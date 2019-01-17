AT&T Vs. Verizon: One Clear Winner

Verizon is the superior company, AT&T potentially the better investment, but also at risk of continuing to be a value trap.

AT&T has the superior valuation and total return potential IF you believe its poorer quality management can deliver on its growth plans.

But one Verizon is objectively the better business to own, thanks to higher-quality management, a stronger balance sheet, and less risky growth plans.

Both enjoy a recession-resistant, wide moat business model that allows for safe and steadily growing dividend in all economic conditions.

When it comes to my new Deep Value Dividend Growth Portfolio (which is beating the market by about 7% so far), I've gotten several reader questions about why neither Verizon (VZ) nor AT&T (T) is in the portfolio.

After all, this portfolio is designed to be a diversified collection of quality, low-risk companies, all bought at great prices, that's designed to deliver generous, safe, and steadily growing income no matter what the economy is doing. The portfolio's goal is to deliver 13% or great total returns over time, meaning that investors would also likely enjoy market-beating returns as well.

I've also had several requests for a head to head comparison of these two telecom giants, which are beloved by high-yield income growth investors for their defensive, low volatility nature, and recession-resistant business models.

So, let's take a look at how AT&T and Verizon compare to each other, to see which is the better company, the better investment today, and why I don't currently yet own either in DVDGP (or my personal retirement portfolio).

AT&T Vs. Verizon: Battle Of The Telecom Titans

There are important similarities and differences between these telecom behemoths' business models.

AT&T's business is far more diversified than Verizon's. However, about half of operating cash flow comes from its wireless business, with 77 million postpaid monthly subscribers (about 30% market share) representing the company's biggest cash cow.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

By comparison, Verizon's wireless business accounts for 70% of its revenue but over 100% of its operating profits come from wireless (wireline is break even and media is losing money). But while diversification can often be a good thing, in the case of AT&T that's not always the case.

Like with Verizon, AT&T's cash cow is wireless where it enjoys the industry's second largest economies of scale and a wide moat network that only Verizon and T-Mobile (TMUS) if it acquires Sprint (S), will be able to match.

(Source: investor presentation)

The bad news for AT&T is that it's struggling with the saturation of the US wireless market and so is finding it hard to grow its high margin postpaid monthly subscriber base. In the past year, AT&T's most important customer count has been flat (69,000 net postpaid adds in Q3 2018) compared to Verizon's 515,000 net postpaid adds in that quarter.

Now, Ma Bell is adding overall wireless subscribers at a fast rate, but that's mostly due to device connections for things like tablets and smartwatches.

(Source: investor presentation)

The monthly revenue from these subscriptions is far lower than what it enjoys on its monthly phone plans, which themselves have seen strong pricing pressure due to the T-Mobile induced price war that appears to finally be ending.

And while the $85.4 billion Time Warner acquisition was certainly controversial (more on this in a moment), at least AT&T was able to acquire assets that have strong brand power and are growing their top and bottom lines at a good clip.

(Source: earnings presentation)

The company's Latin American business continues to see strong growth as well, but it should be pointed out that the Mexican wireless business is still generating losses (-15.2% adjusted EBITDA margin) that are barely being offset by the pay-tv side (now called Vrio) of that business segment (17.1% adjusted EBITDA margin).

(Source: earnings presentation)

Combined with its small size, this part of the business is not a needle mover for AT&T. Earlier this year, AT&T filed for Vrio to IPO in a spin-off designed to help pay down its massive debt load (more on this in a moment). That plan has been canceled due to management's lack of confidence that today's market would get it at a good price.

The new Xandr advertising/data analytics business is helping AT&T's ad sales get close to $7 billion in annual revenue and is enjoying the fastest growth rate of any of AT&T's businesses. However, Xandr's impressive growth is off a small base (0.1% of revenue). What's more, while this business's margins are sky-high (due to very low capital intensity), they have fallen significantly over the past year.

