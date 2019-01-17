Trulieve Profitably Dominates Medical Marijuana Market In Florida

Trulieve is adding about 10,000 new customers a month to its 120,000+ customer base.

Trulieve accounts for about 67% of all medical marijuana sales in Florida

The "official head office" of Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) is in Quincy, Florida, which at one time was known as the richest town per capita in the United States. Quincy earned that reputation during the Great Depression of the 1920s and 1930s when a banker named Pat Munroe urged everyone he knew to buy Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) shares. He was convinced that Coca-Cola would be a huge success, because he noticed people were willing to spend their last nickel to buy a bottle. He was so convinced about Coca-Cola's bright future that he told people he would lend them money to buy the stock. He was a trusted banker, and many townspeople took his advice.

At least 67 people amassed significant fortunes, and they became known worldwide as Quincy's "Coca-Cola Millionaires." A single share bought during the depression for $20 is worth more than $10 million today, and its owner would be receiving about $300,000 a year in dividends.

Perhaps history is repeating itself, and future generations will talk glowingly about Quincy's "Trulieve Marijuana Millionaires." Interestingly, it would do wonders for Quincy's fame if Coca-Cola changed its corporate position on marijuana, joined the cannabis feeding frenzy and bought Trulieve!

Florida Law on Cannabis Use

The Florida legislature enacted the Compassionate Medical Cannabis Act (CUA) effective June 16, 2014, Chapter 381.986, Florida Statutes, which allowed the sale of "low-THC cannabis" (below 0.8% THC) to patients diagnosed with severe seizures or muscle spasms and cancer. Concurrently, the Florida Department of Health adopted Chapter 64-4, Florida Administrative Code, to implement the ACT.

The 2016 Florida Legislature passed House Bill 307, which among other things, amended CUA to allow sales of full-strength marijuana, termed "medical cannabis," to only terminally ill patients who had been diagnosed by two physicians. That Bill was codified at Sections 381.986 and 499.0295 of the Florida Statutes effective March 25, 2016.

Florida citizens seeking treatment were not satisfied with their access to medical marijuana under the 2014 and 2016 legislation. Accordingly, an amendment to add medical marijuana access to the Florida Constitution was put on the 2016 general election ballot (Amendment 2). On November 8, 2016, 71.3% of Florida voters approved that constitutional amendment. Floridians' right of access to medical marijuana now appears in Article X, Section 29 of the Constitution, which is titled "Medical Marijuana Production, Possession and Use."

Unlike other constitutional amendments, the voters directed the executive branch on its role in implementing the access of qualifying patients to medical marijuana. Specifically, the amendment set forth the actions the Department of Health was to take in setting up the registry for qualifying patients and their certifying physicians. The amendment also stipulated guidelines to register those involved in growing and providing patients with the medical marijuana needed for treatment. Voters inserted in the Constitutional Amendment a proviso prohibiting the legislature from enacting any provision inconsistent with the voter-adopted unlimited access system.

In 2017, the Florida legislature passed SB 8-A, a 48 page statute known as the medical marijuana implementing bill. It was signed into law by Governor Rick Scott on June 23, 2017. Among other things, the 2017 Law established limits on the number of growers, number of dispensaries, location of dispensaries and prohibited the sale and consumption of buds/flowers. It also prohibited residents from growing their own marijuana.

Process for People to Obtain Marijuana in Florida

Under Florida's 2017 law, only Florida residents are eligible to obtain medical marijuana. A resident is required to see an approved physician and be diagnosed as having a qualifying condition. The physician makes their determination based on examining the person and reviewing their medical history. The physician then certifies the patient by notifying the Florida Department of Health, Office of Medical Marijuana Use of their diagnosis and stipulates the types of administration (e.g. topical, oral, inhalation) and number of milligrams per day a patient can obtain under the program.

A physician's order is valid for 70 days and must be refreshed by the physician with the Office of Medical Marijuana Use. All physician certifications expire in 210 days.

Physicians typically charge $250 to make an initial diagnosis, $100 for each 70 day follow-up and another $250 for a 210 day re-certification. A Florida resident who uses medical marijuana for a full year can therefore expect to pay physician fees of $900 in a one year period. Physicians normally accept credit cards.

Following their initial diagnosis, a patient completes a Florida Department of Health, Office of Medical Marijuana Use application and transmits that form along with $75 and a copy of their Florida driver license to Tallahassee. The application can be completed online and the registration fee can be paid with a credit card. An applicant usually receives their patient registry identification card within two weeks, and the card is good for one year from the date of issuance.

Per the aforementioned amounts, Florida residents have to pay about $325 before they get any medical cannabis ($250 to Physician + $75 to State). On their first trip to the dispensary, a patient is likely to spend about $150 for a one month supply of medical marijuana. A patient will therefore have to spend about $475 to get their first medical marijuana product.

If the average patient spends $150 per month at a dispensary, then during a year of use, they will spend $2,775 as follows: $900 going to physicians, $75 to the State and $1,800 ($150 per month) for medical marijuana. These outlays are not covered by insurance; therefore, medical marijuana use in Florida is costly.

