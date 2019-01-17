Goldman, Sachs And Bank Of America Are Doing OK

The loose monetary policy of the Federal Reserve has apparently allowed these banks to get back on their feet, bump up their returns on shareholder's equity, while becoming more conservative.

This seems to be consistent with a relatively weak economy, lots of financial market volatility, and general uncertainty concerning the future.

The largest six banks in the United States seemed to have weathered 2018 although there is little or nothing to point to that is consistent in their results.

One of the conclusions coming out of the fourth quarter earnings season for the largest banks in the United States is that the large banks are doing OK, but that their results might be sending warning signals.

Aaron Back writes in the Wall Street Journal, “Two of America’s largest banks (JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo) sent cautious signals on the economy Tuesday. Investors should listen.”

Mr. Back concludes his article by writing that although “The outlook isn’t particularly worrisome for either bank. Both have ample room to absorb an increase in credit costs. But if investors needed confirmation that economic conditions in the U.S. are past their peak, Tuesday’s results from these two giant banks should suffice.”

The earnings reports produced by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) and Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) do not change the picture much.

I believe one could say that the US economy is doing OK, but that is about all you can say for it. I believe that the same thing can be said about how the largest banks in the United States are doing: they are doing OK, but that is about all you can say for it.

This seems to be reflected in the stock market over the fourth quarter of 2018, if not for the whole year. Investors just do not see much to bet on amongst these banks at this time. The economy, according to the Federal Reserve System, economic growth in the United Sates is supposed to drop off to a 2.3 percent annual rate of increase in 2019, down from 3.0 percent in 2018. In 2020, the Fed sees economic growth falling off even further.

Political, as well as economic uncertainty, seem to be driving the picture.

And, yet, Goldman Sachs in 2018 “delivered double-digit revenue growth, the highest earnings per share in the firm’s history and the strongest return on equity since 2009.”

Goldman turned in a 13.3 percent return on average common equity in 2018, up from 10.6 percent in 2017.

Not bad at all.

But, if one looks at where the earnings came from, one sees that they come from all over the place, without any indication that the performance in the fourth quarter was anything like the performance of the bank in earlier periods. There is just no consistency.

Fixed-income trading revenues were down in the fourth quarter, just like at Citigroup and JPMorganChase, but were up in earlier periods of the year. The volatility in the bank’s performance is not inconsistent with the volatility seen in the stock and bond markets last year.

Who performed well? “The fourth quarter results were led by Goldman’s merger bankers, who posted $1.2 billion in revenue.” However, the M&A business has been really “choppy” lately.

On the whole, net income for the bank was down 14 percent, year-over-year. Projecting the future of this company is much like projecting future economic growth.

Moving on to Bank of America, we see that it had some very good results in the fourth quarter…and for the year.

Overall, the bank’s return on shareholder’s equity for the full year was 11.0 percent, up from 7.9 percent the year before.

This is the first time in over ten years that Bank of America has had a double-digit return on shareholder’s equity!

As readers of this post know, I have never been much of a fan of Brian Moynihan, BofA’s CEO. Mr. Moynihan moved into the CEO’s position in 2010, almost nine years ago.

In all this time, Mr. Moynihan had never achieved a return on shareholder’s equity in excess of 10.0 percent, the rule of thumb estimate of what the cost of capital is at a large bank like BofA. In fact, for much of his tenure, the return on shareholder’s equity was below seven percent, breaking this barrier only last year.

My rule of thumb for turnarounds, and I did bank turnarounds myself, is that a CEO doing his/her job should have the bank’s return on shareholder’s equity above the bank’s cost of capital within five years of taking over the bank.

After five years at the helm, Mr. Moynihan only had the return on shareholder’s equity just above 6.0 percent. This I never felt was good enough and it seemed to me that more pressure should be brought on him to do better.

However, the board stuck with him and let him pursue his path of banking recovery.

Mr. Moynihan built the bank up very slowly and very conservatively. He focused more on banking more than his other large bank competitors as he cut expenses, pared back risk and focused on plain vanilla products like primary consumer checking accounts” and did not get extensively into trading, investment banking and such, although he did have Merrill Lynch as a part of his portfolio.

That seems to be paying off now.

For example “Bank of America posted solid fourth-quarter revenue growth in its consumer bank.”

And, Bank of America repurchased $20.1 billion in it's own common stock in 2018.

Furthermore, “A bright spot was loans to US businesses, which grew 4 per cent, “ a good result, although not an outstanding result. The growth was consistent with some other large banks and consistent with an economy that is growing modestly.

One other thing I think can be said. The Federal Reserve has followed a monetary policy since the Great Recession that has always been aimed at erring on the side of too much monetary ease. The reason for this was to protect the American banking system from any financial disturbances that might disrupt their efforts to return to a more secure system.

I believe that the largest six banks in the country have really benefitted from this, but especially Bank of America and Morgan Stanley (whose results we will get tomorrow), who have taken a more conservative approach to their recovery and returned to more stable business models with an overall lower risk profile.

I am still not a big fan of Brian Moynihan, but his approach seems to be producing much better results these days. On the other hand, I have been a fan of James Gorman, who became CEO of Morgan Stanley in January 2010, almost from the start. But, more on this tomorrow.