(Source: investor presentation)

Ultimately, I expect that AT&T's ad sales business will run into the same trouble as Verizon's (more on this in a moment) and will never be a significant source of sales, earnings, or free cash flow growth.

But as has been the case for the last few years, AT&T's biggest struggles are in its entertainment group.

(Source: earnings highlights)

Cord cutting continues to hurt the company, with satellite TV subscribers continuing to fall at a rapid rate and DirecTV Now (streaming) subscriber growth falling off a cliff after the company raised its monthly price by $5 (to $40 per month). The good news is that this means DirecTV Now is profitable (it was previously losing about $0.26 per month).

The bad news is that AT&T's struggles to crack the streaming industry don't bode well for the entertainment segment's future growth or profitability. The adjusted EBITDA margin for entertainment has fallen by 5% over the past two years.

(Source: investor presentation)

AT&T's big plan for entertainment is to maintain a steady subscriber base (through new streaming offerings) and then use a combination of cost increases and cost-cutting to merely keep EBITDA stable this year.

Streaming and bundling with wireless is AT&T's major growth strategy. In 2019, it plans on launching no less than three-tiered streaming services focused on:

HBO licensed films (cheapest tier)

HBO Originals

Warner Bros. and Turner content (most expensive tier)

Each tier will include the lower level's content and this is how AT&T hopes to eventually monetize the huge content library it bought in the Time Warner mega-merger.

The trouble is that HBO Now (over 5 million subscribers) is rather popular and this strategy risks breaking a model that's working well. That includes consumers scoffing at paying higher costs per tier to get non-exclusive Warner content (like Friends which AT&T just licensed to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) for $100 million).

And with Disney (DIS) launching a competing streaming service in 2019 that includes non-bundled cheaper options, I'm skeptical that AT&T will become a dominant name in streaming. That's because Disney is going to be offering lower prices and superior exclusive content including live-action Marvel TV shows that actually include the same actors from the films (super high production budgets for the Loki and Scarlett Witch series).

Ultimately, AT&T's biggest challenge is that it's bet so big on Time Warner's content library being able to turnaround its entertainment group via streaming. The company ultimately had to make a big strategic move because according to analyst firm eMarketer, 8 million more people will cut the cord in 2018 (33 million cumulative over the past few years).

But take a look at who dominates online streaming today.

Online Streaming Service Total Viewers (US) Netflix 148 million Amazon Prime 89 million Hulu 55 million HBO Now (AT&T) 17 million Sling TV (NASDAQ:DISH) 7 million

(Source: eMarketer)

AT&T is currently 4th place in US streaming view share and with Disney offering a superior service later this year (and plenty of other rivals in the market), I'm skeptical that AT&T will find much success with its hyper-bundled, overpriced offerings.

What about the huge potential for growth from 5G? Well, AT&T currently has limited 5G running in 12 cities and plans to expand that to 20 by early 2019. However, most analysts expect 5G wireless rollout to take many years with 50% market penetration in the US not happening until 2023 or so. Unlike Verizon, AT&T's 5G focus is mostly on traditional wireless, not 5G home internet.

(Source: American Tower Investor Presentation)

What should investors expect from AT&T this year? Well, despite the big Time Warner acquisition, not much. AT&T's latest guidance for 2019 is for:

FCF dividend payout ratio of high 50% range

low single-digit EPS growth

net debt/EBITDA (leverage) ratio of 2.5

AT&T's growth plans could be hindered by T-Mobile who plans to leverage its 5G network to launch a pay-tv service that will only further put pressure on AT&T's subscription TV businesses in the future.

As you can tell, I'm rather skeptical of AT&T's big diversification effort and prefer Verizon's far more focused approach.

Verizon's Approach Is Far More Focused And Ultimately Smarter

Verizon is America's undisputed wireless king with about 40% market share thanks to its 4G LTE network covering more than 98% of the country's population in over 500 cities. After spending hundreds of billions of dollars to build out America's largest and best performing wireless network, Verizon continues to maintain a slight network lead over AT&T, though the gap has closed to pretty insignificant levels.