Only cash payments are accepted at dispensaries and all purchases are recorded by the Florida Department of Health, Office of Medical Marijuana Use. The number of milligrams dispensed, the category of cannabis (either low-THC or medical cannabis) and the type of product (tincture, ointment, etc.) are all recorded in the Florida Department of Health registry for each patient transaction.

Typical Florida Dispensary

The layout of a typical Florida medical marijuana dispensary is similar to a jewelry store with display cases surrounding sales personnel. Current activity in a Florida dispensary is like that experienced decades ago in banks on payday when workers received actual checks and went to banks to cash them.

Sales people in a dispensary stand behind waist-high display counters where they help customers select product, accept cash, and hand customers change along with their requested product. ATM machines are actually inside some dispensaries.

The dollar amount of business transacted in a dispensary dwarfs any traditional retail establishment. If there was one word to describe a Florida marijuana dispensary today, it would be "ka-ching."

Willie "The Actor" Sutton, an often convicted bank robber, when asked why he insisted on robbing banks once replied - "because that's where the money is." Well, if Willie were alive today, he would not waste his time robbing banks; instead, he would be targeting medical marijuana dispensaries in Florida.

It is intuitively obvious that federal law needs to be changed to permit use of credit cards to protect employees and customers at medical marijuana dispensaries. The presence of massive amounts of cash at a dispensary invites internal and external threats that require extreme vigilance. For this reason, dispensaries have armed security guards.

For those not wanting to use cash, they can use a mobile payment app, CanPay. This Colorado-based online payment service is available in Florida to buy Trulieve products in the dispensary or upon delivery. Orders are delivered by the Trulieve dispensary nearest to the patient in company vehicles. The customer can use cash or CanPay to pay the Trulieve driver for their marijuana product.

To handle its cash, Trulieve has established a relationship with a Florida state-chartered bank that is willing to accept its deposits. Banks in other states, where cannabis is legal, are reportedly converting from national charters to state charters, since the former are federally chartered and face severe potential penalties if they conduct any business with cannabis companies.

Cannabis Regulations in Florida

Florida's 2014 Compassionate Care Act (CUA) created a competitive licensing structure allowing for one vertically integrated license to be awarded in each of five designated regions of the state. Applicants were restricted to nurseries that had at least 400,000 nursery plants in production and had been a registered nursery for at least 30 continuous years. Applicants also had to provide a $5 million performance bond. In addition to granting licenses, CUA also created the Florida state registry to track dispensations of cannabis.

The 2017 Law passed by the Florida Legislature provided for another four fully integrated licenses to be issued for every 100,000 patients added to the registry. They also limited license holders to a maximum of 25 dispensaries, but allowed them to add five more retail locations for every 100,000 patients added to the licensed entity's registry.

Dispensaries are only allowed to sell cannabis products derived from plants grown in Florida by licensed nurseries. There is no state-imposed limitation on the permitted size of cultivation or processing facilities, nor is there a limit on the number of plants that may be grown at a nursery.

Florida's First Licensed Medical Marijuana Company

Trulieve, Inc. is a Florida corporation created when three large, family-run nurseries in northwest Florida united to obtain the sole, vertically integrated license to be awarded for the northwest Florida region. Trulieve was the brainchild of George Hackney Sr., the owner of Hackney Nursery in Quincy, Florida who conducted extensive research and determined medicinal marijuana could help people deal with illness. He realized there were only five nurseries in the northwest region of Florida that were qualified to apply for the CUA license. He then convinced Richard May of May Nursery in Havana, Florida and Thad Beshears of Simpson Nursery in Monticello, Florida that they needed to team up and submit an application.

On November 23, 2015, Trulieve, Inc. was awarded the first medical cannabis license by the State of Florida. It would become the first licensee to have cultivation facilities up and running; the first to serve a patient; the first to open a dispensary (July 2016); and, the first to make a home delivery.

Once their license was awarded, the nurserymen decided their expertise in cultivation and growing alone was not enough to build a successful firm. They decided they needed people who could plan, organize, lead and control the business. Accordingly, they hired Ms. Kim Rivers as CEO and Jason Pernell as COO.

Trulieve is now a vertically integrated "seed to sale" company that cultivates and produces all of its products in-house. It then distributes products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout Florida, as well as directly to Florida residents via home delivery. Its private labeled, medical-grade cannabis products number 125+ SKUs, including nasal sprays, capsules, concentrates, syringes, topical creams, tinctures and vape cartridges. Trulieve, Inc. cultivates, produces and sells medicinal cannabis products throughout Florida.

The sale of smokable flower is not permitted under Florida law; however, cannabis flower can be sold in a tamper-proof container intended for vaporizing. Trulieve has developed and is selling a product that meets this requirement.

Edible products were authorized by the Florida Legislature in the 2017 Law and are pending rulemaking by the State Department of Health, which has held workshops regarding edibles but has not yet drafted the contemplated regulations. Hydrocarbon extracted products were also contemplated in the 2017 Law and are awaiting rulemaking by the Health Department.

