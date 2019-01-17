PEY: Good Choice For A Dovish Fed

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to discuss the merits of the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) as an investment option at its current market price. With the Fed sending out more dovish signals as 2019 gets underway, I am back to focusing on "high yield" ETFs, which I had mostly shunned last year, expecting the interest rate increases to disproportionately impact these investments. Now, with the market correcting and the Fed's outlook less worrisome, high yield ETFs are back on my radar screen. PEY in particular looks attractive, because it offers a yield above 4% and pays dividends monthly, which is preferable to the more common quarterly payout schedules. Furthermore, PEY is long the Utilities sector and, while I rotated out of this sector last year, could perform well if economic growth slows and if the Fed does indeed halt short-term rate hikes. This is because the Utilities sector is more defensive in nature, offering an above-average yield and stable revenue streams. Finally, the majority of PEY's holdings are considered "Value", whether they are large, medium, or small cap. This allows the fund to trade at a markedly cheaper valuation than the broader market, which may be exactly what investors are looking for if they expect more volatility in 2019.

Background

First, a little about PEY. The fund is "based on the NASDAQ US Dividend Achiever 50 Index. It is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividend". It is currently trading at $16.60/share and yields 4.13% annually, based on last year's distributions. This is my first review of PEY, as I have begun to search for funds and companies that are offering more attractive yields than my current holdings. On first glance PEY fit my objectives and, after diving deeper in to the fund I like what I saw, and I will explain why in detail below.

Monthly Dividend with High Yield & Strong Growth

To begin, I want to highlight one of the attributes I find most appealing about PEY - its dividend. The fund stands out with a yield above 4%, and it is also especially attractive given that it pays out monthly, where the majority of funds (and stocks) issue dividends quarterly.

Aside from the attractiveness on the surface, the dividend is favorable for its strong growth over 2018. As my followers are aware, I have been harping on dividend growth for over a year now, as I felt that was the best strategy to combat rising interest rates (as opposed to high yield or dividend aristocrats). While my dividend growth funds have indeed performed well, PEY saw strong dividend growth even though that is not the fund's primary focus, which is a key reason why I am bullish right now. With a year-over-year dividend growth rate of almost 20%, PEY's yield got a much needed boost. With this history, I would expect at least mild growth this year as well. If we conservatively assume a growth rate in 2019 that is half what it was last year, the dividend yield for the year based on the fund's current price looks even more attractive. To illustrate, I compiled a few key metrics for the fund listed below:

2017 Distributions 2018 Distributions YOY Growth Rate Projected 2019 Yield (assuming 10% growth) $.57/share $.69/share 19.9% 4.55%

As you can see, the dividend story behind PEY is quite good, and the strong growth gives me a high level of confidence that the yield will best many alternative dividend funds for at least the short-term.

Fed Doves Gave A Boost To Dividends

Another point for PEY is probably relevant for dividend funds in general. Looking at the broader economic picture, there is a renewed argument that a dividend play will out-perform this year due to potential Fed inaction on interest rates. After seeing four interest rate hikes in 2018, with the potential for at least three more in 2019 based on prior outlooks, interest rates moved steadily higher in the second half of last year. This caused dividend funds to drop along with the broader market, offering only mild relative safety. However, the outlook appears to be changing, as minutes released from last month's Fed meeting presented a more dovish tone than what was interpreted from the December press conference.

Specifically, the minutes state "participants expressed that recent developments, including the volatility in financial markets and the increased concerns about global growth, made the appropriate extent and timing of future policy firming less clear than earlier. Against this backdrop, many participants expressed the view that, especially in an environment of muted inflation pressures, the Committee could afford to be patient about further policy firming".

The takeaway here is that the Fed expressed willingness to reassess economic conditions and pause on further hikes, if need be. This presented an adaptable approach that seemed to be missing from earlier statements. And the market has taken notice, putting faith in the sentiment that a pause on rate hikes is likely. In fact, according to data from CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements, investors anticipate that interest rates will remain flat for the first half of 2019, as illustrated in the chart below:

My takeaway here is this is positive for dividend funds, and especially high-yield funds for PEY. Interest rates remain in a historically low range, and the Fed seems open to keeping them at that level for the short-term. This should provide some support to higher yielding sectors, such as Utilities, which make up a large part of PEY's portfolio, and help send the fund higher in turn.