That's based on RootMetric's twice a year network study which looks at reliability, speed, and how well a carrier handles data, calls, and texts in 125 of America's largest wireless markets.

(Source: Rootmetrics)

Thanks to its strong network, despite the recent price war T-Mobile kicked off, Verizon has managed to continue to steadily add net postpaid (monthly), subscribers. At a January 8th telecom conference, management disclosed that it added another 650,000 net postpaid subscribers in Q4 2018, bringing its full-year growth in its most profitable customer base to 1.956 million.

(Source: investor presentation)

That might not sound like much compared to T-Mobile's blockbuster results (1.4 million net postpaid subscribers in Q4 2018 alone), but at least Verizon is continuing to grow its cash cow core business, unlike AT&T.

(Source: investor presentation)

Even accounting for the new accounting rules that went into effect in 2018 Verizon's wireless revenue grew 5.2% in the first nine months of 2018. The wireline business (6.0 million Fios internet subscribers, 4.5 million Fios video subscribers, 945,000 high-speed internet subscribers (12.0 million traditional phone connections) continues its steady decline thanks to cord cutting and high competition in home internet.

This is why Verizon has been steadily focusing on wireless and de-emphasizing its wireline business whose EBITDA margin has shrunk to 20%, down from 23% two years ago. Telecom is a capital intensive business and it doesn't make sense to keep pouring money into maintaining networks that are seeing their customer base shrink. In 2015, Verizon sold off about 25% of its wireline business to Frontier Communications (FTR) for $10.5 billion, a brilliant move considering that this business has continued to deteriorate steadily (with no end in sight).

To battle cord cutting, Verizon, like AT&T, tried its hand at diversifying into faster growing and high margin industries, including media and advertising. In 2015 and 2017, it bought AOL and Yahoo, respectively, for $9.2 billion. This later became Oath, which Verizon hoped could compete with Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to become a key player in online advertising. According to eMarketer's Eric Haggstrom, the online ad industry is expected to grow at 18% in 2018 and continue growing quickly for the foreseeable future.

However, Verizon's efforts to make Oath a key player have failed. It recently lost its 3rd place market share to Amazon (AMZN) thanks to Amazon's online ad business growing at over 100% and expected to keep growing 50% through 2020 (when it will have a projected 7% market share).

Basically, Oath can't compete with the industry giants who have far better data and AI driven analysis of consumer tastes and preferences. As a result, Oath's (now Verizon Media) revenues are expected to grow just 2% in 2018, and the company recently announced it was writing down $4.6 billion of its $4.8 billion in goodwill (premium paid) for its various media properties. This is a defacto admission that Verizon was wrong to overpay for those assets.

Verizon is now doubling down on its core business and plans to achieve continued growth in the future by becoming the most dominant name in 5G, both in wireless and also home internet. The company has already launched 5G home internet in four test markets including:

Sacramento

LA

Indianapolis

Houston

In these markets, Verizon is selling 300 Mbps home internet for $70 per month or $50 per month with a wireless subscription. That's compared to the US average internet bill of $60, with which Verizon's 5G home internet is extremely competitive. That's especially true when you consider the speed Verizon's ISP service is offering.

According to Ronan Dunne, President of Verizon Wireless, in its initial four test markets customers are enjoying close to 1 Gbps download speeds, and with the company utilizing just 40% of its available 5G spectrum. For context, the average US home internet download speed is just 95 Mbps meaning Verizon's early efforts at 5G home internet are more than 10 times faster and for Verizon wireless subscribers, $10 per month cheaper.

The US ISP market is $115 billion and so, Verizon has a good shot at winning substantial market share by leveraging the 5G infrastructure it has to build anyway to retain wireless market share, to grow its internet business. Of course, T-Mobile also has the same plans, including to become the 4th largest US internet provider by 2024 with 9.5 million 5G home internet subscribers.

