Comcast And Streaming: The Right Move

The company, with its X1 platform in the US and Sky in Europe, already has a large market of consumers to which it can sell subscriptions.

Streaming may be a popular trend at this point, but it is still valuable, and it is the right strategy for the company.

Introduction

Comcast (CMCSA) intends to formally enter the streaming business, according to recent news. SA initially captured a news item linked to Variety that indicates the cable company wants the service to be available to consumers sometime in 2020. That item centers on the preparations for a new organization of executive management relating to the initiative. A subsequent news item brought an NBCUniversal press release into the mix. Deadline also produced a post on the subject.

Every media company wants in on streaming, it seems. (For another example, see this item about Viacom's (VIA) (VIAB) own interest in this area). But even at this point, it remains an important area in which to invest capital.

Comcast is smart to do this. It has the cash flow and ability to get the service into the homes of millions of subscribers with its ad-supported approach. In this way, it will be able to compete with Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS). This makes the move high value to shareholders over the long term since Comcast will be able to develop a whole new business line that caters to existing subscribers and to those who do not subscribe to any of the company's services, as the streaming product will also be available over-the-top. Also, it allows the company to better exploit its recently-acquired asset, Sky. Given this new development, and the stock's current valuation (I have taken into consideration P/E and dividend yield on a relative basis), I am bullish on the shares, especially for long-term portfolios, even accounting for potential risks.

Comcast: Platforms, Content And Cash Flow

Comcast remains committed to providing platforms as well as content. The company is a multichannel video-programming network composed of many third-party brands, such as Disney's channels and Viacom's MTV networks. This bundling strategy has not been perceived in a positive light the last several years. Consumers find it too expensive. Comcast itself finds it difficult to negotiate with third-parties regarding increases in carriage fees. Consumers want to know why they have to watch ads when they pay a fee for the channels. But Comcast still finds the multichannel model necessary to generate recurring cash flows. There remains, nevertheless, a large base of loyal subscribers to which Comcast can market its services/content. Management itself doubled down on the strategy by seeking more subscribers via the Sky acquisition.

Back in October, Comcast reported Q3 net cash from operations to be $6 billion. Free cash flow was $3 billion. In the previous year's similar reporting period, operations cash was just over $5 billion and free cash was $2.3 billion. For the nine-month period, operational cash was $18.5 billion in Q3 2018 versus $15.9 billion in Q3 2017, and free cash was $10.5 billion versus $7.9 billion.

It can be seen that there is money to be made even with the unpopular cable bundle, and even in the post-Netflix world. I'd even argue that broadband could be considered a platform, considering one needs a way to pipe in the data sourced to all the streaming units. Comcast will be able to use the cash to fund content generation for the streaming unit.

The Decision To Create An Ad-Supported Option

Netflix made the decision to forego advertising. No one can argue with the results so far. Comcast, however, will allow its service to be accessed with advertising. This article over at Deadline implies a solid point: a critical mass of subscribers, achieved on an accelerated schedule, will mean all the difference. NBCUniversal CEO Stephen Burke gave the following quote: "We want to try to get a lot of scale quickly." Given the assets owned by Comcast, I'm confident this has a high chance of succeeding. The main criticism any new streaming service faces centers on the question of the viability of competing with Netflix and generating enough subscribers to fund content production. Considering how Comcast intends on playing this, the solution becomes obvious.

From what I have read, including in this CNBC item, consumers will be able to watch the service with ads for no charge if they are a Comcast customer. NBCUniversal also plans on allowing non-Comcast subscribers who are with other services, such as AT&T (T), to view the product. If a consumer would rather not have advertising in the mix, then a subscription option can be utilized. Those consumers who do not have a cable subscription can likewise subscribe in over-the-top fashion.

It is debatable whether or not, longer-term, that ad-supported is the ideal method of execution. What is not debatable is that issue of scale. Having these two options will allow Comcast to get the NBCUniversal service in as many homes as possible in a reasonable amount of time. Subscription paradigms as pioneered by Netflix are valuable and may ultimately rule the future, but there will always be room for advertising in some models.

What Comcast really should be thinking is that this is essentially a first bid in the streaming marketplace. Its new streaming service in 2020 probably won't be the same in 2025. One assumes an evolution will take place where more tiers may exist, perhaps themed to certain brands or price points. Imagine, for instance, considering Universal Pictures' relationship with Blumhouse Productions, a dedicated horror platform, one that might synergize nicely during Halloween season with Comcast's theme-park attractions.

Comcast had total video customers of 22 million, as of the Q3 report. That was a slight drop. A previously-linked Deadline piece said that adding Sky subscribers brings Comcast's reach to over 50 million. Between advertising sales and subscription fees, the streaming initiative seems like a smart bet.

More About Content

Content will ultimately be the key to success. To that end, NBCUniversal's CEO knows what he needs to do. An interview with Burke, conducted by The Hollywood Reporter, echoes sentiments he expressed to Deadline as well: popular programs such as The Office that run on other services (Office is currently at Netflix) may very well be taken back once their deals expire and placed on the NBCUniversal service. This is similar to the idea of AT&T, which owns Time Warner, taking Friends back from Netflix for its own direct-to-consumer play, or at the very least, focusing on non-exclusive transactions, as this Hollywood Reporter piece indicates. Future deals may indeed be more of the non-exclusive variety, which allows studios to take advantage of both selling to a third-party while retaining access to a coveted piece of content.

Perhaps the really exciting opportunity with movie content would be experimentation with distribution windows. This is something that many observers have mentioned, and I've been a proponent of collapsing the theatrical window for a long time. NBCUniversal would be wise to at least consider taking a hit like Jurassic World over to its service much more quickly than several months on. A move like this would significantly increase the value of a subscription in the eyes of the subscriber, in my opinion. With Disney stating it intends on defending theatrical windows, and with Netflix not exposed to blockbuster-film distribution, it would be an opportunity for Comcast to differentiate itself from the competition.

It should be kept in mind that Burke said that NBCUniversal will still market content to competitors. Exclusivity is an important part of any platform model, whether it be a broadcast network or a streaming service, but I've always been bullish on the idea of expanding revenue opportunities by selling content to as many parties as possible. Netflix, for instance, could create shows for NBC, if it wanted to, and then run them on its service later. Such an incubation step would generate new sales streams. As Stranger Things ages, it could be syndicated to cable and local station groups (Things has been released on disc, I should note).

The final thing I would like to mention about content is that Comcast's new streaming asset will allow for new blockbuster IP to be developed. This in turn may lead to new film franchises and merchandising opportunities. Just as Disney created a Marvel cinematic universe that extended to multiple series on ABC and Netflix, so too could Comcast synthesize a branded-world that heads to the multiplex and beyond.

Valuation

Comcast stock has a P/E ratio of 12.97 at the time of this writing. The S&P 500 has a P/E of about 20. The dividend yield is 2%, higher than Disney's yield of 1.6%. The company is roughly in the middle of its 52-week range at almost $36 per share. For long-term investors, it is my opinion that this is a decent time to buy. Given market volatility, super-value investors could wait for cheaper prices. I will also mention that the integration of Sky, which was not the focus of this piece, is a risk that should be looked at during the due-diligence process. I believe Sky will add value over the long term, and now that a streaming strategy has been developed, the asset can only be looked at as an attractive addition to Comcast's platform portfolio.

Conclusion

I continue to be bullish on Comcast stock. It is for long-term portfolios. The risk of the streaming service failing is a real one to be considered, but at this time, I find Comcast's ability to market a competitive offering to be very strong.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA, DIS, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.