On June 2, 2018, Trulieve, in anticipation of cannabis-infused edible products being approved, executed a Trademark Licensing Agreement with Bhang Corporation ("Bhang"). Pursuant to the Agreement and contingent upon approval by the Office of Medical Marijuana Use, Trulieve will manufacture the Bhang edibles line of cannabis products and distribute those products in Trulieve stores. Bhang has developed an award-winning line of cannabis chocolate bars as well as gums and mouth sprays.

Florida Marijuana Laws are Changing

Only companies licensed by the Florida Department of Health are currently allowed to grow marijuana in the state. It is unlawful for any person to engage in the production, preparation, packaging, labeling or re-labeling, propagation, compounding, cultivating, growing, conversion or processing of cannabis in Florida whether for personal use or sale.

Florida municipalities are allowed to ban dispensaries within their jurisdiction. Municipalities that prohibit dispensaries in southeast Florida include Jupiter, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Mangonia Park, Palm Beach Gardens, Royal Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, Sunrise, Margate and Coral Springs.

Numerous lawsuits have been filed in State courts against Florida's medical marijuana laws and plaintiffs have generally won. Court decisions frequently stated that laws imposed by the State thwarted the will of the people who had voted overwhelmingly to legalize the use of marijuana for medical purposes. The decisions in all these cases were appealed by the State of Florida during the administration of Governor Scott, and those appeals are pending.

One case decided on January 2, 2019, is particularly significant since it involves Trulieve. Judge Karen Gievers of the Florida's 2nd Judicial Circuit in Leon County in the case of George Hackney, Inc., d/b/a Trulieve as Plaintiff v Florida Department of Health as defendant rendered Judgment for Trulieve. The judge ruled that Florida's Constitution does not allow the State to determine the number of dispensaries that a company can have. Judge Gievers stated Trulieve "is entitled to be registered and operate as many (locations) as it wishes." In her ruling, she stated the Department of Health and the Legislature had failed to comply with the voter approved amendment and the 2017 Law was unconstitutional.

If the above Trulieve ruling stands and the new administration in Tallahassee drops all the appeals the State filed in marijuana cases, then Florida will be flooded with medical marijuana. The number of growers, extractors, distributors, dispensaries and consumers will increase dramatically. Edibles will explode onto the market along with actual flower.

All indications are that decisions on the appeals will soon be made in Tallahassee. Speaking to reporters after an inaugural event on January 5th, then Governor-elect Ron DeSantis said his early actions will include announcing his administration's stance on the medical marijuana lawsuits. At the same time, Governor DeSantis said he is not committed to upholding Florida's ban on smoking medical marijuana and that he will make an announcement on that matter within a week or two.

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez recently said Governor DeSantis is considering a number of options, including dropping the appeals. Additionally, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried (a former medical marijuana lobbyist) is on record favoring the transfer of medical marijuana regulation from the Department of Health to the Department of Agriculture.

Trulieve shareholders would likely benefit the most if Judge Gievers' ruling is not appealed, but all the other appeals are allowed to continue. Trulieve could then establish dispensaries throughout Florida without fear of new competitors entering the medical marijuana space. The fact is that Trulieve has done extremely well and has benefited greatly from Florida's current medical marijuana laws.

Trulieve Cannabis Corporation Formed in Reverse Merger

At the present time, there are almost 400 publicly traded cannabis companies and fewer than 20 trade on the major U.S. Exchanges. Almost all the companies trade on either the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and are cross-listed on the over-the-counter market (OTC) in the United States.

The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) no longer allows their listed companies to engage in the cannabis business in the U.S. As a result, in 2018, Aphria divested Liberty Health Sciences, a vertically integrated medical marijuana company in Florida, to stay listed on the TSX.

In the past, investors have tended to distrust companies that listed their securities on foreign stock exchanges. The truth is that U.S. investment and commercial banks have shied away from cannabis companies because of cannabis being categorized as an illegal substance at the federal level.

Increasingly, cannabis companies that want to get shares listed on an exchange are turning to Canada and utilizing the reverse takeover strategy. While viewed with suspicion by some investors, this method speeds up and simplifies the process of going public. Furthermore, a number of Canadian cannabis companies, including Tilray (TLRY), Cronos (CRON), Canopy Growth (CGC), Aurora (ACB), and Aphria (APHA) have been able to migrate to the NYSE and NASDAQ after first trading in Canada.

Schyan Exploration Inc., a non-operating British Colombia company, merged its wholly owned subsidiary Subco with Trulieve, Inc., a Florida corporation, on September 21, 2018. Pursuant to the transaction, Trulieve, Inc. of Florida became a wholly owned subsidiary of Schyan Exploration, which changed its name to Trulieve Cannabis Corporation. Trulieve's "head office" is located in Quincy, Florida, but its "officially registered office" is in Vancouver, British Columbia.

In connection with the reverse merger, Trulieve Cannabis Corporation created three classes of common stock: Super Voting Shares (SVS), Multiple Voting Shares (MVS), and Subordinated Voting Shares (SUB). Schyan owners were given 200,000 SUB shares as payment for selling their corporation and 10,927,500 SUB shares were sold in a brokered private placement at C$6 per share. Buyers of issued 3,573,450 of the SUB shares immediately converted their shares into 35,734.50 MVS shares.