If T-Mobile and Sprint are allowed to merge, then both AT&T and Verizon will have their work cut out for them in terms of executing on their respective growth strategies. T-Mobile's Amazon-like approach to taking market share at the expense of profitability if it continues post-merger could mean both companies' core businesses see lower profitability than they've enjoyed in the 4G era.

But this brings me to the most important consideration for income investors interested in either AT&T or Verizon. That would be in the quality of the businesses and management teams, which is going to be a major determining factor in being able to achieve good profit growth in the 5G dominated world of tomorrow.

Quality: Winner Verizon

The first thing I consider when analyzing a dividend stock is the quality of the company, its business, and most of all its management's track record on capital allocation over time. That's because capitalism is a cutthroat mistress and ultimately investors are reliant on quality companies, led by capable executive teams, to deliver on their long-term free cash flow and dividend growth plans.

Verizon's dedication to high capex spending on its network has given it strong branding power and made it the world's 8th most valuable brand. Note that AT&T, thanks to its Time Warner acquisition is the 6th most valuable brand in the world.

Strong brand power is important in maintaining a company's moat, i.e. pricing power. Theoretically, this, plus economies of scale and good management, should result in better than average profitability and most importantly, good returns on invested capital or ROIC.

ROIC is a great quality metric because it represents net operating profits (after-tax) as a percentage of total capital (debt and equity, which includes retained earnings). Basically, this metric will tell you how profitable a company's total investments are over time, including capex investments (to organically grow the business) as well as M&A.

Company Operating Margin FCF Margin Return On Equity Return On Invested Capital AT&T 17% 11% 22% 6% Verizon 23% 11% 77% 15% Industry Average 10.3% NA 8.4% 12% Industry Target Minimum 14% 7% 11% 9%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, CSIMarketing)

Other important profitability metrics include return on equity (what investors actually own), and free cash flow margin. Free cash flow is what's left over after running the business and investing in future growth. It's ultimately what repays debt and funds the dividend income investors care about.

As you can see Verizon's more focused business model offers far superior profitability and its ROIC is not just 2.5 times that of AT&T but the best in the industry.

Verizon's greater profitability is courtesy of the best economies of scale which allows it to spread its costs over a larger base of recurring and high margin revenue. For example, according to Morningstar's Michael Hodel, Verizon's cost of service for wireless makes up just 12% of revenue compared to 20% for T-Mobile and 25% for Sprint. AT&T doesn't break out that data but given the operating margins on each company's wireless business, it's fair to say Verizon has the best economies of scale in the industry.

Verizon wireless operating margin: 35%

AT&T: 30%

T-Mobile: 12%

Sprint: 9%

That's largely thanks to Verizon's dedication to high capex spending on its network which is what allows it to continue to maintain its market share in the face of T-Mobile's steady climb (16% market share, mostly stolen from AT&T and Sprint).

But while economies of scale and a strong brand account for Verizon's industry-leading profitability its sky-high ROIC is due to far superior management. Now don't get me wrong, as the Oath writedown shows, Verizon has made some very stupid M&A deals in the past.

However, ultimately the company's track record on M&A is very good. According to the Harvard Business Review, 70% to 90% of acquisitions fail to generate positive shareholder value over time. The reason? Companies tend to overpay for acquisitions in new industries (de-worsification), use a lot of debt to fund these deals, and often fail to achieve their expected cost synergies (combining corporate cultures is hard).

Verizon's $9+ billion in media acquisitions were certainly outside of its core competency and have failed. However, its two bigger M&A deals ever were well thought out and beautifully executed.

In 2009 Verizon closed on the $28.1 billion acquisition of Alltell, which is firmly in its wireless wheelhouse and boosted its subscriber count by 20%. That deal is when Verizon became America's biggest wireless provider, a position it's held ever since.

Then in 2014 Verizon bought out Vodafone's (VOD) 45% stake in Verizon Wireless for $130 billion. While both deals included a lot of debt, because Verizon is so great at wireless execution, this is why the company's return on equity is so high (and over three times that of AT&T's).

