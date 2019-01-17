KushCo's Troubling Dilution

Source: Author based on company filings.

KushCo (OTCQB:KSHB) is a potential pick-and-shovel play in cannabis. Rather than selling cannabis, KushCo is a business-to-business cannabis supply company that provides packaging and other products to cannabis growers.

KushCo is based in Santa Ana, California, and does the majority of its business in the western United States. Last quarter, KushCo earned 55% of its revenue in California and 84% of its revenue in five western recreational cannabis states (CA, WA, OR, CO, NV).

In recent quarters, KushCo has seen enormous organic growth through the addition of new customers and the growth of existing accounts. On Jan 16, KushCo announced they had signed three new customers which might contribute up to $75 million in revenue. However, as KushCo's revenues have grown, their gross margins have fallen from 30% and higher one year ago to only 13% in the most recent quarter. This decline has been caused by a combination of one-time factors (air freight costs to increase revenue) and more lasting factors (a mix shift towards vape products, which is a lower-margin business).

The Need For Cash

Source: Author based on company filings.

KushCo needs cash. Last week, in my full profile of KushCo on my Marketplace community, I noted that KushCo was likely to need to raise cash soon which may create a better buying opportunity.

This was hardly a feat of amazing prescience. KushCo ended their Nov 30 quarter (their first quarter of 2019) with $3 million in cash. That cash does not go very far when KushCo's free cash flow deficit has totaled over $35 million in the past two quarters. Much of this deficit is due to an increase in inventory and prepaid expenses: Over the last two quarters, KushCo's working capital has ballooned from $16 to $31 million and KushCo's inventory plus prepaid expenses has ballooned from $17 to $37 million.

Plainly, it isn't possible to continue spending money at this rate with only $3 million in cash on hand. Because of that, KushCo discussed different options for raising money on their most recent earnings call:

"Yes, so obviously cash a little lower than we’d like and the reason why a lot of that cash moving into prepays and moving into actual inventory... Obviously as we continue to grow, working capital is going to be a challenge. So we're looking at how do we solve that in multiple ways. And as Chris mentioned we're looking at the credit markets, we do have a line of credit that's currently only at $8 million, we're looking at to upsize that significantly to be able to support some of this... But ultimately until traditional banking is available and we're very excited to see that the landmark deal that was just done with Canopy Rivers up in Canada $80 million credit at a 5% interest. If we could have something like that, then great, we could scale this business all day leveraging cheap debt capital. That's not the reality here in the US. It's improving. We're expecting to see throughput coming to us. But ultimately we may have to use some equity financing to continue to bridge the gap on the working capital scenario. It's just the reality of the situation.What we don't want to do is slow down the growth. What we don't want to do is tell customers that want to work with us on that we can't support them because we don't have the capital, the balance sheet and the infrastructure. We want to be in a position to win and that puts us in a position and we're going to have to figure out how to navigate through this until the market fully opens up, post federal legalization." Nick Kovacevich, CEO, Q1/19 Earnings Call

Enter A Direct Offering

KSHB Price data by YCharts

In need of money, on Jan 16, 2019, KushCo announced a direct offering to sell nearly 6.5 million shares to investors. This offering will raise $34 million for KushCo before agent fees and offering expenses.

"KUSHCO HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCQB: OTCQB:KSHB) (“KushCo” or the “Company”), the parent company of innovative industry leaders such as Kush Supply Co., Kush Energy, The Hybrid Creative, and Koleto Innovations, which provide a range of services and products for a variety of industries including the regulated cannabis and CBD industries, today announced it has entered into definitive agreements with investors for the purchase and sale of [I] 6,476,190 shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, and [II] warrants to purchase up to 3,238,095 shares of common stock at an combined offering price of $5.25 per share, pursuant to a registered direct offering. The warrants will have an exercise price of $5.75 per share, will be immediately exercisable and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The gross proceeds of the offering will be approximately $34.0 million before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including, among other things, working capital, product development, acquisitions, capital expenditures, and other business opportunities. The closing of the registered direct offering is expected to take place on or about January 18, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions." KushCo Press Release, Jan 16, 2019

The market's response to this offering has been less-than-enthusiastic, with KushCo shares down nearly 13% on a day where the broader cannabis market is flat. This market response is a direct result of the terms of this direct offering. The structure of this deal, as in the press release above is:

KushCo is functionally offering 6.5 million units for a price of $5.25/unit.

