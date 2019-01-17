Financial Advisors | Portfolio Strategy | Editors' Picks

Jack Bogle Made Investors Money (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

Jack Bogle probably made more people money than most everyone else on Wall Street. He did this in three primary ways.

He understood that the alpha-seeking decisions of the majority of investors were the source of the market-matching returns of the minority.

He insisted on keeping fees as low as possible.

And he advocated sitting tight via buy-and-hold investing.

Put altogether, Bogle offered a framework of constancy that favored the accumulation of wealth.

Jack Bogle offered the gift of strong long-term returns and the ability to enjoy them – without the stress and losses that many who come to Wall Street looking for riches end up taking away with them instead. This brief podcast (4:14) argues that Bogle uniquely fulfilled what Wall Street promises but doesn't always do, which is to make people money.