Canaccord Genuity Corporation (OTCPK:CCORF) and GMP Securities L.P. were the lead agents in the offering. The gross proceeds amounted to $50,625,000 (C$65,565,000) and after transactions costs resulted in net proceeds of $47,466,943. The investment bankers were granted 535,446 broker warrants exercisable at any time prior to September 21, 2020, permitting them to acquire an equal number of shares at a price of C$6.00.

In October 2018, 321,268 broker warrants were exercised. The total number of SUB shares available to trade immediately after the warrants were exercised was 7,875,314.

Trulieve shares are listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) where they began trading on September 24, 2018, under the symbol TRUL. In the United States, Trulieve shares trade on the over-the-counter (OTC) market under the symbol TCNNF.

Management stated the money raised in the Trulieve offering was to fund added grow and production capacity, retire debt and finance expansion into new markets. The reverse merger created a market for otherwise illiquid Trulieve, Inc. shares owned by Quincy insiders who became multimillionaires while maintaining control. The general public received Subordinated (SUB) shares entitling them to one vote per share, while the insiders got Super Voting Shares (SVS) and Multiple Voting Shares (MVS) entitling them to 200 and 100 votes per share, respectively.

A total of 852,466 SVS shares were issued to Ms. Kim Rivers, Ben Atkins, Thad Beshears, George Hackney, Jason Pernell and Richard May who were all directors of Trulieve. A total of 170,102.50 MVS shares were issued to other Trulieve insiders. Each SVS share is convertible into one MVS share, and each MVS share is convertible into 100 SUB shares. Owners can convert their shares whenever they want; however, conversion of all these shares into SUB shares becomes mandatory on March 21, 2021. Owners of the SVS and MVS shares essentially paid about $44 million for those shares or about $0.43 per share based on Trulieve's capital and retained earnings at the time of the merger.

In addition to the SVS and MVS shares, 10,981,090 warrants were awarded to George Hackney, Jr., Jason Pernell, Craig Kirkland, Jordan Atkins, Ben Atkins and Kim Rivers in exchange for the Trulieve, Inc. warrants they were awarded in June 2018. The warrants are exercisable to acquire such number of SUB shares, in the aggregate, as is equivalent to 8.0% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Trulieve at an exercise price per share to be determined had Trulieve had a market cap value of US $500,000,000. The warrants are not exercisable until March 24, 2020.

If the owners of the SVS shares, MVS shares and warrants converted to SUB shares at the time of the public offering, they would have had 102,256,850 SUB shares or 93.12% of all SUB shares. Accordingly, SUB shares issued in the public offering, also known as the tradeable float, amounted to only about 7% of the Trulieve's equity.

The fact that the insiders maintain voting control and Trulieve only issued a small percentage of its common shares to the public is a trademark of companies going public during the past several years in the United States and Canada. Trulieve's percentage is not vastly different than Acreage Holdings or Tilray, which immediately following their IPOs had tradeable float percentages of 11% and 9.8% of their common stock, respectively. The existence of small float percentages does introduce the possibility of significant volatility in a stock price, especially in situations where investors either want to buy or sell a large number of shares.

Tilray, which has 81.7% of its equity owned by one holder, has been particularly susceptible to wild swings in its stock price. Its IPO was at $17, and it reached the mid-$30s in August 2018. However, on September 19, 2018, it traded at $300/share intraday before falling back to close at $214 per share.

Lock-Up Considerations

The directors, officers and certain shareholders of Trulieve entered into 120-day lock-up agreements concurrent with the SUB offering. Such lock-ups are a normal part of public offerings. Investment bankers insist on lock-ups to prevent insider selling pressure, while they themselves are selling newly issued shares. The Trulieve lock-ups are scheduled to end 120 days following September 24, 2018, which was the escrow release date.

Accordingly, the originally established lock-up is set to expire on January 25, 2019, at which time about 102 million shares will become eligible to sell on the CSE, where there are only about 7.9 million tradeable shares. Unlike lock-up provisions contained in other IPOs, there were no limits imposed on the percentage of a Trulieve insider's shares that they could sell at different intervals. By contrast, in the Acreage Holdings IPO a holder was limited to selling no more than 5% of their shares in the 2-4 month period after the IPO closing, no more than 15% in the 4-6 month period and 100% after 6 months.

In recognition of a looming problem on the lock-up expiration that would cause the stock to fall like a rock on insider sales, on January 16, 2019, Trulieve announced that the Company "founders" entered into voluntary lock-up agreements with the Company in respect to 75,510,694 subordinate voting shares (on an as-if converted basis), representing 68.6% of the subordinate voting shares of the Company, assuming the conversion of all issued and outstanding multiple voting and super voting shares of the Company. The voluntary lock-up agreements stipulate that these shareholders will not offer to sell, contract to sell or otherwise dispose of any Trulieve securities, or enter into any transaction to such effect, directly or indirectly, in addition to other restrictions, on or before July 25, 2019. In making this announcement, the CEO said the agreement was designed to show the confidence of the "founders" in future of Trulieve and their desire to take a responsible approach to managing its share float.

