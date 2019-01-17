General Electric: Does Brazil Really Want 662 Transformers Removed?

General Electric transformer plant. Source: Transformers Magazine

When it rains it pours for General Electric (GE). Tuesday Reuters reported that Brazil's power system operator requested that 662 GE transformers be removed from the the country's grid system:

Brazil’s power system operator has requested that 662 transformers made by General Electric Co (GE.N) be removed from the country’s grid after a number of explosions involving the devices, according to document seen by Reuters. The document, which was prepared by Brazil’s grid operator ONS and submitted to the Ministry of Mines and Energy in early December, says 53 GE transformers have exploded in the past six years, suggesting that the incidents may be associated with the product or its materials. They are all the same transformer model.

GE is disputing whether the explosions were product-related. The company pointed out the incidences occurred in one part of Brazil's electric network. ONS countered that similar incidences had not occurred with other transformer manufacturers or different GE models.

Nonetheless, the report sounds rather foreboding for GE. The transformers were manufactured by GE's Power division, which was supposed to be a key growth engine for the company. Management has vowed to turnaround Power's struggling operations. Recent developments will not help matters.

Does Power Have "Quality" Issues?

After GE was booted from the Dow Jones Industrial Average in June 2018, former CEO John Flannery announced restructuring efforts. Aviation, Power and Renewable Energy ("NewCo") would remain core to GE. Other segments would be sold or spun off as standalone operations. Power was supposed to be the linchpin of NewCo. However, the segment has been pariah. Some of its issues have been beyond GE's control. Wind power is currently disrupting the Power segment, reducing demand for large gas turbines. This disruption materialized shortly after GE's ill-fated multi-billion acquisition of Alstom's (OTCPK:ALSMY) (OTCPK:AOMFF) power business. As GE was adding capacity in gas turbines the market was shifting away from them.

In Q3 revenue at Power fell by 33% Y/Y, while NewCo's revenue fell by 9%. Power's segment profits were negative. Management vowed to turn Power around. This is paramount as Moody's recently downgraded GE's senior unsecured debt two notches from A2 to Baa1; Moody's cited the "adverse impact on GE's cash flows from the deteriorating performance of Power." This puts Power in the spotlight as it may be experiencing quality control problems.

In September 2018 GE reported four of its gas turbines had to be shut down due to a problem with turbine blades. In Q4 2017 GE laid off over 10,000 employees at Power to help rightsize the business. The turbine issue and the tete-a-tete with Brazil over transformers could give the impression GE has quality control issues. If GE has to replace 662 transformers then it could hurt cash flow at a time when the company can ill-afford it. The bigger question is, "How does it impact GE's relationship with Brazil?" If Brazil or other clients select competing vendors for future equipment orders it could make Power's demise intractable.

Will Analysts Turn On GE?

GE hit a 52-week low in earning December. Shortly thereafter, JP Morgan (JPM) analyst Stephen Tusa upgraded the stock to neutral and suggested the bottom was near. GE is up over 30% since hitting its 52-week low last month. Those who bought at the lows look like geniuses now. That bounce is likely attributed to Tusa's change in sentiment on the stock. If broader financial markets rise then GE could rise as well. Flows into stocks have carried financial markets over the past decade. Why should 2019 be any different?

The question remains, "Have GE's earnings fundamentals gotten any better simply because Tusa thinks the stock has bottomed?" I doubt it. Tusa recently hedged by suggesting the company's Q4 earnings are likely to be unfavorable:

General Electric's upcoming earnings report will likely be "unfavorable" for the stock after its recent run up, J.P. Morgan said on Tuesday. "We think the recent stock move is built upon an expectation of more certainty in the path forward," J.P Morgan's Stephen Tusa told investors in a note. "If we don't get much tangible" when GE reports fourth quarter earnings on Jan. 31, Tusa said that J.P. Morgan believes "it will reinforce the Bear case that there is no concrete silver bullet plan."

Therein lies the quandary. How to do you recommend a stock whose earnings fundamentals are deteriorating and will likely deteriorate further? There has been a lot of market chatter surrounding GE's sale of Healthcare and GE Capital Aviation Services ("GECAS"). These divestitures could be months away, and there is no guarantee they will be sold at valuations suggested by bulls. Secondly, I estimate GE's debt/EBITDA is around 7x; such asset sales still may not improve its credit metrics enough to warrant an investment grade rating.

After the dust settles on asset sales, GE will have to wrestle with Power's demise. The segment still represents over 35% of NewCo's revenue. Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), (OTCPK:SMAWF) recently dismissed workers at its at its gas turbine parts and components center in Houston, TX due to weak global demand. Siemens, GE and Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MHVYF) will have to compete hard for the orders that remain. GE's tete-a-tete with Brazil implies its segment is still struggling. The potential cash flow hit from having to replace 662 transformers could sting. Worse, if Power's customers choose different vendors due to its lack of quality - real or perceived - then it could hurt the segment's long-term prospects.

If Power shows dismal Q4 results and management gives a disappointing outlook for new orders then it could hurt sentiment for the stock. At some point Wall Street analysts may have to focus on GE's earnings fundamentals and less on divestitures and flows into financial markets. This could cause Tusa and other analysts to turn bearish again. Worse, it could force Moody's or S&P to downgrade GE's debt a few more notches.

Conclusion

GE's Power division has another unhappy client. This does not bode well the long-term prospects of Power or GE. Sell GE.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.