

Technical Analysis

AGI is forming a descending channel pattern with support at $2.70 (I recommend buying AGI starting $3.10 in case of a double bottom,) and a resistance at $4.25 (I recommend selling 20% of your position at this level unless the gold price cross decisively the $1,300 mark which is likely with a gold cross as soon as next week. In this latter case, I recommend selling only 10% assuming you have a profit.)

The following long-term resistance is $5.00 at which point it would be wise to retake some benefit.

