Jack Bogle offered the gift of strong long-term returns and the ability to enjoy them – without the stress and losses that many who come to Wall Street looking for riches end up taking away with them instead. This brief podcast (4:14) argues that Bogle uniquely fulfilled what Wall Street promises but doesn't always do, which is to make people money.
Jack Bogle Made Investors Money (Podcast)
by: SA For FAs
Summary
Jack Bogle probably made more people money than most everyone else on Wall Street. He did this in three primary ways.
He understood that the alpha-seeking decisions of the majority of investors were the source of the market-matching returns of the minority.
He insisted on keeping fees as low as possible.
And he advocated sitting tight via buy-and-hold investing.
Put altogether, Bogle offered a framework of constancy that favored the accumulation of wealth.