While these agreements provide some comfort, "non-founder" shares are not covered by the agreements. There are about 26.7 million shares owned by "non-founders" that, therefore, become available for sale on January 25, 2019. These "non-owner" shares are 3.4 times the current tradeable float of 7.9 million shares and equal 267 times average daily trading volume.

Investors normally expect a stock to decline in price whenever a lock-up expires. The extent of any decline is largely dependent on the number of shares sold relative to average daily trading volume. The tendency for people to sell when their lock-up expires is a function of their cost basis relative to the trading price and the percentage of their net worth in that stock. If a person has 95% of their net worth in a single stock and their cost basis is well below the market price, they will have a greater tendency to sell than a person who has only 10% of their net worth invested in that stock. People who have great wealth are also less likely to sell immediately following lock-up expiration.

Some investors actually look on lock-up expiration as a time to acquire stock at a depressed price caused solely by insiders selling to diversify their investments. Investors are also likely to be able to acquire a greater number of shares than they otherwise might because sale of lock-up shares increases the shares available in the market.

Trulieve shares do not enjoy great liquidity as evidenced by the fact that the spread between bid and asked price is quite wide. Furthermore, only about 100,000 shares of TCNNF trade each day on the U.S. OTC market. Such volume equates to only about $1 million worth of Trulieve stock trading per day. As a result of its miniscule volume, modest orders will move Trulieve's share price; therefore, all orders for Trulieve shares need to be limit orders.

It is extremely likely that, when their lock-ups expire, a number of "non-founders" will sell shares. Their sales will put considerable downward pressure on Trulieve stock because the market for its shares is thin. These sales are likely to take months to execute because of the low volume of trading; unless, some deep-pocketed investor decides to opportunistically establish a significant ownership position in Trulieve. The coming sales by insiders should not be taken as a negative for the company's outlook. In fact, any weakness should be viewed by investors as a buying opportunity, since it will be caused by an understandable desire of holders to diversify their investments.

The reverse merger created a new group of paper Quincy millionaires who the town can claim are "Trulieve Marijuana Millionaires." George Hackney, Thad Beshears and Richard May, owners of the original three nurseries who banded together to form Trulieve, Inc., each ended up with about 15 million SVS shares worth about $120 million; and, as is said in a famous ad - "they earned it."

The three nurserymen who founded Trulieve have been incredibly generous in sharing their wealth. In less than three years, they have given up about 59% of their equity as evidenced by the fact that they now own only about 41% of the company. The single greatest beneficiary of their largess has been Ms. Kim Rivers, the CEO. When the public offering closed, Ms. Rivers owned 159,867 SVS shares, 5,802 MVS shares and 2,811,159 warrants. If she converted all her holdings to SUB shares, she would have 19,378,059 shares worth $170.5 million at the end of 2018.

All of the officers and directors of Trulieve are Americans, none are Canadians. The fact that Trulieve is a Canadian corporation is an anomaly; it has nothing in common with other Canadian cannabis companies like Canopy Growth, Aphria, Aurora, et cetera other than the fact that Trulieve's official corporate office is in British Columbia, where it has no people. Trulieve's roots are in Florida where it was born.

Trulieve Dominates Florida

Trulieve, Inc. had two medical marijuana dispensaries at the end of 2016, 13 at the end of 2017 and 23 at the end of 2018. By the end of Q1 2019, the company expects to have 30 dispensaries, which is the maximum number of Trulieve dispensaries allowed under the 2017 Florida Law. However, if Trulieve's previously mentioned 2nd Judicial Circuit Court victory is allowed to stand, then it can add as many dispensaries as it wants. Trulieve says that 90% of all its sales are currently made at its dispensaries so being able to add dispensaries is significantly positive.

On December 31, 2018, there were 209,940 patients registered to receive medical marijuana with the State of Florida, Office of Medical Marijuana Use and more than 700 residents were registering every day. Expectations are that patient growth will continue to accelerate as marijuana use for the treatment of various ailments becomes more commonplace and as word spreads of someone finally getting relief from pain, insomnia, anxiety, etc. Senior citizens are likely to account for a disproportionate share of the growth in number of patients, because they have a higher incidence of arthritic pain. Diagnosis of arthritis is the most frequent reason cited by physicians in qualifying patients to receive medical marijuana. The fact that the elderly account for about 19% of Florida's more than 21 million residents makes Florida prime territory for a medical marijuana company.

Trulieve itself has more than 120,000 patients and has said its average patient visits one of their dispensaries 1.83 times per month. During Q3 of 2018, Trulieve was adding about 2,200 new patients per week, but during the first three weeks of November, it added between 3,000 and 4,200 per week.

