Basic Materials | Canada

Peyto: The Debt Reduction Over The Dividend


About: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF)
by: Hervé Blandin
Hervé Blandin
Long only, value, long-term horizon
Summary

Management released a three-year plan.

The free cash flow from the capex and dividend reductions will be used to decrease the net debt.

Management announced several other initiatives.

The market values the company assuming the current low AECO prices will not improve.

Considering the depressed Canadian gas prices, Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) released a three-year strategic plan. The goal is to be in a position to take advantage of expected higher gas prices in a few