In contrast, AT&T's biggest M&A deals of the past few years include:

$85.4 billion for Time Warner (highly risky diversification play)

$48.5 billion for DirecTV in 2015 (overpaying for a business that was peaking in the face of cord cutting)

$1.9 billion for Nextel Mexico in 2015

$1.9 billion for Lusacell (Mexican wireless operator) in 2015

Buying DirecTV when cord cutting was already an established secular trend was a risky and ultimately poor move. The Mexican wireless acquisitions, while certainly within AT&T's circle of competency, have thus far only proved to be a money pit because AT&T still lacks anywhere close to the economies of scale it enjoys in the US. And while recent regulatory changes in Mexico mean that AT&T's business there is likely to finally turn a profit, the actual free cash flow it will generate will be insignificant.

And it's not just my opinion that AT&T's management is poor and its capital allocation track record sucks. One can look at the total returns of both companies to see that most investors share my opinion that Verizon is a far higher-quality business.

T Total Return Price data by YCharts

But besides an objectively better business model, superior management, and a clearer focus for achieving future growth, Verizon is also the safer dividend stock.

Dividend Safety: Winner Verizon

One of the big reasons that income investors love AT&T is the company's dividend aristocrat status.

AT&T: 34 years of uninterrupted dividends, 34 consecutive years of dividend increases (dividend king)

Verizon: 34 years of uninterrupted dividends, 12 consecutive years of dividend increases

Dividend Aristocrats Vs S&P 500

(Source: Ploutos Research)

The aristocrats have delivered 25% better-annualized returns and 18% lower volatility over the past 28 years, relative to the S&P 500. But while AT&T has certainly been a low volatility stock, as we've seen its total returns have been disappointing.

But what if you are primarily focused on generous and safe income, such as many retirees are? Then your primary goal is dividend safety and so let's take a look at how both companies compare on that front.

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio Dividend Safety Score (Out Of 100) AT&T 6.7% 65% 55 (Borderline Safe) Verizon 4.2% 62% 87 (Very Safe) S&P 500 2.1% 33% NA

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Multipl.com, Yardeni Research)

AT&T's yield is certainly superior to Verizon's and by a wide margin. What's more, if management achieves its 2019 FCF guidance of $26 billion then AT&T's FCF payout ratio will fall to 54%. However, note that Verizon's dividend is also very well covered by its recession-resistant free cash flow. Simply Safe Dividends, where I'm an analyst covering about 200 companies per year, rates Verizon's dividend safety far higher than AT&T's.

What explains that when AT&T's FCF payout ratio is set to fall so low? That would be the other half of the dividend safety equation, the balance sheet.

Company TTM Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio Net Debt/Capital S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Rate AT&T 4.1 3.6 55% BBB 4.4% Verizon 2.8 6.4 72% BBB+ 4.3% Industry Average 2.3 6.3 63% NA NA Safe Industry Limit 3.5 4.0 0.6 NA NA

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, Fast Graphs, CSImarketing)

Thanks to AT&T's misguided spending spree, it has $183.4 billion in total debt, the largest of any non-financial company in America. AT&T used to have an A- equivalent credit rating but two huge debt-funded deals later the credit rating is down to BBB (the latest cut was over Time Warner debt). Now I'm not saying that AT&T's dividend is actually unsafe, but just that its enormous debt load represents the biggest risk to its payout and will need to be addressed over time.

Mind you Verizon also has a lot of debt, but that was mostly used to acquire good businesses that management has a good track record of running with industry-leading profitability. And Verizon has been making steady progress in deleveraging including paying off $4.2 billion in debt in the first three quarters of 2018 while also contributing $1.7 billion to its pension plan.

In contrast, AT&T now faces $48 billion in debt maturities through 2022.

(Source: earnings presentation)

The good news is that according to CEO Randal Stephenson, the company expects to generate $26 billion in FCF in 2019, $12 billion in retained FCF after dividends and sell $6 billion to $8 billion in non-core assets to pay down debt.

