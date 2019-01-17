Tailored Brands: The Recent 40% Drop Is Unwarranted And Creates An Opportunity

Source: Investor presentation

After market close on December 12, Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) reported earnings for 3QFY18. They missed slightly on revenues and beat slightly on earnings, but the reason the stock sold off 30% is because full-year adjusted EPS guidance was lowered from $2.35-$2.50/share to $2.30-$2.35/share. The lower guidance is primarily driven by softness in comps that they saw in the Men’s Warehouse (MW) brand starting at the end of 3QFY18, and continuing into 4QFY18. Also, a US customer in the Corporate Apparel segment will not be renewing their contract when it expires in the spring of 2019. On the earnings call, management would not quantify the exact amount that this would impact revenue by. However, with total company quarterly sales of $813M, the Corporate Apparel segment (revs $61M) is very small relative to the Men’s Warehouse segment ($455M) – so the impact of this loss will be limited.

On January 14, TLRD came out with another piece of bad news, providing an update for 4QFY18 and FY18. While comps were strong at Jos. A. Bank in November and early December, there was a deceleration in traffic during the last two weeks of December. For the fourth quarter, comps at Jos. A. Bank are now expected to be flat versus previous comps guidance of up low single-digits. As a result, adjusted EPS guidance for FY18 was lowered again to $2.25-$2.30/share from the earlier $2.30-$2.35/share. The stock dropped about 15% on the news, making the total sell-off since December 12 about 40%.

For the year, MW comps are now expected to be only flat-to-up slightly compared with prior guidance of up low-single digits. MW delivered positive comps for 4 consecutive quarters, from 4QFY17 through 3QFY18.

The softness that was seen starting at the end of 3QFY18 and continuing into 4QFY18 was caused mainly by lower overall transactions of non-custom suits. Management, on the 3QFY18 call, discussed some of the possible reasons for that—namely, about $1.3M in lower advertising spending YOY, and some missed opportunities to match the promotional environment they were seeing from competitors (which saw strength in the Men’s business during that time period).

What’s important to take away from this is that while it’s not good news, one quarter does not make a trend reversal. If there had been major changes in the merchandising decisions previously, then this softness in comps could be construed as a sign that the new fashion pieces just weren’t resonating with consumers. But this is not the case here.

The same is true for the lowered Jos. A. Bank comps. During the ICR Conference webcast on January 15, management said that after reviewing the numbers for the past few weeks, they found no specific reason for why the comps came in softer. Perhaps it was external factors such as market volatility or the general promotional environment. But the point is that there is nothing to indicate that this is the start of a worrying downward trend (see below).

Source: Elle Investments, company filings

There is a lot to like about entering a position at this point. Management has proven its commitment to deleveraging, paying down about $300M in debt over the past 12 months. Assuming earnings stay flat for next year, adjusted EPS of $2.28/share and the current price of $11.97/share (as of January 15) gives a forward P/E of 5. And the $9M spent on servicing the dividend every quarter seems safely covered, giving investors a nice 6% yield for holding the stock while waiting for retracement.

In the past few weeks, TLRD has lowered their adjusted EPS guidance midpoint 6%, from $2.42/share to $2.28/share, and the stock sold off 40%. The stock price movement does not seem proportional to the news, and so we think the probability for some upwards retracement is high.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLRD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The Elle Investments portfolio is managed utilizing a variety of strategies (quantitative, contrarian, event-driven, etc.). The commentary presented here is for research purposes and is not to be taken as investment advice. Readers are expected to perform their own due diligence and/or hire an investment professional prior to entering/exiting positions. Published research ideas are related to the specific market price and publicly available information at the time of article submission. In order to maximize returns for clients, Elle Investments will enter/exit positions without further notice.