Utilities: Macro Outlook - Rising Electricity Prices

Now I want to focus on the top weighted sector that makes up PEY, which is Utilities, clocking in at over 25% of the total fund assets, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: Invesco

I want to start by saying this was not a sector I was bullish on in 2018, and actually rotated out of holdings that were overweight Utilities. In fact, I anticipated a similar approach in 2019, as I expected similar economic conditions and interest rate movements throughout the year.

However, times have changed, and therefore my outlook on the sector has as well. With the Fed giving support to markets through a more dovish policy, as I discussed above, I believe higher-yielding sectors will continue to perform well, even if they are seen as more defensive. Utilities is a perfect case, as demand for the services they provide should remain consistent and with the sector yielding over 4%, income-oriented investors will likely take notice.

And there are reasons to believe the sector will perform well this year. According to forecasts by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA), residential electricity prices are expected to increase modestly over the next two years, after minimal growth in 2018. This should help drive revenue and income gains within the Utilities sector, and is illustrated in the chart below:

Source: EIA

My takeaway here is relatively positive. Seeing expected price gains should help the sector, and even though the increase is modest, this is not an area to invest in for high levels of growth. Electricity price increases should provide some stock price support, as well as help to keep dividends consistent and growing. This is an area to invest for stability, and not large short-term gains, and the macro-outlook tells me the outlook for now is indeed stable.

Utilities: Micro - Top Holdings Performing Well

While I just discussed the Utilities sector broadly, I want to examine the top (Utilities) holdings within PEY, to get a sense of how the underlying companies are actually performing. While the sector as a whole may look attractive, individual companies can often tell a different story, and one has to look no further than PG&E Corporation (PCG) to understand why. Therefore, I have compiled some key metrics from the last earnings report to get a better understanding of PPL Corporation (PPL), Southern Company (SO), and Edison International (EIX), which are the top three utility companies within PEY and make up almost 8% of the total holdings.

Company Net Income (millions) YOY % Increase Revenue (millions) YOY % Increase Dividend Growth PPL $445 25.0% $1,872 1.5% 3.8% SO $2,174 9.2% $4,605 Flat 3.4% EIX $513 9.1% $4,269 16.3% 11.5%

As you can see, the results are resoundingly positive. All companies saw respectable dividend growth last year, and net income gains were impressive across the broad. While revenue figures were more mixed, I believe the forecasted price increases mentioned in the preceding paragraph will support revenue figures this year. Overall, this appears to be a sector whose inclusion is benefitting PEY, and I see that continuing.

One point I do want to mention is specific to EIX, which operates in California and has come under pressure recently in large part because of PCG's bankruptcy filings. In fact, Bank of America (BAC) recently downgraded EIX to under-perform, as they see blowback from the PCG situation dragging down other utility companies that operate in California.

My takeaway here is that this is certainly a risk for investors going forward, and could likely pressure future earnings. However, EIX in itself is not a significant part of PEY's portfolio, to the point where I would not avoid the ETF due to this inclusion. Furthermore, EIX's share price is down over 20% over the past few months. This tells me much of this bad news may already be priced in to the stock, and seems to be slightly exaggerated given the liability for the California wildfires rests with PCG, and not EIX. While the investing climate for Californian companies may be impacted based on how the PCG situation plays out, for now I see EIX as simply a company to monitor, as its outlook is clouded but its underlying performance is strong. Therefore, at this point, this is something to be aware of, but not panic over, yet.

Bottom-line

PEY seems to fit in nicely with our current economic environment. As a high yield fund, it should see continued interest as the Fed appears to be setting a more cautious path on interest rates when compared to last year. With heavy Utilities' exposure, PEY offers investors a way to protect against further market volatility, and offers a defensive positioning if economic growth does slow in 2019. Furthermore, the outlook for the demand in the sector remains stable, with modest price increases to home electricity are predicted. This offers a reasonable value going forward. Finally, top holdings in the fund are performing strongly, telling me the underlying companies within PEY have adjusted to the changing market quite well. All these factors point to strong potential for PEY, and its robust dividend growth last year, coupled with a 4% yield, has this "dividend seeker" feeling quite optimistic on the fund. Therefore, I am initiating a position in PEY, and would recommend investors consider doing so as well.