(Source: investor presentation)

This should, if all goes according to plan, (far from guaranteed) help drive the company's net debt/EBITDA ratio to 2.5 by the end of 2019, and about 1.6 by 2022. However, that's only if two things happen.

(Source: investor presentation)

First AT&T has to not just achieve the $1.5 billion in annual cost synergies it expects (most mergers fail to fully realize synergies). It also has to achieve the $1 billion in revenue synergies that are entirely based on leveraging WarnerMedia content to drive stronger advertising and streaming/wireless bundles.

Remember that advertising is today 62% dominated by Facebook, Alphabet, and Amazon, and eMarketer expects their market share to only rise over time. Verizon is a better run company and utterly failed at advertising and I expect that under the poorer leadership of CEO Randal Stephenson, AT&T will fair no better. And I've already explained why AT&T's "me too" streaming offerings are likely to fail in the face of Disney's entrance into an already crowded streaming space.

The other thing that is required for AT&T to get back to its historical leverage ratio is for management to avoid making any further big acquisitions through 2022. Given the CEO's penchant for throwing giant piles of debt-funded money at the company's growth problems, I am not so confident that will happen.

So in terms of business model, management quality, and dividend safety, Verizon is the clear winner. But that doesn't mean that AT&T is necessarily a terrible long-term investment.

Total Return Potential: Winner AT&T... IF You Believe Management Can Deliver On Its Growth Plans

Assuming you believe that AT&T's objectively poor management can learn from its past mistakes AT&T is offering a superior investment case today.

Company Yield 5-Year Expected Cash Flow Growth (Analyst Consensus) Expected Total Return (No Valuation Change) Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential) AT&T 6.7% 5.0% 11.7% 13.6% to 13.9% Verizon 4.2% 5.4% 9.6% 8.7% to 9.6% S&P 500 2.1% 6.4% 8.5% 3% to 9%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Fast Graphs, Morningstar, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory, Multipl.com, Yardeni Research, Moneychimp)

Note that whereas long-term growth estimates for AT&T prior to the Time Warner deal closing were over 7%, analyst expectations have now fallen significantly to just 5%, below that of Verizon, which is sticking to its knitting in wireless.

However, since 1956 the Gordon Dividend Growth Model (total return = yield + long-term cash flow/dividend growth) has been relatively accurate at estimating long-term returns. Under this model (which Brookfield Asset Management has used for decades) AT&T is expected to deliver about 2% better total returns over the next five years, assuming no valuation changes for both companies. But remember that's only if you think AT&T can actually achieve than expected 5% earnings and cash flow growth. And don't expect any faster dividend growth from AT&T until the deleveraging is complete in 2022.

While both Verizon and AT&T are likely to beat both the market's historical 9.2% CAGR total return and the 8.5% the GDGM is forecasting, AT&T, at least based on current analyst forecasts, has the slight edge over Verizon. And when you take valuation into account then the case for buying Verizon today becomes slightly weaker and the case for AT&T much stronger.

Valuation: Winner AT&T BUT Don't Forget To Consider Quality

VZ Total Return Price data by YCharts

Verizon has been a defensive powerhouse over the past year, far outperforming both the S&P 500 as well as AT&T. Of course, during the December crash (S&P 500 fell 16% in three weeks of blind panic selling) even big red suffered steep losses.

But ultimately the strongest case for AT&T over Verizon comes down to valuation.

Company Forward PE 5-Year Average Forward PE Growth Baked Into Share Price Expected Growth Rate AT&T 8.5 13.0 0.4% 5.0% Verizon 12.4 12.7 2.6% 5.4%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Fast Graphs, Benjamin Graham)

Telecoms are a slow-growing business that historically enjoys modest valuations. Thanks to Verizon strong year and AT&T's horrible one, today Verizon is trading at its historical forward PE while AT&T is trading so cheap it's pricing in essentially zero long-term growth. This means that Verizon is likely to enjoy less multiple expansion relative to AT&T, which has a much lower hurdle to clear as far as expectations go.

