Can The Rally In The Pound Continue?

The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (FXB), which tracks the British pound against the US dollar, is up 3.04% over the past month. This rally follows a yearlong decline in 2018, with 'Brexit' developments proving to be the main driver of the currency. Interestingly, the pound did not slump following the rejection of Prime Minister May's Brexit deal and instead rallied higher. This article assesses whether this rally in the FXB ETF can continue.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Prospectus Review

According to the fund's prospectus, the ETF tracks the value of the British pound against the US dollar. The strategy does not involve the use of derivatives but simply involves buying pounds using US dollars. Consequently, the holdings of the fund do not include any futures or options but simply consist of cash held in pounds. The annual net expense ratio of the ETF is 0.40%.

Risk Note from the FXB Prospectus:

The trustee will sell pounds held by the trust to pay trust expenses, if any, incurred in USD, irrespective of then-current pound prices. The trust is not actively managed and no attempt will be made to buy or sell pounds to protect against or to take advantage of fluctuations in the price of the pounds. Consequently, if the trust incurs expenses in USD, its pounds may be sold at a time when the pound price is low, resulting in a negative effect on the value of the shares.

Note that the fund also incurs tracking errors, which is evident (from the table below) in the differences of returns of the fund market price in comparison to the return of its underlying index, Reuters British Pound Closing Spot Rate.

Source: ishares.com

Though I believe the ETF still offers a convenient investment/trading vehicle for those who want to make large bets on the GBP/USD rate, as opposed to having to buy and sell the physical currencies at Currency Exchanges.

The reason I have distinctively chosen this particular ETF is due to the fact that it is the only one that offers non-leveraged exposure to the pound. Furthermore, according to data from ETFdb.com, it is also the ETF with the largest level of Assets Under Management (AUM). I consider AUM as a good indicator of how successful the fund has been in implementing its strategy to deliver on its objectives for investors. The higher its AUM, the more investors have allocated their capital towards the fund due to effective management. The fund also has the highest average daily trading volume, making it easier to buy and sell shares in the ETF, thereby lowering liquidity risk.

On Jan. 15, 2019, May's Brexit deal was widely rejected by a margin of 230 votes. This undoubtedly raises uncertainty, which triggered the pound to slump 1% following the news. However, it managed to rally back and recover all its losses by the end of the trading day, with the FXB ETF closing in positive territory by 10 basis points. One of the reasons for this recovery rally is the notion that traders that had short positions on the pound may have decided to 'short cover', whereby they close their short positions, now that the event they had been anticipating had finally occurred. Moreover, while the defeat of the Brexit deal results in more gloomy conditions for the EU, market participants believed that this event could lead to a potential second referendum vote, which could result in a no Brexit at all. This optimism encouraged bullish bets on the pound as well, which drove the recovery rally.

At the moment, there are two possible scenarios going ahead, either a no Brexit at all or a dreaded no-deal Brexit. While the pound has remained resilient following the vote, investors should keep in mind that this scenario will aggravate uncertainty for businesses across the UK and could discourage them from engaging in capex and employment activity. Moreover, in the event that there is no second referendum and Britain ends up leaving the EU with no deal in place, then this would be an unprecedented event that would further worsen uncertainty.

Hence, with Brexit developments not getting any better, businesses could likely remain reluctant to engage in large scale expenditure and would consequently undermine economic conditions. Weaker economic data will undoubtedly force the Bank of England (BoE) to turn significantly more dovish and aim to keep monetary policy conditions as accommodative as possible, which would weaken the pound. In fact, in November 2018, BoE governor Mark Carney warned that in case of a no-deal Brexit, GDP could fall by as much as 8% in the first quarter of this year. Given that the recent Brexit deal rejection has brought us one step closer to this scenario, the BoE will most certainly be keeping monetary policy conditions loose, which would put downward pressure on the pound and consequently, the FXB ETF.

Bottom Line

While the pound has remained resilient amid anticipation of a second referendum resulting in a no Brexit scenario, investors should beware of downward pressure on the pound going forward as economic conditions deteriorate. I believe the direction of the FXB has only become more uncertain following the rejection of May's deal and investors should keep a close eye on political developments (second referendum or no deal-Brexit) to determine whether to invest in the FXB ETF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.