Shackled to “muddle through” performance as long as a regulator-imposed asset cap remains in place, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is indeed muddling through. Not much is going for the bank in terms of loan growth or fee income right now, but investors can at least look forward to more substantial capital returns in the near term. Wells Fargo still maintains one of the largest retail banking franchises in the country, and a strong middle-market lending operation as well, but the combination of increasing competitive pressure and economic headwinds is likely to hamper growth. Even so, the valuation is past “undemanding” and these shares do look cheap even considering the issues in place at this bank.

A Decent(ish) Quarter

Wells Fargo’s performance relative to expectations does depend on the adjustments you make to the reported earnings. I would argue that the company missed on the bottom line in the fourth quarter, with core EPS of around $1.13 to $1.14 versus a sell-side average estimate of $1.19 and a reported figure of $1.21. Some of the relevant adjustments include legal spending, loan loss reserves, mortgage servicing hedges, and assorted gains.

Revenue missed by about 4%, with adjusted operating revenue down about 5% from the year-ago period (in a quarter where J.P. Morgan (JPM) saw mid-single-digit growth, Citi (C) saw low single-digit contraction, and Bank of America (BAC) saw mid-single-digit growth). Net interest income was basically fine, growing 1% despite a 2% decline in average earning assets, as the NIM improved by 10bp. Fee income dropped 13% on a core basis, though, and missed sell-side expectations by a wide margin, with a big miss in mortgage banking.

Wells Fargo made up some of the difference with substantially lower than expected provisioning, but I have to wonder about the wisdom of cutting provisioning (down 20% yoy and down 0.05% as a percentage of loans) when the economy is starting to slow, when J.P. Morgan is building up reserves, and when Wells Fargo has had a full-cycle higher loan loss experience. Suffice it to say, that doesn’t make for a high-quality beat. Wells Fargo did underspend expectations on expenses, though, with core spending down about 5% yoy. With that, core pre-provision earnings were down about 4% in the quarter, while tangible book value per share rose 1%.

Operating Under The Cap

With the asset cap in place, Wells Fargo cannot grow its balance sheet relative to end of 2017. That puts some limits on the bank’s lending, though in theory you might think that would allow the company to more selective about its lending (and could, arguably, support the lower provisioning).

Not surprisingly, Wells Fargo underperformed the large bank sector in terms of lending in the quarter. While the average large bank (as defined by the Fed) saw period-end loans grow 3% from the third quarter, Wells Fargo saw just 1% growth. Lending was stronger in C&I lending, though still below the “average”, and down slightly in CRE (in keeping with the average). Strong C&I lending has been echoed at Synovus (SNV) and Comerica (CMA), while J.P. Morgan had less impressive numbers for the quarter.

Wells Fargo saw improved loan yields in the quarter (up 34bp yoy and 9bp qoq), but that seems to be more or less in-line this quarter rather than exceptional. Deposit beta remains relatively well controlled, and deposits increased 2% qoq on a period-end basis.

Although I think most banks should be able to manage mid-single-digit loan growth in 2019, the asset cap puts some limits on Wells Fargo. Still, let’s not get crazy with that. The bank does still have room under the cap to grow its balance sheet – while 4% balance sheet growth doesn’t sound like much, it’s basically tantamount to adding another Comerica (as observed by Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg). Still, it sounds like Wells Fargo will likely be increasing its payout to shareholders in 2019, as management acknowledged that the cap is likely to remain in place for all of 2019, instead of until mid-year (I’d previously suggested that the ongoing regulatory issues were pointing in this direction).

Wells Fargo recently announced a settlement with state attorneys general for $575 million (versus a prior accrued reserve of $400 million), but there’s still a lot of work to do. I believe Wells Fargo will get there, but the damage to its reputation is likely to linger. While metrics like active and recently-opened checking accounts don’t suggest terrible damage to the franchise, its net promoter score is awful (-12 versus an average of 35 for banks, 40 for J.P. Morgan) and J.P. Morgan is actively opening branches in areas where it has a strong presence, while PNC (PNC), Comerica, and other banks take aim at its middle-market commercial lending franchise.

The Outlook

I continue to believe that Wells Fargo is going to see sub-peer and sub-par growth for some time due to the asset cap limitations, a slowing economy, and competitor behavior. With that, I think the bank may well see only around 3% growth in adjusted core earnings over the next five years, and maybe 3% to 4% growth longer term. Still, the shares reflect an even weaker growth outlook, as those growth rates support a fair value closer to $60 than today’s sub-$50 share price.

So too with ROTE-P/TBV. With the market pricing in a recession, bank stocks trade well-below their long-term norms in terms of ROTE-P/TBV (there’s usually a tight correlation between a bank’s return on tangible equity and its price/TBV ratio). Even with a double-digit discount to the long-term norm, Wells Fargo looks undervalued below $60 on this metric as well.

The Bottom Line

I own J.P. Morgan and I’ve written favorably about Citi recently, but I have to acknowledge that there seems to be value here. I think there are outsized risks to the business, but I think the share price more than amply reflects those, and this still looks a contrarian play for patient investors who can take above-average risks.