Canopy Growth, which has a market capitalization of $13 billion, only has about 90,000 medical marijuana customers; and, Aurora, which has a market capitalization of $6.4 billion, only has about 70,000. Trulieve, therefore, has 1.3 times the number of medical marijuana customers as Canopy and 1.7 times the number of customers of Aurora. Trulieve's market capitalization of $900 million at the end of 2018 should clearly be much higher based a comparison of the number of customers.

Trulieve's dominant market position is illustrated by the fact that it sold 67% of all milligrams of cannabis distributed in Florida during the first nine months of 2018 according to the Office of Medical Marijuana Use. By comparison, the next largest company accounted for only about 11%. Companies competing with Trulieve include Surterra, Liberty Health Sciences, Knox, Curaleaf, Grow Healthy, The Green Solution, Columbia Care, Altmed and Vidacann.

Trulieve is clearly the dominant medical marijuana company in Florida, and no other company is even close. The odds of Trulieve retaining such a huge market share going forward is remote; however, the Florida market is growing so fast that Trulieve should enjoy continued rapid growth in revenue, profits and operating free cash flow for the foreseeable future.

2018 Revenue, Income, Cash Flow

For the recently reported three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2018, Trulieve reported actual sales revenue of $28.3 million and $66.9 million, respectively. Its gross profit, which includes the change in fair value of biologicals, was $35.8 million and $71.8 million for the same three and nine-month periods.

Trulieve's revenue and gross profit in the September quarter dwarfed Canopy, Tilray, Aurora, Aphria and Cronos. These much ballyhooed Canadian cannabis companies showed the following respective results (in millions) for revenue and gross profit: Canopy $23.3 and -$34.0; Tilray $10.0 and -$20.0; Aurora $26.5 and $8.0; Aphria $24.5 and $5.9; and Cronos $3.7 and $2.1. All these results were for their quarters ended September 30, 2018 except for Aphria's results which were for its quarter ended November 30, 2018. Furthermore, their above results are in Canadian dollars which are worth only about $0.75 USD, so the extent to which Trulieve outperformed these companies in sales and gross profit is actually much greater than the raw numbers indicate.

Trulieve's net income after taxes (NIAT) amounted to $17.5 million and $32.3 million for the three and nine month periods ended September 30,2018. If Trulieve's Q4 matched its Q3, it would report NIAT of about $49.8 million or $0.45 per share for fiscal 2018 on its approximately 110 million fully-diluted shares outstanding.

TCNNF closed at $8.08 on December 31, 2018; therefore, Trulieve's actual PE ratio was about 18 at the end of 2018. By comparison, virtually all of its competitor's shares trade with PEs of infinity, since they have no earnings! For example, Canopy Growth reported a loss of C$330 million for its quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Importantly, Trulieve also stands out from other cannabis companies by generating positive operating free cash flow. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, Trulieve reported net cash provided from operations of $17,184,783, which represented 53.2% of its NIAT. Tilray for the same time period reported negative operating cash flow of C$26 million; Canopy for its six months ended September 30, 2018, reported negative operating cash flow of C$198 million; and Aurora for its three months ended September 30th reported negative operating cash flow of C$69 million; and Aphria for the six months ended November 30th reported negative operating cash flow C$16 million.

At a time when investors are asking if or when Canadian cannabis companies will earn a profit and experience positive free cash flow, Trulieve stands out as a rare example of a company that has already achieved those mileposts. It is a vertically integrated, pure cannabis play that has significant profits and positive net operating free cash flow with 100% of its sales in the rapidly growing Florida medical marijuana market.

Outlook for 2019 and 2020 Revenue and Income

Trulieve's CEO, Kim Rivers, in an interview published on November 22, 2018 in newcannabisventures.com projected revenue of $214 million for fiscal year 2019 and $291 million in 2020. On the Trulieve website she also predicted gross profit of $145.3 million and $197.4 million for those two years.

Trulieve's NIAT was 45% of its gross profit for the first three quarters of 2018 and 49% in Q3. Trulieve should therefore be able to bring at least 45% of its gross profit to the bottom line. If it achieved 45% then its NIAT would equal $65.4 million in 2019 and $88.8 million in 2020. Earnings of that size would equal earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 in 2019 and $0.81 in 2020. At its year end 2018 price of $8.08, TCNNF was therefore trading at 13.5 times 2019 expected earnings and 10 times expected 2020 earnings.

These management projections were based on Trulieve being limited to 30 dispensaries. Given Judge Gievers ruling that Trulieve can have as many dispensaries as it wants, the above revenue, profit and EPS estimates made by Trulieve management are likely to be very conservative.

Maximum Revenue, Earnings, and Cash Flow

Trulieve now operates 627,400 square feet of cannabis cultivation facilities across three sites, which have abundant acreage for further expansion. Per Florida law, these are enclosed structures operating as indoor and greenhouse type grows. Management estimates its facilities grow about 30,000 kilograms (1,000 grams per kilo) of cannabis annually, which it transforms into 125+ cannabis products it sells patients.

Trulieve has said that each gram of cannabis harvested gives rise to about $80 in sales. Accordingly, Trulieve could theoretically generate maximum sales revenue of $2.4 billion ($80 x 30 million grams) if it operated its nurseries at capacity and sold 100% of its marijuana products.