Using my favorite valuation method for blue-chip stocks, dividend yield theory, we can estimate what kind of valuation boost investors in both companies can expect.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

DYT is what asset management/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends has been using exclusively since 1966 to deliver market-beating returns with 10% lower volatility. It compares a stock's yield to its historical yield, during a time period when a company's circumstances were roughly similar.

Company Yield 5-Year Average Yield Estimated Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value 10-Year CAGR Valuation Boost AT&T 6.7% 5.4% 19% 24% 2.2% Verizon 4.2% 4.6% -8% -9% -0.9%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Moneychimp)

In this case, both Verizon and AT&T have struggled with growth for five years, so the five-year average yield is a nice conservative estimate of fair value. Verizon's strong rally has left it 8% overvalued according to DYT, while AT&T's rock bottom price leaves it about 19% undervalued.

That means that over time investors can likely expect Verizon shares to grow slightly slower than its earnings and cash flow while AT&T's shares are likely to grow modestly faster. Of course, that's only if AT&T actually delivers on its long-term plans, which is far from guaranteed.

DYT is just one time tested valuation model, though its track record of success is excellent. Another popular valuation approach is to use a discounted cash flow or DCF model.

Company Morningstar Fair Value Estimate Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value 10-Year CAGR Valuation Boost AT&T $37 17% 21% 1.9% Verizon $58 0% 0% 0%

(Sources: Morningstar, Moneychimp)

Morningstar is a good source of conservative DCF valuation estimates because its analysts are 100% long-term and fundamentals focused. Morningstar estimates that AT&T is 17% undervalued, agreeing with DYT, while Verizon is fairly valued and so possibly a good buy today.

While I consider Verizon my top pick in US wireless, I'd point out that paying fair value for a quality blue-chip, while an OK idea, may be suboptimal in today's market when so many other high-yielding SWAN stocks are trading at much larger discounts.

Bottom Line: Verizon Is The Clearly Superior Company BUT Not Necessarily The Better Buy Today

Telecom is a great defensive industry which explains the appeal of both AT&T and Verizon for conservative income investors such as retirees looking to live off dividends.

However, in terms of quality, the most important factor to focus on, Verizon is objectively the superior business. That's thanks to its industry dominance, which allows for far better profitability and returns on capital that ultimately has translated in vastly superior total returns over time. What's more, Verizon's new highly focused 5G strategy means that management is setting aside its foolish past efforts to break into new and highly competitive industries, which is likely to continue making Verizon the best high-yield name in the US wireless industry.

On the other hand, today Verizon's valuation is not particularly attractive, while AT&T's price is in the toilet. Granted that lower valuation is partially justified by the greatly increased risk profile that the Time Warner acquisition, and a mountain of debt, represent. Neither analysts nor I expect the Time Warner acquisition will ultimately lead AT&T to deliver superior growth relative to Verizon.

What's more, AT&T's poor track record on capital allocation, including numerous splashy empire building M&A deals, has resulted in both terrible returns on invested capital and total returns that lag both its peers, and the market in general.

That being said, IF and only if, you believe that AT&T can finally return to growth via its riskier diversification strategy, then it could potentially be the better long-term investment. At the very least you'll enjoy the mouthwatering dividend while you wait patiently for management to improve its track record on execution.

But ultimately my goal with DVDGP is to only own quality companies, led by management teams I believe can deliver on their long-term growth plans, and at valuations that result in low-risk, market-beating total returns. This is why I'm passing on AT&T for now, because its poor management track record means I'm firmly in "show me, don't tell me your glorious plans" mode.

And while Verizon is certainly my top recommendation in US telecom, the current valuation (0% to 8% overvalued) simply isn't good enough for me to add it to the Deep Value Dividend Growth Portfolio. Mind you at the right price I'd be happy to add this industry leader to DVDGP, and can firmly recommend it for most investor watchlists.

