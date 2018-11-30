Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares rose 11% on Monday after the company announced that it has received a hemp license from the state of New York. We were the first author on SA to point out Canopy's hemp ambition in "Canopy's Secret Ambition To Dominate The Hemp Industry". We think the move by Canopy validates the massive opportunities within the U.S. hemp industry and indicates increasing competitive pressure for other hemp-focused industry players.

First Foray Into the U.S.

On January 14, Canopy announced that it has received a license from New York to process and produce hemp-based products. The company also plans to establish a hemp industrial park with US$100 to US$150 million total investment. The company will focus on establishing extraction and product manufacturing capabilities within the state while promising to source all its hemp supplies from American farmers.

This represents Canopy's first-ever foray into the U.S. market, which is truly a historic moment only a few months after Canada officially legalized cannabis nationally. Constellation must be happy that Canopy finally broke into the U.S. industry and has a national market it could tackle. Although the cannabis market likely won't be legalized for another year or two the earliest, we think the hemp expansion will be Canopy's largest near-term opportunity.

Market Reaction

The market liked the announcement, sending Canopy's shares up 11% on the news. However, we think the market might be overreacting to the news as Canopy was not the first mover in this case. There have been many smaller players operating in the U.S. hemp industry for some years now and Canopy will have to compete aggressively to capture market market.

(Source: TSX)

There will be very limited near-term upsides for Canopy as the company will likely be spending the next one to two years developing its infrastructure. The company needs to select the site, build facilities, establish supply chains, develop products, and eventually market and distribute its hemp products. The initial investments will also take time to be deployed in an orderly manner. Overall, we think there should be limited impact in the next 12 to 18 months.

Competitive Landscape

Canopy is definitely not the first mover in the U.S. hemp industry. In fact, we published our guide to investing in the hemp industry "Best Ways To Play The Hemp/CBD Industry" in December last year. Notable players in the U.S. hemp industry include Charlotte's Web (otcqx:CWBHF) and CV Sciences (otcqb:CVSI) and both companies are currently doing $50 - $100 million annualized revenue as of last quarter.

(Source: Bloomberg)

The U.S. hemp industry is forecasted to reach US$1 billion in sales in 2019, and we see the industry as highly fragmented due to its nascent legal status. The 2018 farm bill has sparked a wave of interest from cannabis companies around the world to set up operations in the U.S. Besides the U.S. operators, Canadian cannabis firms are also rushing to get a piece of the action including the following announcements:

Aurora (ACB) will introduce hemp-based CBD products in the U.S. in the next few months according to Business Insider.

Tilray (TLRY) announced a revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands to sell cannabis-infused products including CBD.

Green Growth Brands (otcqb:GGBXF) signed deals to sell hemp-derived CBD products in some DSW retail locations.

Clearly, there are a large number of new entrants in the U.S. hemp market and Canopy is definitely not the first to this market. However, Canopy does have several advantages over existing competitors or new entrants. Firstly, Canopy has US$4 billion of cash from the Constellation (STZ) investment so it could outspend most of the existing players such as Charlotte's Web. Secondly, Canopy acquired Ebbu for C$450 million last year which came with valuable IP assets and research capabilities in the hemp industry. We imagine Canopy to be one of the companies most ready to develop hemp-based products after the Ebbu deal, and Constellation could provide support in areas including manufacturing, distribution, and marketing.

Looking Ahead

We think Canopy's move into the U.S. hemp industry is as expected and represents a material near-term opportunity for the company. However, there are existing market leaders (Charlotte's Web, CV Sciences) that will continue to capture market share while Canopy is building out its U.S. operations. It will take at least a year or two before Canopy will be able to ramp up its U.S. hemp operations, and that leaves time for incumbents to prepare for the competition. We like the move and see it as a natural continuation of its recent Ebbu acquisition. Watch out, Charlotte's Web. Watch out, CV Sciences. Canopy is coming after you!