If Trulieve can maintain recent margins when operating at maximum capacity then it could produce incredible results. If its 2019 estimate of a gross margin of 67.8% is applied to $2.4 billion in sales, then gross profit would amount to $1.627 billion. Recent results show that NIAT has been about 45% of gross profit; and, if that percentage is applied to the maximum gross profit, then net income after taxes would amount to $732 million ($1.627B x 0.45). The EPS on 110 million shares outstanding would be $6.54 per share. Accordingly, at the end of 2018 TCNNF was trading at 1.24 times its maximum theoretical EPS given the existing acreage it is cultivating. EPS would obviously increase if cultivation capacity and sales increased.

Knowing what the maximum financial results are is important because it encourages people and companies to reach higher than they otherwise might. This exercise suggests Trulieve has huge upside potential in Florida if sales continue to grow and margins are maintained.

Real Growth

In contrast to other publicly traded cannabis companies, all Trulieve's growth through the third quarter of 2018 was internally generated. It did not buy its growth by acquiring other companies or assets at more than their value. As a result, Trulieve's balance sheet is not littered with "goodwill" and other intangible assets. In fact, as of September 30, 2018, its only goodwill and intangible asset was its tradename, which was carried on its books as a $1 million asset or 1.1% of its equity.

By comparison, Aphria has C$1.1 billion in goodwill and intangible assets, accounting for 51.5% of its equity. Canopy Growth has C$1.2 billion in goodwill and intangible assets, accounting for 67.5% of its equity. Aurora Cannabis, which might be called the Pac-Man of Canadian cannabis, has a mind-boggling C$3.5 billion in goodwill and intangibles on its balance sheet, accounting for 79.5% of its equity.

The existence of these disproportionately large nonearning assets could be a reason why whenever a rumor surfaces about a company being in talks to acquire Aurora or Aphria the rumor dies. In all likelihood the goodwill and intangible asset values shown on balance sheets of Aphria, Canopy and Aurora are vastly overvalued, regardless of any auditor assurance and/or investment banker fairness opinion.

The fact is that in the Canadian cannabis sector much of what is carried on company balance sheets is nothing more than the debris left behind after the investment bankers have cashed their checks and left. If auditors do their job properly, huge write-downs are inevitable; and, when they occur, company management will claim the write-offs are a non-event because company cash flow and operating income will not be affected. The truth is the write-downs will belatedly recognize that the company paid too much for past acquisitions at the expense of shareholders.

Trulieve's Birthplace

Trulieve grows plants, harvests buds, extracts oils, manufactures products, warehouses products, and sells those products through its own dispensaries. Of Trulieve's more than 1,200 full time personnel, about 60% are in retail, 23% in cultivation and 13% in production.

Trulieve is a labor intensive system of interconnected parts. Fortunately, however, it is located in Gadsden County, which has an abundance of available, relatively cheap labor. Gadsden County is one of the poorest counties in Florida and has a poverty rate of about 20% affecting one in five residents and one in three children. Only half of Gadsden high school students graduate.

The relationship between Gadsden County and Trulieve is indeed a symbiotic one that is benefitting both. The company is investing millions of dollars in the county as it experiences explosive growth in its marijuana business. It has acquired a number of vacant commercial properties in Quincy and the surrounding area, and also constructing new facilities. While many residents were initially opposed to marijuana, they now openly embrace the positive impact Trulieve is having on the area. All indications are Trulieve's positive impact will just continue, because its lifeblood is in the soil of Gadsden County. Unlike other businesses, it cannot pickup its cannabis plants and move to another state or foreign country.

Trulieve is by far the largest employer in Gadsden with more than 500 employees and its payroll continues to grow. Its impact on Quincy is equally significant since that town only has about 8,000 residents. Quincy and Gadsden County were once among the wealthiest counties in Florida due the area being in the Georgia-Florida Shade Tobacco District. Gadsden County's shade tobacco was used to wrap cigars sold all over the world. It is once again gaining prominence from an unlikely source.

Importance of Management

It is well understood that managerial attention is critical to the success of any business that is labor intensive. Trulieve management therefore has to keep a keen eye on operations in the nurseries, lab, warehouse and dispensaries. All these operations are important parts of the Trulieve engine; and, if one fails to perform, the engine will grind to a halt. Without flowers, there will be no product to sell; similarly, without extraction there will be no product. The importance of managerial oversight throughout the Trulieve organization cannot be overstated.

Trulieve management must at the same time stay abreast of changes in cultivation and harvesting to insure the grow operations are efficient. The founders must recognize they cannot rely on an abundance of high quality, cheap labor forever and that their knowledge of cultivation cannot be easily replicated. It is incumbent on them to be aware of cost effective mechanization and succession. It is doubtful, however, that successors will ever have the same degree of care as the founders.

Until now, Trulieve has been able to prosper in Florida because it had a huge first mover advantage. Being first out of the gate with little or no competition enabled Trulieve to succeed on a scale its founders probably never thought of in their wildest dreams.

