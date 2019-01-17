Jack Bogle Made Investors Money (Podcast)

Summary

Jack Bogle probably made more people money than most everyone else on Wall Street. He did this in three primary ways.

He understood that the alpha-seeking decisions of the majority of investors were the source of the market-matching returns of the minority.

He insisted on keeping fees as low as possible.

And he advocated sitting tight via buy-and-hold investing.

Put altogether, Bogle offered a framework of constancy that favored the accumulation of wealth.