Each unit includes: One common share (OTCQB:KSHB) One-half of a warrant to purchase a common share, with a strike price of $5.75 and a duration of five years.



Troubling Dilution

I have previously criticized the terms of a MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) stock offering, but these terms are decidedly worse for shareholders. This deal is arguably worse.

Shareholders will always be diluted by stock offerings. However, whether that dilution is a good deal or a bad deal for shareholders depends on the price. If a business is able to charge the market price for the new shares, existing shareholders may be ~ambivalent about the dilution. Here, however, shares are being offered for much less than previous market prices.

This offering was announced before the market opened on Jan 16. KushCo shares closed at $5.96 on Jan 15 (and $7.01 on Jan 14). Given that previous closing price, a share offering at $5.25 is unlikely to please shareholders. Here, it's even worse, since the share offering also includes half of a five-year warrant for each share sold.

To determine how much each "unit" here is worth, I will turn to the Black-Scholes method for estimating the value of a KushCo option. Last quarter, KushCo used the same method in their 10-Q to estimate stock option values:

Source: KushCo Q1/19 Quarterly Report.

Based on the same 86.3% volatility and with a risk-free rate of 2.73%, each KushCo warrant was worth $4.13 at Tuesday's closing price prior to this deal being announced. At that price, KushCo sold $52 million worth of dilution for a gross price of $34 million, giving away $18 million of shareholder value:

KushCo at $5.96 Price "Units" Value ($000s) Share Price $5.96 6,476,190 $ 38,598 One-half warrant ($4.13/ea est.) $2.07 6,476,190 $ 13,387 Unit Value $8.03 6,476,190 $ 51,985 Sale Price $5.25 6,476,190 $ 34,000 Discount to Est. Market Value -35% $ (17,985)

Source: Author's estimates.

Notably, I don't think that KushCo warrants would trade for $4.13 each. In their calculations, KushCo has used a very large stock price volatility. That volatility is correct over the short-term while KushCo is growing quickly and unprofitable (30-day rolling volatility is ~83% today) but share price volatility is likely to decline as KushCo grows into a more mature business. Thus, using current volatility to estimate warrant value will tend to lead to much too high of a warrant value.

For example, MedMen's current 30-day volatility is 115% (YCharts) while shares are at C$4.04. Given that volatility, MedMen's traded warrants should be worth C$2.29 each. Instead, those warrants trade at C$0.51, or an implied volatility of 43%. This is to say: This estimate of warrant prices, based on KushCo's provided volatility, is likely to be far higher than market prices for those warrants, were they publicly-traded.

Even at a volatility of 43%, akin to MedMen's implied volatility, each KushCo warrant would be worth $2.53, putting KushCo's equity offering at a 27% discount to Tuesday's closing price and a 15% discount to Wednesday's closing price.

KushCo's 27% discount to market prices (at Tuesday's close) likely suggests a lack of institutional demand for KushCo shares, at least at the $6 or $7 levels. That lack of demand, alongside side the dilution, is responsible for KushCo's share price decline.

Summary

KushCo declined sharply on Wednesday as the result of a dilutive equity offering. That offering was priced well below Tuesday's closing prices - at perhaps a 27-35% discount to those prices, and perhaps a 15-24% discount to Wednesday's closing price (at 43% and 86% volatility).

The actual loss to shareholders from this offering is relatively small. At worst, shareholders suffered $52 million of dilution and saw KushCo gain $34 million in cash - or a $18 million loss to existing shareholders. However, share prices fell nearly 13%, scrubbing off over $60 million of market cap for KushCo.

I am not suggesting that KushCo could have received a better deal here - presumably they sold shares for the best price available. Rather, the poor price of the offering perhaps indicates a lack of institutional demand for KushCo shares. That, in turn, forces the offering price lower and also scares shareholders - alerting them of a lack of institutional demand, which may make future funding rounds more difficult and costlier.

Overall, I am neutral on KushCo. I like their business model and I loved the transparency offered by management on their earnings call. However, the price here still seems a bit steep to me. I'll remain on the sidelines for now, although I may move in at a lower price if the opportunity presents itself.

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.