Trulieve has had the proverbial "bird's nest on the ground" due to its great timing. Going forward, to maintain prosperity in a more competitive environment, Trulieve will have to differentiate itself by more than just packaging. It has already introduced a customer loyalty program to create a stickiness in its customer base.

The January 10, 2019, announcement of a deal with Sunshine Cannabis to develop a full suite of premium eponymous products based upon proprietary strains of cannabis is definitely a step in the right direction. The products are set to launch with Trulieve's signature TruPOD formula in the first of Sunshine Cannabis' proprietary strains, Sunshine Kush. The brand is expected to expand into more delivery methods along with Sunshine Cannabis branded merchandise and medical cannabis accessories and will be sold at Trulieve dispensaries and online. Customer loyalty programs and proprietary products will undoubtedly help shelter Trulieve as competition emerges in Florida.

If the 2nd Judicial Circuit decision is not appealed then Trulieve will be able to reach its stated goal of having 52 dispensaries by about the end of 2020. The number of dispensaries will be largely determined by the amount of flower produced and Trulieve's ability to convert that flower into marijuana products desired by customers.

It does no good to have a great location and no products to sell. In fact, it does significant harm because word will quickly spread on social media that Trulieve dispensaries are out of product and cannot be depended on to provide products on a consistent basis. The opening of new dispensaries cannot occur without adequate inventory and predictable flower production.

The disastrous rollout of recreational marijuana in Canada is a classic example of sellers vastly overestimating supply and causing considerable unrest among customers. Canadian cannabis company shareholders were also extremely disappointed when they realized their sales expectations were overly optimistic; and, as a result, share prices dropped significantly.

Beware of Investment Bankers

It is impossible to compare Trulieve to other publicly traded cannabis companies. At this moment, Trulieve is basking in profits, cash and Florida sunshine, while other companies wallow in a quagmire requiring massive amounts of cash to keep them afloat. In the near future, gullible investors will realize they have been patsies and they will stop buying the endless debt and equity issues of Canadian cannabis companies.

Trulieve's prosperity is due largely to the fact that its hardworking founders started the business with the intention of using their skills as nurserymen to help fellow Floridians deal with medical issues. Unlike most other Canadian cannabis companies, Trulieve was not started by promoters who knew nothing about cultivation and just wanted to make a quick buck. In fact, all Trulieve's early financing was from sweat equity or actual loans made to the company by the nurserymen themselves or their acquaintances.

Trulieve's roots and corporate culture run deep in the soil of Gadsden County where it enjoys a special interdependent relationship. The fact that its operating headquarters are in Quincy, Florida, the city of its birth and the home of Hackney Nursery, speaks volumes about the character of its founders, the importance of cultivation to company success and the ingrained sense of community. These valuable traits are found in no other publicly traded cannabis company.

Trulieve rests on the rock-solid foundation that George Hackney, Thad Beshears and Richard May laid as operating owners. Other companies in the cannabis sector are built by people capturing other people's money for the purpose of investing that money in land, labor and equipment along with buying other companies for the sole purpose of making themselves fortunes. The contrast between Trulieve and other marijuana companies speaks volumes and makes it the best investment in the cannabis space.

The fact that Trulieve has such a firm foundation is not a guarantee they can maintain it. At least one other company, Aphria, was started by nurserymen with good intentions only to see the company lose its way as financial sharpies took on executive decision-making power and began purchasing other cannabis operations throughout Canada and as far away as Jamaica, Argentina and Columbia at inflated prices with money obtained from unwitting investors.

The Canadian cannabis companies have been "gravy trains" for Canadian investment bankers who encouraged them to acquire other cannabis companies, while at the same time underwriting, the required financing. The investment bankers earned fees on the mergers and acquisitions then earned more money by underwriting debt and equity issues required to replenish cash positions at acquiring companies. It is a beautiful scheme that rests entirely on investors continuing to provide funds to acquiring companies that continually flare cash. It is like a "legal Ponzi scheme" supported by investors who hope to hit it big!

Canadian investment bankers have made and continue to make fortunes in the cannabis industry by promoting mergers and acquisitions. The fact that bankers have issued favorable fairness opinions as a part of the frenzied cannabis merger and acquisition activity should provide little or no comfort to buyers and investors.

With the exception of its reverse merger, SUB stock offering and listing on the CSE, Trulieve has escaped the clutches of the investment bankers. Going forward, however, Trulieve is bound to be approached by investment bankers who want to "help.'" Trulieve management must be on high alert when the investment bankers come to offer guidance and wisdom.

There can be no guarantee that Trulieve management will be able to avoid being entrapped by supposedly great opportunities offered them by investment bankers. Massive wealth like that now enjoyed by Quincy's "Trulieve Marijuana Millionaires" can cause people to get an inflated view of their personal abilities and do strange things.

The board of directors of Trulieve needs to be on high alert for carpetbagging investment bankers looking to make quick money by encouraging meritless expansion strategies, mergers and acquisitions. That path is already littered with corporate corpses and it would be a real shame if that happened to Trulieve.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCNNF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.